Astros RF Tucker leaves game after fouling ball off right shin against Cardinals

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston right fielder Kyle Tucker left Monday night’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals after fouling a ball off his right shin in the third inning.

Tucker dropped to his hands and knees after the ball bounced off his leg, just below the knee. He remained in that position for several minutes while a trainer and manager Joe Espada came onto the field to check on him.

He slowly got to his feet and took a few steps toward first base where he appeared to be limping. He put his batting helmet back on, but soon decided that he couldn’t continue his at-bat and was replaced by pinch-hitter Mauricio Dubón.

Tucker is batting .266 and is tied for second in the majors with 19 home runs.

