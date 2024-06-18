Live Radio
Home » Sports » Alcaraz starts grass-court campaign…

Alcaraz starts grass-court campaign with win over Cerundolo at Queen’s Club

The Associated Press

June 18, 2024, 12:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz began his grass-court season by beating Francisco Cerundolo 6-1, 7-5 in the first round at Queen’s Club on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Spaniard returned to action following his French Open title and extended his grass-court winning streak to 13 matches.

The streak dates back to last year, when Alcaraz won the Queen’s Club title before defeating Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.

Alcaraz, ranked No. 2. improved to 17-2 on grass for his career and 13-0 against players ranked outside the top 20 on the surface. Cerundolo is ranked No. 26.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up