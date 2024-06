2024 Olympic Sport-By-Sport Schedule

All Times EDT Subject to change 3×3 Basketball July 30 Women’s Pool Round, 11:30 a.m. Women’s Pool Round, 12 p.m.…

Women’s Pool Round, 11:30 a.m.

Women’s Pool Round, 12 p.m.

Men’s Pool Round, 12:35 p.m.

Men’s Pool Round, 1:05 p.m.

Women’s Pool Round, 3 p.m.

Women’s Pool Round, 3:30 p.m.

Men’s Pool Round, 4:05 p.m.

Men’s Pool Round, 4:35 p.m.

July 31

Women’s Pool Round, 11:30 a.m.

Women’s Pool Round, 12 p.m.

Men’s Pool Round, 12:35 p.m.

Men’s Pool Round, 1:05 p.m.

Women’s Pool Round, 3 p.m.

Women’s Pool Round, 3:30 p.m.

Men’s Pool Round, 4:05 p.m.

Men’s Pool Round, 4:35 p.m.

August 1

Women’s Pool Round, 3 a.m.

Women’s Pool Round, 3:30 a.m.

Men’s Pool Round, 4:05 a.m.

Men’s Pool Round, 4:35 a.m.

Women’s Pool Round, 6:30 a.m.

Women’s Pool Round, 7 a.m.

Men’s Pool Round, 7:35 a.m.

Men’s Pool Round, 8:05 a.m.

Women’s Pool Round, 12 p.m.

Women’s Pool Round, 12:30 p.m.

Men’s Pool Round, 1:05 p.m.

Men’s Pool Round, 1:35 p.m.

Women’s Pool Round, 3:30 p.m.

Women’s Pool Round, 4 p.m.

Men’s Pool Round, 4:35 p.m.

Men’s Pool Round, 5:05 p.m.

August 2

Women’s Pool Round, 3 a.m.

Women’s Pool Round, 3:30 a.m.

Men’s Pool Round, 4:05 a.m.

Men’s Pool Round, 4:35 a.m.

Women’s Pool Round, 6:30 a.m.

Women’s Pool Round, 7 a.m.

Men’s Pool Round, 7:35 a.m.

Men’s Pool Round, 8:05 a.m.

Women’s Pool Round, 11:30 a.m.

Women’s Pool Round, 12 p.m.

Men’s Pool Round, 12:35 p.m.

Men’s Pool Round, 1:05 p.m.

Women’s Pool Round, 3 p.m.

Women’s Pool Round, 3:30 p.m.

Men’s Pool Round, 4:05 p.m.

Men’s Pool Round, 4:35 p.m.

August 3

Women’s Pool Round, 11:30 a.m.

Women’s Pool Round, 12 p.m.

Women’s Pool Round, 12:35 p.m.

Women’s Pool Round, 1:05 p.m.

Women’s Play-in Games, 3:30 p.m.

Women’s Play-in Games, 4:05 p.m.

August 4

Men’s Pool Round, 11:30 a.m.

Men’s Pool Round, 12 p.m.

Men’s Pool Round, 12:35 p.m.

Men’s Pool Round, 1:05 p.m.

Men’s Play-in Games, 3:30 p.m.

Men’s Play-in Games, 4:05 p.m.

August 5

Women’s Semifinal, 11:30 a.m.

Men’s Semifinal, 12 p.m.

Women’s Semifinal, 12:30 p.m.

Men’s Semifinal, 1 p.m.

Women’s Bronze Medal Game, 3 p.m.

Men’s Bronze Medal Game, 3:30 p.m.

Women’s Gold Medal Game, 4:05 p.m.

Men’s Gold Medal Game, 4:35 p.m.

Archery July 25

Women’s Individual Ranking Round, 3:30 a.m.

Men’s Individual Ranking Round, 8:15 a.m.

July 28

Women’s Team 1/8 Elimination Round, 3:30 a.m.

Women’s Team Quarterfinals, 8:15 a.m.

Women’s Team Semifinals, 9:47 a.m.

