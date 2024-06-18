Alcaraz starts grass-court campaign with win over Cerundolo at Queen’s Club

LONDON (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz began his grass-court season by beating Francisco Cerundolo 6-1, 7-5 in the first round at…

LONDON (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz began his grass-court season by beating Francisco Cerundolo 6-1, 7-5 in the first round at Queen’s Club on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Spaniard returned to action following his French Open title and extended his grass-court winning streak to 13 matches.

The streak dates back to last year, when Alcaraz won the Queen’s Club title before defeating Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.

Alcaraz, ranked No. 2. improved to 17-2 on grass for his career and 13-0 against players ranked outside the top 20 on the surface. Cerundolo is ranked No. 26.

