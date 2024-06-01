All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|40
|19
|.678
|—
|Baltimore
|36
|19
|.655
|2
|Boston
|29
|29
|.500
|10½
|Tampa Bay
|28
|30
|.483
|11½
|Toronto
|27
|29
|.482
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|38
|19
|.667
|—
|Kansas City
|35
|24
|.593
|4
|Minnesota
|32
|25
|.561
|6
|Detroit
|28
|29
|.491
|10
|Chicago
|15
|43
|.259
|23½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|32
|27
|.542
|—
|Texas
|27
|30
|.474
|4
|Houston
|25
|33
|.431
|6½
|Oakland
|23
|36
|.390
|9
|Los Angeles
|21
|36
|.368
|10
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|40
|18
|.690
|—
|Atlanta
|32
|23
|.582
|6½
|Washington
|26
|30
|.464
|13
|New York
|24
|33
|.421
|15½
|Miami
|21
|37
|.362
|19
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|34
|23
|.596
|—
|St. Louis
|27
|28
|.491
|6
|Chicago
|28
|30
|.483
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|26
|31
|.456
|8
|Cincinnati
|25
|32
|.439
|9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|36
|23
|.610
|—
|San Diego
|31
|29
|.517
|5½
|San Francisco
|29
|29
|.500
|6½
|Arizona
|25
|32
|.439
|10
|Colorado
|21
|35
|.375
|13½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota 7, Kansas City 6
Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 5, 12 innings
Houston 4, Seattle 0
Detroit 5, Boston 0
N.Y. Yankees 8, L.A. Angels 3
Friday’s Games
Atlanta 4, Oakland 2
Miami 8, Texas 2
Cleveland 7, Washington 1
Boston 7, Detroit 3
Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 1
Minnesota 6, Houston 1
Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 3, 14 innings
San Diego 11, Kansas City 8
Milwaukee 12, Chicago White Sox 5
N.Y. Yankees 6, San Francisco 2
Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 4
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Keller 6-3) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-4), 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 1-2) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Crochet 5-5) at Milwaukee (Gasser 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 1-5) at Boston (Criswell 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 4-3) at Houston (Valdez 3-3), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Brooks 0-2) at Atlanta (Sale 8-1), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 3-4) at Kansas City (Marsh 4-2), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Lorenzen 2-3) at Miami (Weathers 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Parker 4-2) at Cleveland (Lively 4-2), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-5) at Seattle (Miller 4-5), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Poteet 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 4-4), 10:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota at Houston, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Oakland at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Texas at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 4
N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 2
Washington 3, Atlanta 1
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 2
Atlanta 4, Oakland 2
Miami 8, Texas 2
Cleveland 7, Washington 1
N.Y. Mets 10, Arizona 9
Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 3, 14 innings
San Diego 11, Kansas City 8
Milwaukee 12, Chicago White Sox 5
Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, San Francisco 2
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Keller 6-3) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-4), 3:07 p.m.
Arizona (Walston 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Crochet 5-5) at Milwaukee (Gasser 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Brooks 0-2) at Atlanta (Sale 8-1), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 3-4) at Kansas City (Marsh 4-2), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Lorenzen 2-3) at Miami (Weathers 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Parker 4-2) at Cleveland (Lively 4-2), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-2), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Gray 7-2) at Philadelphia (Suárez 9-1), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Poteet 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 4-4), 10:05 p.m.
Colorado (Quantrill 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 5-2), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Oakland at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Texas at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.