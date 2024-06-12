2026 World Cup Glance

|All Times TBA
|SECOND ROUND
|Sunday, June 28
|At Inglewood, Calif.
Group A second vs. Group B second
|Monday, June 29
|At Foxborough, Mass.
Group E winner vs. Group A, B, C, D or F third
|At Houston
Group C winner vs. Group F second
|At Monterrey, Mexico
Group F winner vs. Group C second
|Tuesday, June 30
|At Arlington, Texas
Group E second vs. Group I second
|At East Rutherford, N.J.
Group I winner vs. Group C, D, F, G or H third
|At Mexico City
Group A winner vs. Group C, E, F, H or I third
|Wednesday, July 1
|At Atlanta
Group L winner vs. Group E, H, I, J or K third
|At Santa Clara, Calif.
Group D winner vs. Group B, E, F, I or J third
|At Seattle
Group G winner vs. Group A, E, H, I or J third
|Thursday, July 2
|At Inglewood, Calif.
Group H winner vs. Group J second
|At Toronto
Group K second vs. Group L second
|At Vancouver, British Columbia
Group B winner vs. Group E, F, G, I or J third
|Friday, July 3
|At Arlington, Texas
Group D second vs. Group G second
|At Kansas City, Mo.
Group K winner vs. Group D, E, I, J or L third
|At Miami Gardens, Fla.
Group J winner vs. Group H second
|THIRD ROUND
|Saturday, July 4
|At Houston
Inglewood winner vs. Monterrey winner
|At Philadelphia
Foxborough winner vs. East Rutherford winner
|Sunday, July 5
|At East Rutherford, N.J.
Houston winner vs. Arlington June 30 winner
|At Mexico City
Mexico City vs. Atlanta winner
|Monday, July 6
|At Arlington, Texas
Toronto winner vs. Inglewood winner
|At Seattle
Santa Clara winner vs. Seattle winner
|Tuesday, July 7
|At Atlanta
Miami Gardens winner vs. Arlington July 3 winner
|At Vancouver, British Columbia
Vancouver winner vs. Kansas City winner
|QUARTERFINALS
|Thursday, July 9
|At Foxborough, Mass.
Philadelphia vs. Houston winner
|Friday, July 10
|At Inglewood, Calif.
Arlington winner vs. Seattle winner
|Saturday, July 11
|At Kansas City, Mo.
Atlanta winner vs. Vancouver winner
|At Miami Gardens, Fla.
East Rutherford winner vs. Mexico City winner
|SEMIFINALS
|Tuesday, July 14
|At Arlington, Texas
Foxborough winner vs. Arlington winner
|Wednesday, July 15
|At Atlanta
Miami Gardens winner vs. Kansas City winner
|THIRD PLACE
|Saturday, July 18
|At Miami Gardens, Fla.
Semifinal losers
|CHAMPIONSHIP
|Sunday, July 19
|At East Rutherford, N.J.
Semifinal winners
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.