Women’s Team Bronze Medal Match, 10:48 a.m.

Women’s Team Gold Medal Match, 11:11 a.m.

July 29

Men’s Team 1/8 Elimination Round, 3:30 a.m.

Men’s Team Quarterfinals, 8:15 a.m.

Men’s Team Semifinals, 9:47 a.m.

Men’s Team Bronze Medal Match, 10:48 a.m.

Men’s Team Gold Medal Match, 11:11 a.m.

July 30

Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round, 6 a.m.

Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Rnd, 6:26 a.m.

Men’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Round, 6:52 a.m.

Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Rnd, 7:05 a.m.

Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round, 11:45 a.m.

Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Rnd, 12:11 p.m.

Men’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Round, 12:37 p.m.

Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Rnd, 12:50 p.m.

July 31

Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round, 6 a.m.

Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Rnd, 6:26 a.m.

Men’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Round, 6:52 a.m.

Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Rnd, 7:05 a.m.

Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round, 11:45 a.m.

Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Rnd, 12:11 p.m.

Men’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Round, 12:37 p.m.

Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Rnd, 12:50 p.m.

August 1

Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round, 3:30 a.m.

Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Rnd, 3:56 a.m.

Men’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Round, 4:22 a.m.

Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Rnd, 4:35 a.m.

Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round, 9:30 a.m.

Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Rnd, 9:56 a.m.

Men’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Round, 10:22 a.m.

Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Rnd, 10:35 a.m.

August 2

Mixed Team 1/8 Elimination Round, 3:30 a.m.

Mixed Team Quarterfinals, 8:15 a.m.

Mixed Team Semifinals, 9:31 a.m.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match, 10:24 a.m.

Mixed Team Gold Medal Match, 10:43 a.m.

August 3

Women’s Individual 1/8 Elimination Round, 3:30 a.m.

Women’s Individual Quarterfinals, 7 a.m.

Women’s Individual Semifinals, 7:52 a.m.

Women’s Individual Bronze Medal Match, 8:33 a.m.

Women’s Individual Gold Medal Match, 8:46 a.m.

August 4

Men’s Individual 1/8 Elimination Round, 3:30 a.m.

Men’s Individual Quarterfinals, 7 a.m.

Men’s Individual Semifinals, 7:52 a.m.

Men’s Individual Bronze Medal Match, 8:33 a.m.

Men’s Individual Gold Medal Match, 8:46 a.m.

Artistic Gymnastics July 27

Men’s Qualification – Subdivision 1, 5 a.m.

Men’s Qualification – Subdivision 2, 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Qualification – Subdivision 3, 2 p.m.

July 28

Women’s Qualification – Subdivision 1, 3:30 a.m.

Women’s Qualification – Subdivision 2, 5:40 a.m.

Women’s Qualification – Subdivision 3, 8:50 a.m.

Women’s Qualification – Subdivision 4, 12 p.m.

Women’s Qualification – Subdivision 5, 3:10 p.m.

July 29

Men’s Team Final, 11:30 a.m.

July 30

Women’s Team Final, 12:15 p.m.

July 31

Men’s All-Around Final, 11:30 a.m.

Aug. 1

Women’s All-Around Final, 12:15 p.m.

Aug. 3

Men’s Floor Exercise Final, 9:30 a.m.

Women’s Vault Final, 10:20 a.m.

Men’s Pommel Horse Final, 11:10 a.m.

Aug. 4

Men’s Rings Final, 9 a.m.

Women’s Uneven Bars Final, 9:40 a.m.

Men’s Vault Final, 10:25 a.m.

Aug. 5

Men’s Parallel Bars Final, 5:45 a.m.

Women’s Balance Beam Final, 6:36 a.m.

Men’s Horizontal Bar Final, 7:31 a.m.

Women’s Floor Exercise Final, 8:20 a.m.

Artistic Swimming Aug. 5

Team Technical Routine, 1:30 p.m.

Aug. 6

Team Free Routine, 1:30 p.m.

Aug. 7

Team Acrobatic Routine, 1:30 p.m.

