NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 2 (217) New York at MINNESOTA 3½ (209) LA Lakers Boston 6½…
NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DETROIT
|2
|(217)
|New York
|at MINNESOTA
|3½
|(209)
|LA Lakers
|Boston
|6½
|(197½)
|at ORLANDO
|at MILWAUKEE
|4½
|(226½)
|Indiana
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-158
|Toronto
|+134
|Boston
|-110
|at CLEVELAND
|-106
|at DETROIT
|-210
|Baltimore
|+176
|at MINNESOTA
|-158
|LA Angels
|+134
|Houston
|-126
|at KANSAS CITY
|+108
|at ATHLETICS
|-215
|Chicago White Sox
|+180
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-158
|Toronto
|+134
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Mets
|-148
|at WASHINGTON
|+126
|Milwaukee
|-110
|at ST. LOUIS
|-106
|Cincinnati
|-154
|at COLORADO
|+130
|Atlanta
|-112
|at ARIZONA
|-104
|at LA DODGERS
|-260
|Pittsburgh
|+215
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-134
|Texas
|+116
|at SAN DIEGO
|-142
|Tampa Bay
|+120
|at SEATTLE
|-220
|Miami
|+184
National Hockey League (NHL)
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Winnipeg
|-128
|at ST. LOUIS
|+106
|Carolina
|-172
|at NEW JERSEY
|+142
|Washington
|-120
|at MONTREAL
|+100
|at EDMONTON
|-138
|Los Angeles
|+115
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.