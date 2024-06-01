All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 40 19 .678 — Baltimore 36 19 .655 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 40 19 .678 — Baltimore 36 19 .655 2 Boston 29 29 .500 10½ Tampa Bay 28 30 .483 11½ Toronto 27 29 .482 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 38 19 .667 — Kansas City 35 24 .593 4 Minnesota 32 25 .561 6 Detroit 28 29 .491 10 Chicago 15 43 .259 23½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 32 27 .542 — Texas 27 30 .474 4 Houston 25 33 .431 6½ Oakland 23 36 .390 9 Los Angeles 21 36 .368 10

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 40 18 .690 — Atlanta 32 23 .582 6½ Washington 26 30 .464 13 New York 24 33 .421 15½ Miami 21 37 .362 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 34 23 .596 — St. Louis 27 28 .491 6 Chicago 28 30 .483 6½ Pittsburgh 26 31 .456 8 Cincinnati 25 32 .439 9

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 36 23 .610 — San Diego 31 29 .517 5½ San Francisco 29 29 .500 6½ Arizona 25 32 .439 10 Colorado 21 35 .375 13½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 6

Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 5, 12 innings

Houston 4, Seattle 0

Detroit 5, Boston 0

N.Y. Yankees 8, L.A. Angels 3

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 4, Oakland 2

Miami 8, Texas 2

Cleveland 7, Washington 1

Boston 7, Detroit 3

Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 6, Houston 1

Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 3, 14 innings

San Diego 11, Kansas City 8

Milwaukee 12, Chicago White Sox 5

N.Y. Yankees 6, San Francisco 2

Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 4

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 6-3) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-4), 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 1-2) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Crochet 5-5) at Milwaukee (Gasser 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 1-5) at Boston (Criswell 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 4-3) at Houston (Valdez 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Brooks 0-2) at Atlanta (Sale 8-1), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 3-4) at Kansas City (Marsh 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Lorenzen 2-3) at Miami (Weathers 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Parker 4-2) at Cleveland (Lively 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-5) at Seattle (Miller 4-5), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Poteet 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 4-4), 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at Houston, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Texas at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 4

N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 2

Washington 3, Atlanta 1

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 2

Atlanta 4, Oakland 2

Miami 8, Texas 2

Cleveland 7, Washington 1

N.Y. Mets 10, Arizona 9

Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 3, 14 innings

San Diego 11, Kansas City 8

Milwaukee 12, Chicago White Sox 5

Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, San Francisco 2

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 6-3) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-4), 3:07 p.m.

Arizona (Walston 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Crochet 5-5) at Milwaukee (Gasser 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Brooks 0-2) at Atlanta (Sale 8-1), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 3-4) at Kansas City (Marsh 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Lorenzen 2-3) at Miami (Weathers 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Parker 4-2) at Cleveland (Lively 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-2), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Gray 7-2) at Philadelphia (Suárez 9-1), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Poteet 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 4-4), 10:05 p.m.

Colorado (Quantrill 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 5-2), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oakland at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Texas at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:10 p.m.

