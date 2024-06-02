All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 41 19 .683 — Baltimore 37 19 .661 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 41 19 .683 — Baltimore 37 19 .661 2 Boston 30 29 .508 10½ Tampa Bay 28 31 .475 12½ Toronto 27 30 .474 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 39 19 .672 — Kansas City 35 25 .583 5 Minnesota 32 26 .552 7 Detroit 28 30 .483 11 Chicago 15 44 .254 24½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 33 27 .550 — Texas 28 30 .483 4 Houston 26 33 .441 6½ Oakland 24 36 .400 9 Los Angeles 21 37 .362 11

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 41 18 .695 — Atlanta 32 24 .571 7½ Washington 26 31 .456 14 New York 24 34 .414 16½ Miami 21 38 .356 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 35 23 .603 — Chicago 29 30 .492 6½ St. Louis 27 29 .482 7 Pittsburgh 27 31 .466 8 Cincinnati 25 33 .431 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 37 23 .617 — San Diego 32 29 .525 5½ San Francisco 29 30 .492 7½ Arizona 26 32 .448 10 Colorado 21 36 .368 14½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 4, Oakland 2

Miami 8, Texas 2

Cleveland 7, Washington 1

Boston 7, Detroit 3

Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 6, Houston 1

Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 3, 14 innings

San Diego 11, Kansas City 8

Milwaukee 12, Chicago White Sox 5

N.Y. Yankees 6, San Francisco 2

Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 4

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 8, Toronto 1

Houston 5, Minnesota 2

Boston 6, Detroit 3

Cleveland 3, Washington 2

San Diego 7, Kansas City 3

Texas 7, Miami 0

Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 5

Milwaukee 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Oakland 11, Atlanta 9

Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, San Francisco 3

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 2-0) at Houston (Brown 1-5), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 1-3) at Boston (Bello 6-2), 1:35 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 2-3) at Baltimore (Irvin 5-2), 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Priester 0-4) at Toronto (Bassitt 5-6), 1:37 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 1-6) at Miami (Rogers 1-6), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 2-5) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nastrini 0-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (King 4-4) at Kansas City (Ragans 4-4), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-4) at San Francisco (Snell 0-3), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 2-4) at Seattle (Castillo 4-6), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 2

Atlanta 4, Oakland 2

Miami 8, Texas 2

Cleveland 7, Washington 1

N.Y. Mets 10, Arizona 9

Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 3, 14 innings

San Diego 11, Kansas City 8

Milwaukee 12, Chicago White Sox 5

Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, San Francisco 2

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 8, Toronto 1

Cleveland 3, Washington 2

San Diego 7, Kansas City 3

Texas 7, Miami 0

Milwaukee 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Arizona 10, N.Y. Mets 5

Oakland 11, Atlanta 9

Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 5

N.Y. Yankees 7, San Francisco 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 1

Sunday’s Games

Oakland (Medina 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Priester 0-4) at Toronto (Bassitt 5-6), 1:37 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-5), 1:40 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 1-6) at Miami (Rogers 1-6), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 2-5) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nastrini 0-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (King 4-4) at Kansas City (Ragans 4-4), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Brown 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-4) at San Francisco (Snell 0-3), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Stone 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Lynn 2-3) at Philadelphia (Walker 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

