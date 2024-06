2026 World Cup Qualifying Glance

All Times EDT NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN SECOND ROUND Top two teams in each group advance GROUP A…

Antigua and Barbuda vs. Bermuda, 3 p.m.

Thursday, June 6

At Tegucigalpa, Honduras, 8:30 p.m.

Honduras vs. Cuba

Saturday, June 8 At George Town, Cayman Islands

Cayman Islands vs. Antigua and Barbuda, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 9 At Devonshire, Bermuda

Bermuda vs. Honduras, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11 At Santiago, Cuba

Cuba vs. Cayman Islands, 3:30 p.m.

GROUP B W L T GF GA Pts Bahamas 0 0 0 0 0 0 Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grenada 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Kitts 0 0 0 0 0 0 Trinidad 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wednesday, June 5 At Port of Spain, Trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Grenada, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 6 At San Jose, Costa Rica

Costa Rica vs. St. Kitts and Nevis, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 8 At Basseterre, St. Kitts

Bahamas vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 9 At St. George’s, Grenada

Grenada vs. Costa Rica, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11 At Basseterre, St. Kitts

St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Bahamas, 4 p.m.

GROUP C W L T GF GA Pts Aruba 0 0 0 0 0 0 Barbados 0 0 0 0 0 0 Curaçao 0 0 0 0 0 0 Haiti 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Lucia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wednesday, June 5 At Willemstad, Curaçao

Curaçao vs. Barbados, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 6 At Bridgetown, Bridgetown

Haiti vs. St. Lucia, 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 8 At Oranjestad, Aruba

Aruba vs. Curaçao, 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 9 At Bridgetown, Bridgetown

Barbados vs. Haiti, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11 At Bridgetown, Bridgetown

St. Lucia vs. Aruba, 3 p.m.

GROUP D W L T GF GA Pts Belize 0 0 0 0 0 0 Guyana 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montserrat 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nicaragua 0 0 0 0 0 0 Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wednesday, June 5 At Managua, Nicaragua

Nicaragua vs. Montserrat, 10 p.m.

Thursday, June 6 At Panama City, Panama

Panama vs. Guyana, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 8 At Belmopan, Belize

Belize vs. Nicaragua, 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 9 At Managua, Nicaragua

Montserrat vs. Panama, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11 At Bridgetown, Barbados

Guyana vs. Belize, 6 p.m.

GROUP E W L T GF GA Pts British Virgin Is. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dominica 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dominican Rep. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Guatemala 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jamaica 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wednesday, June 5

At Guatemala City, Guatemala, 10 p.m.

Guatemala vs. Dominica

Thursday, June 6 At Kingston, Jamaica

Jamaica vs. Dominican Republic, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 8 At Road Town, British Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands vs. Guatemala, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 9 At Roseau, Dominica

Dominica vs. Jamaica, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11 At San Cristobal, Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic vs. British Virgin Islands, 8 p.m.

GROUP F W L T GF GA Pts Anguilla 0 0 0 0 0 0 El Salvador 0 0 0 0 0 0 Puerto Rico 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Vincent 0 0 0 0 0 0 Suriname 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wednesday, June 5 At Paramaribo, Suriname

Suriname vs. St. Vincent and the Grenadines, 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 6 At San Salvador, El Salvador

El Salvador vs. Puerto Rico, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 8 At The Valley, Anguilla

Anguilla vs. Suriname, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 9 At Paramaribo, Suriname

St. Vincent and the Grenadines vs. El Salvador, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11 At Bayamon, Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico vs. Anguilla, 8 p.m.

SOUTH AMERICA Top six teams qualify Seventh place advances to playoff GP W D L GF GA Pts Argentina 6 5 0 1 8 2 15 Uruguay 6 4 1 1 13 5 13 Colombia 6 3 3 0 6 3 12 Venezuela 6 2 3 1 6 3 9 d-Ecuador 6 3 2 1 5 3 8 Brazil 6 2 1 3 8 7 7 Paraguay 6 1 2 3 1 3 5 Chile 6 1 2 3 3 7 5 Bolivia 6 1 0 5 4 14 3 Peru 6 0 2 4 1 8 2

d-penalized 3 points for falsifying birth documents for Byron Castillo

Thursday, Sept. 5

Argentina vs. Chile

Brazil vs. Ecuador

Bolivia vs. Venezuela

Peru vs. Colombia

Uruguay vs. Paraguay

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Chile vs. Bolivia

Colombia vs. Argentina

Ecuador vs. Peru

Paraguay vs. Brazil

Venezuela vs. Uruguay

ASIA SECOND ROUND Top two teams in each group advance x-advanced GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Qatar 4 4 0 0 15 2 12 India 4 1 1 2 2 5 4 Afghanistan 4 1 1 2 3 10 4 Kuwait 4 1 0 3 2 6 3 Thursday, June 6 At Kolkata, India

India vs. Kuwait, 9:30 a.m.

At Hofuf, Saudia Arabia

Afghanistan vs. Qatar, noon

Tuesday, June 11 At Al Rayyan, Qatar

Qatar vs. India, 1:45 p.m.

