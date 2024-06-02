All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|41
|19
|.683
|—
|Baltimore
|37
|19
|.661
|2
|Boston
|30
|29
|.508
|10½
|Tampa Bay
|28
|31
|.475
|12½
|Toronto
|27
|30
|.474
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|39
|19
|.672
|—
|Kansas City
|35
|25
|.583
|5
|Minnesota
|32
|26
|.552
|7
|Detroit
|28
|30
|.483
|11
|Chicago
|15
|44
|.254
|24½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|33
|27
|.550
|—
|Texas
|28
|30
|.483
|4
|Houston
|26
|33
|.441
|6½
|Oakland
|24
|36
|.400
|9
|Los Angeles
|21
|37
|.362
|11
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|41
|18
|.695
|—
|Atlanta
|32
|24
|.571
|7½
|Washington
|26
|31
|.456
|14
|New York
|24
|34
|.414
|16½
|Miami
|21
|38
|.356
|20
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|35
|23
|.603
|—
|Chicago
|29
|30
|.492
|6½
|St. Louis
|27
|29
|.482
|7
|Pittsburgh
|27
|31
|.466
|8
|Cincinnati
|25
|33
|.431
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|37
|23
|.617
|—
|San Diego
|32
|29
|.525
|5½
|San Francisco
|29
|30
|.492
|7½
|Arizona
|26
|32
|.448
|10
|Colorado
|21
|36
|.368
|14½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Atlanta 4, Oakland 2
Miami 8, Texas 2
Cleveland 7, Washington 1
Boston 7, Detroit 3
Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 1
Minnesota 6, Houston 1
Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 3, 14 innings
San Diego 11, Kansas City 8
Milwaukee 12, Chicago White Sox 5
N.Y. Yankees 6, San Francisco 2
Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 4
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 8, Toronto 1
Houston 5, Minnesota 2
Boston 6, Detroit 3
Cleveland 3, Washington 2
San Diego 7, Kansas City 3
Texas 7, Miami 0
Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 5
Milwaukee 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
Oakland 11, Atlanta 9
Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 0
N.Y. Yankees 7, San Francisco 3
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 2-0) at Houston (Brown 1-5), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 1-3) at Boston (Bello 6-2), 1:35 p.m.
Oakland (Medina 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 3-2), 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 2-3) at Baltimore (Irvin 5-2), 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Priester 0-4) at Toronto (Bassitt 5-6), 1:37 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 1-6) at Miami (Rogers 1-6), 1:40 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 2-5) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nastrini 0-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-3), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (King 4-4) at Kansas City (Ragans 4-4), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-4) at San Francisco (Snell 0-3), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 2-4) at Seattle (Castillo 4-6), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 2
Atlanta 4, Oakland 2
Miami 8, Texas 2
Cleveland 7, Washington 1
N.Y. Mets 10, Arizona 9
Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 3, 14 innings
San Diego 11, Kansas City 8
Milwaukee 12, Chicago White Sox 5
Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, San Francisco 2
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 8, Toronto 1
Cleveland 3, Washington 2
San Diego 7, Kansas City 3
Texas 7, Miami 0
Milwaukee 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
Arizona 10, N.Y. Mets 5
Oakland 11, Atlanta 9
Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 5
N.Y. Yankees 7, San Francisco 3
L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 1
Sunday’s Games
Oakland (Medina 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 3-2), 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Priester 0-4) at Toronto (Bassitt 5-6), 1:37 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-5), 1:40 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 1-6) at Miami (Rogers 1-6), 1:40 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 2-5) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nastrini 0-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-3), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (King 4-4) at Kansas City (Ragans 4-4), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Brown 1-1), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-4) at San Francisco (Snell 0-3), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Stone 5-2), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Lynn 2-3) at Philadelphia (Walker 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
St. Louis at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.