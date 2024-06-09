2026 World Cup Qualifying Glance

|All Times EDT
|NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN
|SECOND ROUND
|Top two teams in each group advance
|GROUP A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Honduras
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|Cayman Islands
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Antigua
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Cuba
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Wednesday, June 5
|At St. John’s Antigua
Antigua and Barbuda 1, Bermuda 1
|Thursday, June 6
|At Tegucigalpa, Honduras
Honduras 3, Cuba 1
|Saturday, June 8
|At George Town, Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands 1, Antigua and Barbuda 0
|Sunday, June 9
|At Devonshire, Bermuda
Bermuda vs. Honduras, 7 p.m.
|Tuesday, June 11
|At Santiago, Cuba
Cuba vs. Cayman Islands, 3:30 p.m.
|GROUP B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Trinidad
|2
|1
|1
|0
|9
|3
|4
|Costa Rica
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|St. Kitts
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|Bahamas
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Wednesday, June 5
|At Port of Spain, Trinidad
Trinidad and Tobago 2, Grenada 2
|Thursday, June 6
|At San Jose, Costa Rica
Costa Rica 4, St. Kitts and Nevis 0
|Saturday, June 8
|At Basseterre, St. Kitts
Trinidad and Tobago 7, Bahamas 1
|Sunday, June 9
|At St. George’s, Grenada
Grenada vs. Costa Rica, 5 p.m.
|Tuesday, June 11
|At Basseterre, St. Kitts
St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Bahamas, 4 p.m.
|GROUP C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Curaçao
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|6
|Haiti
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|St. Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Aruba
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Barbados
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Wednesday, June 5
|At Willemstad, Curaçao
Curaçao 4, Barbados 1
|Thursday, June 6
|At Bridgetown, Bridgetown
Haiti 2, St. Lucia 1
|Saturday, June 8
|At Oranjestad, Aruba
Curaçao 2, Aruba 0
|Sunday, June 9
|At Bridgetown, Bridgetown
Barbados vs. Haiti, 5 p.m.
|Tuesday, June 11
|At Bridgetown, Bridgetown
St. Lucia vs. Aruba, 3 p.m.
|GROUP D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Nicaragua
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|1
|6
|Panama
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Montserrat
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Belize
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|Wednesday, June 5
|At Managua, Nicaragua
Nicaragua 4, Montserrat 1
|Thursday, June 6
|At Panama City, Panama
Panama 2, Guyana 0
|Saturday, June 8
|At Belmopan, Belize
Nicaragua 4, Belize 0
|Sunday, June 9
|At Managua, Nicaragua
Montserrat vs. Panama, 9 p.m.
|Tuesday, June 11
|At Bridgetown, Barbados
Guyana vs. Belize, 6 p.m.
|GROUP E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Guatemala
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|0
|6
|Jamaica
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Dominican Rep.
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|British Virgin Is.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Dominica
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|0
|Wednesday, June 5
At Guatemala City, Guatemala, 10 p.m.
Guatemala 6, Dominica 0
|Thursday, June 6
|At Kingston, Jamaica
Jamaica 1, Dominican Republic 0
|Saturday, June 8
|At Road Town, British Virgin Islands
Guatemala 3, British Virgin Islands 0
|Sunday, June 9
|At Roseau, Dominica
Dominica vs. Jamaica, 3 p.m.
|Tuesday, June 11
|At San Cristobal, Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic vs. British Virgin Islands, 8 p.m.
|GROUP F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Suriname
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|1
|6
|El Salvador
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Puerto Rico
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|St. Vincent
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Anguilla
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|Wednesday, June 5
|At Paramaribo, Suriname
Suriname 4, St. Vincent and the Grenadines 1
|Thursday, June 6
|At San Salvador, El Salvador
El Salvador 0, Puerto Rico 0
|Saturday, June 8
|At The Valley, Anguilla
Suriname 4, Anguilla 0
|Sunday, June 9
|At Paramaribo, Suriname
St. Vincent and the Grenadines vs. El Salvador, 3 p.m.
|Tuesday, June 11
|At Bayamon, Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico vs. Anguilla, 8 p.m.