At Kuwait City

Kuwait vs. Afghanistan, 1:45 p.m.

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Japan 3 3 0 0 11 0 9 Syria 4 2 1 1 9 5 7 North Korea 3 1 0 2 6 3 3 Myanmar 4 0 1 3 2 18 1 Thursday, June 6 At Yangon, Myanmar

Myanmar vs. Japan, 8:10 a.m.

At Vientiane, Laos

North Korea vs. Syria, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, June 11 At Hiroshima, Japan

Japan vs. Syria, 6:14 a.m.

At Vientiane, Laos

North Korea vs. Myanmar, 9 a.m.

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts x-South Korea 4 3 1 0 12 1 10 x-China 4 2 1 1 8 7 7 Thailand 4 1 1 2 5 7 4 Singapore 4 0 1 3 4 14 1 Thursday, June 6 At Shenyang, China

China vs. Thailand, 8 a.m.

At Singapore

Singapore vs. South Korea, 8 a.m.

Tuesday, June 11 At Seoul, South Korea

South Korea vs. China, 7 a.m.

At Bangkok

Thailand vs. Singapore, 8:30 a.m.

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Iran 4 3 1 0 12 2 10 x-Uzbekistan 4 3 1 0 10 3 10 Turkemistan 4 0 1 3 3 11 1 Hong Kong 4 0 1 3 2 11 1 Thursday, June 6 At Hong Kong

Hong Kong vs. Iran, 8 a.m.

At Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan vs. Turkmenistan, 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, June 11 At Ashbagat, Turkemistan

Turkmenistan vs. Hong Kong, 11 a.m.

At Tehran, Iran

Iran vs. Uzbekistan, 1 p.m.

GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Iraq 4 4 0 0 12 1 12 x-Indonesia 4 2 1 1 6 6 7 Vietnam 4 1 0 3 2 5 3 Philippines 4 0 1 3 1 9 1 Thursday, June 6 At Jakarta, Indonesia

Indonesia vs. Iraq, 5 a.m.

At Hanoi, Vietnam

Vietnam vs. Philippines, 8 a.m.

Tuesday, June 11 At Jakarta, Indonesia

Indonesia vs. Philippines, 8:30 a.m.

At Basra, Iraq

Iraq vs. Vietnam, 2 p.m.

GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Saudi Arabia 4 3 1 0 8 1 10 x-Tajikistan 4 1 2 1 8 4 5 Jordan 4 2 1 1 11 3 7 Pakistan 4 0 0 4 1 14 0 Thursday, June 6 At Islamabad, Pakistan

Pakistan vs. Saudi Arabia, 11:30 a.m.

At Amman, Jordan

Jordan vs. Tajikistan, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11 At Dushanbe, Tajikistan

Tajikistan vs. Pakistan, 11 a.m.

At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia vs. Jordan, 2 p.m.

GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Utd Arab Emirates 4 4 0 0 8 1 12 x-Bahrain 4 3 0 1 10 2 9 Yemen 4 1 0 2 3 7 3 Nepal 4 0 0 4 0 13 0 Thursday, June 6 At Dammam, Saudi Arabia

Nepal vs. United Arab Emirates, noon

At Riffa, Bahrain

Bahrain vs. Yemen, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11 At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates vs. Bahrain, 1 p.m.

At Dammam, Saudi Arabia

Yemen vs. Nepal, TBA, 2 p.m.

GROUP I GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Australia 4 4 0 0 15 0 12 x-Palestine 4 2 1 1 6 1 7 Lebanon 4 0 2 2 1 8 2 Bangladesh 4 0 1 3 1 14 1 Thursday, June 6 At Dhaka, Bangladesh

Bangladesh vs. Australia, 8:45 a.m.

At Doha, Qatar

Palestine vs. Lebanon, noon

Tuesday, June 11 At Perth, Australia

Australia vs. Palestine, 8:10 a.m.

At Doha, Qatar

Lebanon vs. Bangladesh, noon

AFRICA First round Group winners qualify Top four second-place teams advance to playoffs GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Egypt 2 2 0 0 8 0 6 Burkina Faso 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 Guinea-Bissau 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 Sierra Leone 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 Ethiopa 2 0 1 1 0 3 1 Djibouti 2 0 0 2 0 7 0 Wednesday, June 5 At El Jadida, Morocco

Sierra Leone vs. Djibouti, noon

Thursday, June 6 At Bissau, Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau vs Ethiopia, noon

At Cairo

Egypt vs Burkina Faso, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 10 At El Jadida, Morocco

Djibouti vs. Ethiopia, noon

Monday, June 11 At Bamako, Mali

Burkina Faso vs. Sierra Leone, noon

At Bissau, Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau vs. Egypt, noon

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Senegal 2 1 1 0 4 0 4 Sudan 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 Congo 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 Togo 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 South Sudan 2 0 1 1 0 4 1 Mauritania 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 Wednesday, June 5 At Lomé, Togo

Togo vs. South Sudan, noon

Thursday, June 6 At Nouakchott, Mauritania

Mauritania vs. Sudan, noon

At Diamniadio, Senegal

Senegal vs. Congo, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 9 At Kinshasa, Congo

Congo vs. Togo, noon

At Nouakchott, Mauritania

Mauritania vs. Senegal, noon

Tuesday, June 11 At Juba, South Sudan

South Sudan vs. Sudan, 8 a.m.

