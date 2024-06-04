All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|42
|19
|.689
|—
|Baltimore
|38
|20
|.655
|2½
|Boston
|30
|30
|.500
|11½
|Tampa Bay
|29
|31
|.483
|12½
|Toronto
|28
|31
|.475
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|39
|20
|.661
|—
|Kansas City
|36
|25
|.590
|4
|Minnesota
|33
|26
|.559
|6
|Detroit
|30
|30
|.500
|9½
|Chicago
|15
|45
|.250
|24½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|34
|27
|.557
|—
|Texas
|29
|31
|.483
|4½
|Houston
|27
|34
|.443
|7
|Oakland
|24
|37
|.393
|10
|Los Angeles
|22
|38
|.367
|11½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|42
|19
|.689
|—
|Atlanta
|33
|24
|.579
|7
|Washington
|27
|32
|.458
|14
|New York
|25
|35
|.417
|16½
|Miami
|21
|39
|.350
|20½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|36
|24
|.600
|—
|Chicago
|29
|31
|.483
|7
|St. Louis
|28
|30
|.483
|7
|Pittsburgh
|27
|32
|.458
|8½
|Cincinnati
|27
|33
|.450
|9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|38
|23
|.623
|—
|San Diego
|32
|31
|.508
|7
|San Francisco
|29
|32
|.475
|9
|Arizona
|28
|32
|.467
|9½
|Colorado
|21
|38
|.356
|16
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 7, Toronto 2
Detroit 2, Texas 1
Houston 7, St. Louis 4
L.A. Angels 2, San Diego 1
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta (Schwellenbach 0-1) at Boston (Pivetta 2-4), 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 3-6) at Houston (Blanco 5-1), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 4-2) at Cleveland (Allen 6-3), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (Garrett 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Paddack 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 7-2), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Suárez 2-0) at Toronto (Berríos 5-4), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Fedde 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-2), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Maeda 2-2) at Texas (Ureña 1-4), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 2-5), 9:38 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 3-3) at Oakland (Estes 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 3, Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 7
Houston 7, St. Louis 4
Cincinnati 13, Colorado 3
Arizona 4, San Francisco 2
L.A. Angels 2, San Diego 1
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta (Schwellenbach 0-1) at Boston (Pivetta 2-4), 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 3-6) at Houston (Blanco 5-1), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-3) at Colorado (Hudson 2-7), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Hicks 4-2) at Arizona (Montgomery 3-3), 3:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-2), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Severino 3-2) at Washington (Corbin 1-6), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 5-0) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (Garrett 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Fedde 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-2), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 2-5), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