___
|SOUTH AMERICA
|Top six teams qualify
|Seventh place advances to playoff
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Argentina
|6
|5
|0
|1
|8
|2
|15
|Uruguay
|6
|4
|1
|1
|13
|5
|13
|Colombia
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|3
|12
|Venezuela
|6
|2
|3
|1
|6
|3
|9
|d-Ecuador
|6
|3
|2
|1
|5
|3
|8
|Brazil
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|7
|7
|Paraguay
|6
|1
|2
|3
|1
|3
|5
|Chile
|6
|1
|2
|3
|3
|7
|5
|Bolivia
|6
|1
|0
|5
|4
|14
|3
|Peru
|6
|0
|2
|4
|1
|8
|2
d-penalized 3 points for falsifying birth documents for Byron Castillo
|Thursday, Sept. 5
Argentina vs. Chile
Brazil vs. Ecuador
Bolivia vs. Venezuela
Peru vs. Colombia
Uruguay vs. Paraguay
|Tuesday, Sept. 10
Chile vs. Bolivia
Colombia vs. Argentina
Ecuador vs. Peru
Paraguay vs. Brazil
Venezuela vs. Uruguay
|ASIA
|SECOND ROUND
|Top two teams in each group advance
|x-advanced
|GROUP A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Qatar
|5
|4
|1
|0
|16
|2
|13
|India
|5
|1
|2
|2
|2
|5
|5
|Afghanistan
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|13
|5
|Kuwait
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|6
|4
|Thursday, June 6
|At Kolkata, India
India 0, Kuwait 0
|At Hofuf, Saudia Arabia
Afghanistan 0, Qatar 0
|Tuesday, June 11
|At Al Rayyan, Qatar
Qatar vs. India, 1:45 p.m.
|At Kuwait City
Kuwait vs. Afghanistan, 1:45 p.m.
|GROUP B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Japan
|5
|5
|0
|0
|19
|0
|15
|Syria
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|7
|7
|North Korea
|5
|2
|0
|3
|7
|6
|6
|Myanmar
|5
|0
|1
|4
|2
|24
|1
|Thursday, June 6
|At Yangon, Myanmar
Myanmar 0, Japan 5
|At Vientiane, Laos
North Korea 1, Syria 0
|Tuesday, June 11
|At Hiroshima, Japan
Japan vs. Syria, 6:14 a.m.
|At Vientiane, Laos
North Korea vs. Myanmar, 9 a.m.
|GROUP C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-South Korea
|5
|4
|1
|0
|19
|1
|13
|x-China
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|8
|8
|Thailand
|5
|1
|2
|2
|6
|8
|5
|Singapore
|5
|0
|1
|4
|4
|21
|1
|Thursday, June 6
|At Shenyang, China
China 1, Thailand 1
|At Singapore
Singapore 0, South Korea 7,
|Tuesday, June 11
|At Seoul, South Korea
South Korea vs. China, 7 a.m.
|At Bangkok
Thailand vs. Singapore, 8:30 a.m.
|GROUP D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Oman
|5
|4
|0
|1
|10
|1
|12
|x-Kyrgyzstan
|5
|3
|1
|1
|12
|6
|10
|Malaysia
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|8
|7
|Taiwan
|5
|0
|0
|5
|1
|14
|0
|Thursday, June6
|At Taipei City, China
Kyrgyzstan 1, Malaysia 1
Taiwan 0, Oman 3
|Tuesday, June 11
|At Taipei City, China
Malaysia vs. Taiwan, 6 a.m.
Kyrgyzstan vs. Oman, 8 a.m.
|GROUP E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Iran
|5
|4
|1
|0
|16
|4
|13
|x-Uzbekistan
|5
|4
|1
|0
|13
|4
|13
|Turkemistan
|5
|0
|1
|4
|4
|14
|1
|Hong Kong
|5
|0
|1
|4
|4
|15
|1
|Thursday, June 6
|At Hong Kong
Hong Kong 2, Iran 4
|At Tashkent, Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 3, Turkmenistan 1
|Tuesday, June 11
|At Ashbagat, Turkemistan
Turkmenistan vs. Hong Kong, 11 a.m.
|At Tehran, Iran
Iran vs. Uzbekistan, 1 p.m.
|GROUP F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Iraq
|5
|5
|0
|0
|14
|1
|15
|x-Indonesia
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|8
|7
|Vietnam
|5
|2
|0
|3
|5
|7
|6
|Philippines
|5
|0
|1
|4
|3
|12
|1
|Thursday, June 6
|At Jakarta, Indonesia
Indonesia 0, Iraq 2
|At Hanoi, Vietnam
Vietnam 3, Philippines 2
|Tuesday, June 11
|At Jakarta, Indonesia
Indonesia vs. Philippines, 8:30 a.m.
