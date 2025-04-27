Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 27, 2025, 12:15 AM

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DETROIT 2 (217) New York
at MINNESOTA (209) LA Lakers
Boston (197½) at ORLANDO
at MILWAUKEE (226½) Indiana

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -158 Toronto +134
Boston -110 at CLEVELAND -106
at DETROIT -210 Baltimore +176
at MINNESOTA -158 LA Angels +134
Houston -126 at KANSAS CITY +108
at ATHLETICS -215 Chicago White Sox +180
National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Mets -148 at WASHINGTON +126
Milwaukee -110 at ST. LOUIS -106
Cincinnati -154 at COLORADO +130
Atlanta -112 at ARIZONA -104
at LA DODGERS -260 Pittsburgh +215
Philadelphia OFF at CHICAGO CUBS OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at SAN FRANCISCO -134 Texas +116
at SAN DIEGO -142 Tampa Bay +120
at SEATTLE -220 Miami +184

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Winnipeg -128 at ST. LOUIS +106
Carolina -172 at NEW JERSEY +142
Washington -120 at MONTREAL +100
at EDMONTON -138 Los Angeles +115

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