Aug. 9

Duet Technical Routine, 1:30 p.m.

Aug. 10

Duet Free Routine, 1:30 p.m.

Athletics Aug. 1

Men’s 20km Race Walk, 1:30 a.m.

Women’s 20km Race Walk, 3:20 a.m.

Aug. 2

Men’s Decathlon 100m, 4:05 a.m.

Men’s Hammer Throw Qualification – Gp A, 4:10 a.m.

Women’s High Jump Qualification, 4:15 a.m.

Women’s 100m Preliminary Round, 4:35 a.m.

Men’s Decathlon Long Jump, 4:55 a.m.

Men’s 1500m Round 1, 5:05 a.m.

Men’s Hammer Throw Qualification – Gp B, 5:35 a.m.

Women’s 100m Round 1, 5:50 a.m.

Men’s Decathlon Shot Put, 6:15 a.m.

Men’s Decathlon High Jump, 12 p.m.

Women’s 5000m Round 1, 12:10 p.m.

Women’s Triple Jump Qualification, 12:15 p.m.

Women’s Discus Throw Qualification-Gp A, 12:55 p.m.

4 x 400m Relay Mixed Round 1, 1:10 p.m.

Women’s 800m Round 1, 1:45 p.m.

Men’s Shot Put Qualification, 2:10 p.m.

Women’s Discus Throw Qualification-Gp B, 2:20 p.m.

Men’s Decathlon 400m, 2:50 p.m.

Men’s 10,000m Final, 3:20 p.m.

Aug. 3

Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles, 4:05 a.m.

Men’s Pole Vault Qualification, 4:10 a.m.

Men’s 100m Preliminary Round, 4:35 a.m.

Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw – Group A, 4:55 a.m.

Women’s 800m Repechage Round, 5:10 a.m.

Men’s 100m Round 1, 5:45 a.m.

Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw – Group B, 6 a.m.

Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault, 7:40 a.m.

Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw – Group A, 1:10 p.m.

Men’s 1500m Repechage Round, 1:15 p.m.

Men’s Shot Put Final, 1:35 p.m.

Women’s 100m Semi-Final, 1:50 p.m.

Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw – Group B, 2:10 p.m.

Women’s Triple Jump Final, 2:20 p.m.

4 x 400m Relay Mixed Final, 2:55 p.m.

Women’s 100m Final, 3:20 p.m.

Men’s Decathlon 1500m, 3:45 p.m.

Aug. 4

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1, 4:05 a.m.

Women’s Hammer Throw Qualification-Gp A, 4:20 a.m.

Women’s 200m Round 1, 4:55 a.m.

Men’s Long Jump Qualification, 5 a.m.

Women’s Hammer Throw Qualification-Gp B, 5:45 a.m.

Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1, 5:50 a.m.

Women’s 400m Hurdles Round 1, 6:35 a.m.

Men’s 400m Round 1, 1:05 p.m.

Women’s High Jump Final, 1:50 p.m.

Men’s 100m Semi-Final, 2 p.m.

Men’s Hammer Throw Final, 2:30 p.m.

Women’s 800m Semi-Final, 2:40 p.m.

Men’s 1500m Semi-Final, 3:15 p.m.

Men’s 100m Final, 3:55 p.m.

Aug. 5

Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1, 4:05 a.m.

Men’s Discus Throw Qualification – Gp A, 4:10 a.m.

Women’s Pole Vault Qualification, 4:40 a.m.

Women’s 400m Hurdles Repechage Round, 4:50 a.m.

Men’s 400m Repechage Round, 5:20 a.m.

Men’s Discus Throw Qualification – Gp B, 5:35 a.m.

Women’s 400m Round 1, 5:55 a.m.

Women’s 200m Repechage Round, 6:50 a.m.

Men’s Pole Vault Final, 1 p.m.

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1, 1:04 p.m.

Men’s 200m Round 1, 1:55 p.m.

Women’s Discus Throw Final, 2:30 p.m.

Women’s 200m Semi-Final, 2:45 p.m.