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Rwanda 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 South Africa 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 Nigeria 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 Lesotho 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 Zimbabwe 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 Benin 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 Thursday, June 6 At Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Benin vs. Rwanda, 3 p.m.

Friday, June 7 At Johannesburg

Zimbabwe vs. Lesotho, 9 a.m.

At Uyo, Nigeria

Nigeria vs. South Africa, 3 p.m.

Monday, June 10 At Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Benin vs. Nigeria, noon

Tuesday, June 11 At Durban, South Africa

Lesotho vs. Rwanda, noon

At Bloemfontein, South Africa

South Africa vs. Zimbabwe, noon

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Cameroon 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 Cape Verde 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 Libya 2 1 1 0 1 1 4 Angola 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 Mauritius 2 0 1 1 0 0 1 Eswatini 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 Thursday, June 6 At Benghazi, Libya

Libya vs. Mauritius, noon

Friday, June 7 At Luanda, Angola

Angola vs. Eswatini, 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 8 At Yaoundé, Cameroon

Cameroon vs. Cape Verde, noon

Tuesday, June 11 At Saint Pierre, Mauritius

Mauritius vs. Eswatini, 9 a.m.

At Praia, Cape Verde

Cape Verde vs. Libya, noon

At Luanda, Angola

Angola vs. Cameroon, 3 p.m.

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Morocco 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Zambia 2 1 0 1 5 4 3 Niger 2 2 0 0 2 2 3 Tanzania 2 1 0 1 0 3 3 Republic of Congo 1 0 0 1 2 4 0 Eritrea withdrew Thursday, June 6 At Kinshasa, Congo

Republic of Congo vs. Niger, noon

Friday, June 7 At Agadir, Morocco

Morocco vs. Zambia, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11 At Ndola, Zambia

Zambia vs. Tanzania, 9 a.m.

At Kinshasa, Congo

Republic of Congo vs. Morocco, noon

GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts Ivory Coast 2 2 0 0 11 0 6 Gabon 2 2 0 0 4 2 6 Kenya 2 1 0 1 6 2 3 Burundi 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 Gambia 2 0 0 2 2 5 0 Seychelles 2 0 0 2 0 14 0 Friday, June 7 At Korhogo, Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast vs. Gabon, 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 8 At Lilongwe, Malawi

Kenya vs. Burundi, 9 a.m.

At Berkane, Morocco

Gambia vs. Seychelles, noon

Tuesday, June 11 At Lilongwe, Malawi

Kenya vs. Ivory Coast, 9 a.m.

At Franceville, Gabon

Gabon vs. Gambia, 3 p.m.

At Berkane, Morocco

Seychelles vs. Burundi, 3 p.m.

GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts Algeria 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 Botswana 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 Guinea 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 Uganda 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 Mozambique 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 Somalia 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 Thursday, June 6 At Algiers, Algeria

Algeria vs. Guinea, 3 p.m.

Friday, June 7 At Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique vs. Somalia, 9 a.m.

At Kampala, Uganda

Uganda vs. Botswana, noon

Monday, June 10 At Maputo, Mozambique

Somalia vs. Botswana, 9 a.m.

At Kampala, Uganda

Uganda vs. Algeria, noon

At El Jadida, Morocco

Guinea vs. Mozambique, 3 p.m.

GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts Tunisia 2 2 0 0 5 0 6 Equatorial Guinea 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 Namibia 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 Malawi 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 Liberia 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 São Tomé 2 0 0 2 0 6 0 Thursday, June 6 At Lilongwe, Malawi

Malawi vs. São Tomé and Príncipe, 9 a.m.

Wednesday, June 5 At Johannesburg

Namibia vs. Liberia, 3 p.m.

At Tunis, Tunisia

Tunisia vs. Equatorial Guinea, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 9 At Oujda, Morocco

São Tomé and Príncipe vs. Liberia, 9 a.m.

At Johannesburg

Namibia vs. Tunisia, 3 p.m.

Monday, June 10 At Malabo, Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea vs. Malawi, 9 a.m.

GROUP I GP W D L GF GA Pts Comoros 2 2 0 0 5 2 6 Mali 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 Madagascar 2 1 0 1 3 1 3 Ghana 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 Cent. Afr. Republic 2 0 1 1 3 5 1 Chad 2 0 0 2 1 6 0 Wednesday, June 5 At Oujda, Morocco

Central African Republic vs. Chad, noon

Thursday, June 6 At Bamako, Mali

Mali vs. Ghana, 3 p.m.

Friday, June 7 At Johannesburg

Madagascar vs. Comoros, noon

Monday, June 10 At Kumasi, Ghana

Ghana vs. Central African Republic, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11 At Johannesburg

Madagascar vs. Mali, 9 a.m.

At Oujda, Morocco

Chad vs Comoros, noon

