All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 42 19 .689 — Baltimore 38 20 .655 2½ Boston 30 30 .500 11½ Tampa Bay 29 31 .483 12½ Toronto 28 31 .475 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 39 20 .661 — Kansas City 36 25 .590 4 Minnesota 33 26 .559 6 Detroit 30 30 .500 9½ Chicago 15 45 .250 24½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 34 27 .557 — Texas 29 31 .483 4½ Houston 27 34 .443 7 Oakland 24 37 .393 10 Los Angeles 22 38 .367 11½

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 42 19 .689 — Atlanta 33 24 .579 7 Washington 27 32 .458 14 New York 25 35 .417 16½ Miami 21 39 .350 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 36 24 .600 — Chicago 29 31 .483 7 St. Louis 28 30 .483 7 Pittsburgh 27 32 .458 8½ Cincinnati 27 33 .450 9

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 38 23 .623 — San Diego 32 31 .508 7 San Francisco 29 32 .475 9 Arizona 28 32 .467 9½ Colorado 21 38 .356 16

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 7, Toronto 2

Detroit 2, Texas 1

Houston 7, St. Louis 4

L.A. Angels 2, San Diego 1

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta (Schwellenbach 0-1) at Boston (Pivetta 2-4), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 3-6) at Houston (Blanco 5-1), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-2) at Cleveland (Allen 6-3), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (Garrett 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 7-2), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Suárez 2-0) at Toronto (Berríos 5-4), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Fedde 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-2), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Maeda 2-2) at Texas (Ureña 1-4), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 2-5), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 3-3) at Oakland (Estes 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 7

Houston 7, St. Louis 4

Cincinnati 13, Colorado 3

Arizona 4, San Francisco 2

L.A. Angels 2, San Diego 1

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta (Schwellenbach 0-1) at Boston (Pivetta 2-4), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 3-6) at Houston (Blanco 5-1), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-3) at Colorado (Hudson 2-7), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Hicks 4-2) at Arizona (Montgomery 3-3), 3:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-2), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Severino 3-2) at Washington (Corbin 1-6), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 5-0) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (Garrett 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Fedde 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-2), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 2-5), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