Women’s 5000m Final, 3:10 p.m.

Women’s 800m Final, 3:45 p.m.

Aug. 6

Women’s 1500m Round 1, 4:05 a.m.

Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification – Gp A, 4:20 a.m.

Men’s 110m Hurdles Repechage Round, 4:50 a.m.

Women’s Long Jump Qualification, 5:15 a.m.

Women’s 400m Repechage Round, 5:20 a.m.

Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification – Gp B, 5:50 a.m.

Men’s 400m Hurdles Repechage Round, 6 a.m.

Men’s 200m Repechage Round, 6:30 a.m.

Men’s 400m Semi-Final, 1:35 p.m.

Women’s Hammer Throw Final, 2 p.m.

Women’s 400m Hurdles Semi-Final, 2:07 p.m.

Men’s Long Jump Final, 2:20 p.m.

Men’s 1500m Final, 2:50 p.m.

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final, 3:10 p.m.

Women’s 200m Final, 3:40 p.m.

Marathon Race Walk Relay Mixed, 1:30 a.m.

Aug. 7

Men’s High Jump Qualification, 4:05 a.m.

Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1, 4:15 a.m.

Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification-Gp A, 4:25 a.m.

Men’s 5000m Round 1, 5:10 a.m.

Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification-Gp B, 5:50 a.m.

Men’s 800m Round 1, 5:55 a.m.

Women’s 1500m Repechage Round, 6:45 a.m.

Women’s Pole Vault Final, 1 p.m.

Men’s 110m Hurdles Semi-Final, 1:05 p.m.

Men’s Triple Jump Qualification, 1:15 p.m.

Men’s 400m Hurdles Semi-Final, 1:35 p.m.

Men’s 200m Semi-Final, 2:02 p.m.

Men’s Discus Throw Final, 2:25 p.m.

Women’s 400m Semi-Final, 2:45 p.m.

Men’s 400m Final, 3:20 p.m.

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final, 3:40 p.m.

Aug. 8

Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles, 4:05 a.m.

Women’s Shot Put Qualification, 4:25 a.m.

Women’s 100m Hurdles Repechage Round, 4:35 a.m.

Women’s Heptathlon High Jump, 5:05 a.m.

Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1, 5:10 a.m.

Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1, 5:35 a.m.

Men’s 800m Repechage Round, 6 a.m.

Women’s 1500m Semi-Final, 1:35 p.m.

Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put, 1:35 p.m.

Women’s Long Jump Final, 2 p.m.

Men’s Javelin Throw Final, 2:25 p.m.

Men’s 200m Final, 2:30 p.m.

Women’s Heptathlon 200m, 2:55 p.m.

Women’s 400m Hurdles Final, 3:25 p.m.

Men’s 110m Hurdles Final, 3:45 p.m.

Aug. 9

Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump, 4:05 a.m.

Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1, 4:40 a.m.

Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1, 5:05 a.m.

Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw – Gp A, 5:20 a.m.

Men’s 800m Semi-Final, 5:30 a.m.

Women’s 100m Hurdles Semi-Final, 6:05 a.m.

Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw – Gp B, 6:30 a.m.

Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final, 1:30 p.m.

Women’s Shot Put Final, 1:40 p.m.

Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Final, 1:45 p.m.

Women’s 400m Final, 2 p.m.

Men’s Triple Jump Final, 2:10 p.m.

Women’s Heptathlon 800m, 2:15 p.m.

Women’s 10,000m Final, 2:55 p.m.

Men’s 400m Hurdles Final, 3:45 p.m.

Men’s Marathon, 2 a.m.

Aug. 10

Men’s High Jump Final, 1:10 p.m.

Men’s 800m Final, 1:25 p.m.

Women’s Javelin Throw Final, 1:40 p.m.

Women’s 100m Hurdles Final, 1:45 p.m.

Men’s 5000m Final, 2 p.m.

Women’s 1500m Final, 2:25 p.m.

Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Final, 3:12 p.m.

Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final, 3:22 p.m.

Women’s Marathon, 2 a.m.

