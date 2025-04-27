NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 2 (217) New York at MINNESOTA 3½ (209) LA Lakers Boston 6½…

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 2 (217) New York at MINNESOTA 3½ (209) LA Lakers Boston 6½ (197½) at ORLANDO at MILWAUKEE 4½ (226½) Indiana

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -158 Toronto +134 Boston -110 at CLEVELAND -106 at DETROIT -210 Baltimore +176 at MINNESOTA -158 LA Angels +134 Houston -126 at KANSAS CITY +108 at ATHLETICS -215 Chicago White Sox +180 at N.Y YANKEES -158 Toronto +134

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Mets -148 at WASHINGTON +126 Milwaukee -110 at ST. LOUIS -106 Cincinnati -154 at COLORADO +130 Atlanta -112 at ARIZONA -104 at LA DODGERS -260 Pittsburgh +215 Philadelphia OFF at CHICAGO CUBS OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at SAN FRANCISCO -134 Texas +116 at SAN DIEGO -142 Tampa Bay +120 at SEATTLE -220 Miami +184

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Winnipeg -128 at ST. LOUIS +106 Carolina -172 at NEW JERSEY +142 Washington -120 at MONTREAL +100 at EDMONTON -138 Los Angeles +115

