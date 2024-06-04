AUTO RACING: Cindric wins in NASCAR when Blaney runs out of gas. Dixon gets IndyCar win No. 58.

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Toyota / Save Mart 350 Site: Sonoma, California. Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:05 p.m; Saturday,…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Toyota / Save Mart 350

Site: Sonoma, California.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:05 p.m; Saturday, qualifying, 6 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FOX).

Track: Sonoma Raceway.

Race distance: 110 laps, 218.9 miles.

Last year: Martin Truex Jr. won after starting eighth.

Last race: Austin Cindric won at World Wide Technology Raceway when Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney ran out of gas while leading on the final lap.

Fast facts: Cindric’s only other win in the Cup Series came in the 2022 Dayton 500. The victory was the first of the year in the series for Penske. … Denny Hamlin finished second for his sixth consecutive top-five finish. He leads Kyle Larson by 21 points and Chase Elliott by 27. … Brad Keselowski was third, followed by Tyler Reddick and Joey Logano. Blaney finished 24th. … NASCAR has granted a waiver to Larson, a two-time winner this year, keeping his eligible for the playoffs despite missing the Coca-Cola 600 while racing in the rain-delayed Indy 500.

Next race: June 16, Newton, Iowa.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250

Site: Sonoma, California.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:05 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 3:30 p.m., and race, 8 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Sonoma Raceway.

Race distance: 79 laps, 152.21 miles.

Last year: Aric Almirola won after starting fourth.

Last race: Shane van Gisbergen grabbed the lead coming out of a late caution and won on the road course in Oregon on Saturday for his first victory in the Xfinity Series.

Fast facts: Van Gisbergen won his NASCAR debut last season in the Cup Series, also on a road course in Chicago. The 35-year-old New Zealander’s career resume also shows three Supercars Championships and 81 career victories. … Justin Allgaier won the first two stages — giving him 63 career stage wins — but lost the lead on the final restart and finished second, followed by Sammy Smith and A.J. Allmendinger, who drove a backup car.

Next race: June 15, Newton, Iowa.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Corey Heim gained the lead on lap 134, beat pole-winner Ty Majeski on a restart on lap 138 and won for the fourth time this season, all in the last eight races.

Next race: June 28, Nashville, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Canadian Grand Prix

Site: Montreal.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 12:30 p.m., and qualifying, 4 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (ESPN).

Track: Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve.

Race distance: 70 laps, 189.694 miles.

Last year: Max Verstappen won from the pole position.

Last race: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc won in Monaco after ending three-time defending season champion Max Verstappen’s season-long hold on the pole position.

Fast facts: Leclerc’s victory was his first since Austria in July 2022 and the sixth of his career with Ferrari. … Vestappen has failed to win three of the past six races after winning 22 of the previous 25. … Six of the eight races this season have been won from the pole position.

Next race: June 23, Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Xpel Grand Prix at Road America

Site: Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 11:10 a.m., and qualifying, 3:25 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (NBC).

Track: Road America.

Race distance: 55 laps, 220.55 miles.

Last year: Alex Palou won after starting third.

Last race: Scott Dixon won a record fourth time in a caution-filled race in Detroit to become the first IndyCar driver with multiple wins this season.

Fast facts: Dixon’s victory was the 58th of his career, second only to A.J. Foyt’s 67. … There were only five lead changes, and the last allowed Dixon to break a tie for most wins in Detroit with Will Power and Helio Castroneves. … Dixon also is the points leader by 18 over Palou and 31 over Power. … Back-to-back Indy 500 champ Josef Newgarden lost control of the back end of his car — with no one nearby — and hit a wall to set up a 26th-place finish in the 27-car field.

Next race: June 23, Monterey, California.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Doug Kalitta won in Top Fuel and John Force won in Funny Car in New Hampshire.

Next event: June 9, Bristol, Tennessee,

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: June 7, Grand Forks, North Dakota, and June 8, Ogilvie, Minnesota.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

