All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|45
|20
|.692
|—
|Baltimore
|40
|22
|.645
|3½
|Boston
|32
|32
|.500
|12½
|Tampa Bay
|31
|32
|.492
|13
|Toronto
|30
|33
|.476
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|40
|22
|.645
|—
|Kansas City
|38
|26
|.594
|3
|Minnesota
|33
|30
|.524
|7½
|Detroit
|31
|32
|.492
|9½
|Chicago
|16
|48
|.250
|25
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|36
|29
|.554
|—
|Texas
|30
|33
|.476
|5
|Houston
|29
|35
|.453
|6½
|Oakland
|26
|39
|.400
|10
|Los Angeles
|24
|39
|.381
|11
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|44
|19
|.698
|—
|Atlanta
|35
|26
|.574
|8
|Washington
|28
|35
|.444
|16
|New York
|27
|35
|.435
|16½
|Miami
|22
|41
|.349
|22
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|37
|26
|.587
|—
|Chicago
|31
|33
|.484
|6½
|Cincinnati
|31
|33
|.484
|6½
|St. Louis
|30
|32
|.484
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|30
|33
|.476
|7
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|40
|25
|.615
|—
|San Diego
|33
|34
|.493
|8
|San Francisco
|31
|33
|.484
|8½
|Arizona
|30
|34
|.469
|9½
|Colorado
|22
|41
|.349
|17
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh 3, Minnesota 0
Milwaukee 10, Detroit 0
Miami 3, Cleveland 2
Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 3
L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 7, Boston 2
San Francisco 5, Texas 2
Kansas City 10, Seattle 9
Oakland 2, Toronto 1
Houston 7, L.A. Angels 1
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco (TBD) at Texas (Eovaldi 2-2), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Jones 4-5), 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Burnes 6-2) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-3), 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 2-5) at Miami (Rogers 1-7), 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Wilson 3-2) at Detroit (Skubal 7-1), 1:40 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-5), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 5-5) at Kansas City (Ragans 4-4), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-8), 4:07 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Oakland (Spence 4-3), 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 8-1), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Washington 2, Atlanta 1
Pittsburgh 3, Minnesota 0
Milwaukee 10, Detroit 0
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Miami 3, Cleveland 2
L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 11 innings
San Francisco 5, Texas 2
St. Louis 8, Colorado 5
San Diego 10, Arizona 3
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-5) at Philadelphia (Walker 3-1), 10:10 a.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Texas (Eovaldi 2-2), 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 6-2) at Washington (Herz 0-1), 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Jones 4-5), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 5-1) at Cincinnati (Montas 3-4), 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 2-5) at Miami (Rogers 1-7), 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Wilson 3-2) at Detroit (Skubal 7-1), 1:40 p.m.
Colorado (Blach 2-3) at St. Louis (Pallante 1-2), 2:15 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at San Diego (Mazur 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 8-1), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Colorado at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