|At Basra, Iraq
Iraq vs. Vietnam, 2 p.m.
|GROUP G
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Saudi Arabia
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|1
|13
|Jordan
|5
|3
|1
|1
|14
|3
|10
|Tajikistan
|5
|1
|2
|2
|8
|7
|5
|Pakistan
|5
|0
|0
|5
|1
|23
|0
|Thursday, June 6
|At Islamabad, Pakistan
Pakistan 0, Saudi Arabia 3
|At Amman, Jordan
Jordan 3, Tajikistan 0
|Tuesday, June 11
|At Dushanbe, Tajikistan
Tajikistan vs. Pakistan, 11 a.m.
|At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia vs. Jordan, 2 p.m.
|GROUP H
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Utd Arab Emirates
|5
|5
|0
|0
|15
|1
|15
|x-Bahrain
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10
|2
|10
|Yemen
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|7
|4
|Nepal
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|18
|0
|Thursday, June 6
|At Dammam, Saudi Arabia
Nepal 0, United Arab Emirates 4
|At Riffa, Bahrain
Bahrain 3, Yemen 0
|Tuesday, June 11
|At Dubai, United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates vs. Bahrain, 1 p.m.
|At Dammam, Saudi Arabia
Yemen vs. Nepal, TBA, 2 p.m.
|GROUP I
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Australia
|5
|5
|0
|0
|17
|0
|15
|x-Palestine
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|1
|8
|Lebanon
|5
|0
|3
|2
|1
|8
|3
|Bangladesh
|5
|0
|1
|4
|1
|16
|1
|Thursday, June 6
|At Dhaka, Bangladesh
Bangladesh 0, Australia 2
|At Doha, Qatar
Palestine 0, Lebanon 0
|Tuesday, June 11
|At Perth, Australia
Australia vs. Palestine, 8:10 a.m.
|At Doha, Qatar
Lebanon vs. Bangladesh, noon
|AFRICA
|First round
|Group winners qualify
|Top four second-place teams advance to playoffs
|GROUP A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Egypt
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|1
|9
|Guinea-Bissau
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|Burkina Faso
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|3
|4
|Sierra Leone
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Ethiopa
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|Djibouti
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|9
|0
|Wednesday, June 5
|At El Jadida, Morocco
Sierra Leone 2, Djibouti 1
|Thursday, June 6
|At Bissau, Guinea-Bissau
Guinea-Bissau 0, Ethiopia 0
|At Cairo
Egypt 2, Burkina Faso 1
|Sunday, June 10
|At El Jadida, Morocco
Djibouti vs. Ethiopia, noon
|Monday, June 11
|At Bamako, Mali
Burkina Faso vs. Sierra Leone, noon
|At Bissau, Guinea-Bissau
Guinea-Bissau vs. Egypt, noon
|GROUP B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Senegal
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|2
|8
|Sudan
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Congo
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|4
|Togo
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|3
|South Sudan
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|5
|2
|Mauritania
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|1
|Wednesday, June 5
|At Lomé, Togo
Togo 1, South Sudan 1
|Thursday, June 6
|At Nouakchott, Mauritania
Mauritania 0, Sudan 2
|At Diamniadio, Senegal
Senegal 1, Congo 1
|Sunday, June 9
|At Kinshasa, Congo
Congo vs. Togo, noon
|At Nouakchott, Mauritania
Mauritania vs. Senegal, noon
|Tuesday, June 11
|At Juba, South Sudan
South Sudan vs. Sudan, 8 a.m.
|GROUP C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Lesotho
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1
|5
|Rwanda
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|Benin
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|4
|South Africa
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|4
|Nigeria
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Zimbabwe
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Thursday, June 6
|At Abidjan, Ivory Coast
Benin 1, Rwanda 0
|Friday, June 7
|At Johannesburg
Lesotho 2, Zimbabwe 0
|At Uyo, Nigeria
Nigeria 1, South Africa 1
|Monday, June 10
|At Abidjan, Ivory Coast
Benin vs. Nigeria, noon
|Tuesday, June 11
|At Durban, South Africa
Lesotho vs. Rwanda, noon
|At Bloemfontein, South Africa
South Africa vs. Zimbabwe, noon
|GROUP D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Cameroon
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|2
|7
|Libya
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|7
|Angola
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Cape Verde
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|4
|Mauritius
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|1
|Eswatini
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|0
|Thursday, June 6
|At Benghazi, Libya
Libya 2, Mauritius 1
|Friday, June 7
|At Luanda, Angola
Angola 1, Eswatini 0
|Saturday, June 8
|At Yaoundé, Cameroon
Cameroon 4, Cape Verde 1
|Tuesday, June 11
|At Saint Pierre, Mauritius
Mauritius vs. Eswatini, 9 a.m.
