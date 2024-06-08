All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 45 20 .692 — Baltimore 40 22 .645 3½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 45 20 .692 — Baltimore 40 22 .645 3½ Boston 32 32 .500 12½ Tampa Bay 31 32 .492 13 Toronto 30 33 .476 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 40 22 .645 — Kansas City 38 26 .594 3 Minnesota 33 30 .524 7½ Detroit 31 32 .492 9½ Chicago 16 48 .250 25

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 36 29 .554 — Texas 30 33 .476 5 Houston 29 35 .453 6½ Oakland 26 39 .400 10 Los Angeles 24 39 .381 11

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 44 19 .698 — Atlanta 35 26 .574 8 Washington 28 35 .444 16 New York 27 35 .435 16½ Miami 22 41 .349 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 37 26 .587 — Chicago 31 33 .484 6½ Cincinnati 31 33 .484 6½ St. Louis 30 32 .484 6½ Pittsburgh 30 33 .476 7

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 40 25 .615 — San Diego 33 34 .493 8 San Francisco 31 33 .484 8½ Arizona 30 34 .469 9½ Colorado 22 41 .349 17

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Minnesota 0

Milwaukee 10, Detroit 0

Miami 3, Cleveland 2

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 3

L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 7, Boston 2

San Francisco 5, Texas 2

Kansas City 10, Seattle 9

Oakland 2, Toronto 1

Houston 7, L.A. Angels 1

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco (TBD) at Texas (Eovaldi 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Jones 4-5), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Burnes 6-2) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-3), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-5) at Miami (Rogers 1-7), 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Wilson 3-2) at Detroit (Skubal 7-1), 1:40 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 5-5) at Kansas City (Ragans 4-4), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-8), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Oakland (Spence 4-3), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 8-1), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Washington 2, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2

St. Louis 8, Colorado 5

San Diego 10, Arizona 3

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-5) at Philadelphia (Walker 3-1), 10:10 a.m.

Atlanta (Fried 6-2) at Washington (Herz 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 5-1) at Cincinnati (Montas 3-4), 1:40 p.m.

Colorado (Blach 2-3) at St. Louis (Pallante 1-2), 2:15 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at San Diego (Mazur 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