|At Praia, Cape Verde
Cape Verde vs. Libya, noon
|At Luanda, Angola
Angola vs. Cameroon, 3 p.m.
|GROUP E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Morocco
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|6
|Zambia
|3
|1
|0
|1
|6
|6
|3
|Niger
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Tanzania
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Republic of Congo
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|Eritrea withdrew
|Thursday, June 6
|At Kinshasa, Congo
Republic of Congo vs. Niger, ppd.
|Friday, June 7
|At Agadir, Morocco
Morocco 2, Zambia 1
|Tuesday, June 11
|At Ndola, Zambia
Zambia vs. Tanzania, 9 a.m.
|At Kinshasa, Congo
Republic of Congo vs. Morocco, noon
|GROUP F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Ivory Coast
|3
|3
|0
|0
|12
|0
|9
|Gabon
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|6
|Kenya
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|3
|4
|Burundi
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|4
|Gambia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|7
|6
|3
|Seychelles
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|19
|0
|Friday, June 7
|At Korhogo, Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast 1, Gabon 0
|At Lilongwe, Malawi
Kenya 1, Burundi 1
|Saturday, June 8
|At Berkane, Morocco
Gambia 5, Seychelles 1
|Tuesday, June 11
|At Lilongwe, Malawi
Kenya vs. Ivory Coast, 9 a.m.
|At Franceville, Gabon
Gabon vs. Gambia, 3 p.m.
|At Berkane, Morocco
Seychelles vs. Burundi, 3 p.m.
|GROUP G
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Algeria
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|6
|Guinea
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|6
|Uganda
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6
|Mozambique
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|5
|6
|Botswana
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|3
|Somalia
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6
|0
|Thursday, June 6
|At Algiers, Algeria
Algeria 1, Guinea 2
|Friday, June 7
|At Maputo, Mozambique
Mozambique 2, Somalia 1
|At Kampala, Uganda
Uganda 1, Botswana 0
|Monday, June 10
|At Maputo, Mozambique
Somalia vs. Botswana, 9 a.m.
|At Kampala, Uganda
Uganda vs. Algeria, noon
|At El Jadida, Morocco
Guinea vs. Mozambique, 3 p.m.
|GROUP H
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Tunisia
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|0
|9
|Equatorial Guinea
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|Namibia
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|1
|7
|Malawi
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2
|6
|Liberia
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2
|4
|São Tomé
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|9
|0
|Wednesday, June 5
|At Johannesburg
Namibia 1, Liberia 1
|At Tunis, Tunisia
Tunisia 1, Equatorial Guinea 0
|Thursday, June 6
|At Lilongwe, Malawi
Malawi 3, São Tomé and Príncipe 1
|Sunday, June 9
|At Oujda, Morocco
São Tomé and Príncipe vs. Liberia, 9 a.m.
|At Johannesburg
Namibia vs. Tunisia, 3 p.m.
|Monday, June 10
|At Malabo, Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea vs. Malawi, 9 a.m.
|GROUP I
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Madagascar
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|2
|6
|Comoros
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|4
|6
|Ghana
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6
|Mali
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|4
|4
|Cent. Afr. Republic
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|4
|Chad
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|7
|0
|Wednesday, June 5
|At Oujda, Morocco
Central African Republic 1, Chad 0
|Thursday, June 6
|At Bamako, Mali
Mali 1, Ghana 2
|Friday, June 7
|At Johannesburg
Madagascar 2, Comoros 1
|Monday, June 10
|At Kumasi, Ghana
Ghana vs. Central African Republic, 3 p.m.
|Tuesday, June 11
|At Johannesburg
Madagascar vs. Mali, 9 a.m.
|At Oujda, Morocco
Chad vs Comoros, noon
