2024 Olympic Sport-By-Sport Schedule

Table Tennis July 27 Men’s & Women’s Singles Preliminary Rnd, 9 a.m. Mixed Doubles Round of 16, 10:30 a.m. Men’s…

Table Tennis July 27

Men’s & Women’s Singles Preliminary Rnd, 9 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Round of 16, 10:30 a.m.

Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 64, 2 p.m.

July 28

Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 64, 4 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal, 10 a.m.

Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 64, 2 p.m.

July 29

Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 64, 4 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Semifinal, 11 a.m.

Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 32, 2 p.m.

July 30

Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 32, 4 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match, 7:30 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match, 8:30 a.m.

July 31

Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 32, 4 a.m.

Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 16, 9 a.m.

Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 16, 2 p.m.

Aug. 1

Women’s Singles Quarterfinals, 4 a.m.

Men’s Singles Quarterfinal, 6 a.m.

Women’s Singles Quarterfinal, 9 a.m.

Men’s Singles Quarterfinals, 10 a.m.

Women’s Singles Quarterfinal, 2 p.m.

Men’s Singles Quarterfinal, 3 p.m.

Aug. 2

Women’s Singles Semifinal, 4 a.m.

Men’s Singles Semifinal, 5 a.m.

Women’s Singles Semifinal, 7:30 a.m.

Men’s Singles Semifinal, 8:30 a.m.

Aug. 3

Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match, 7:30 a.m.

Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match, 8:30 a.m.

Aug. 4

Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match, 7:30 a.m.

Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match, 8:30 a.m.

Aug. 5

Men’s & Women’s Team Round of 16, 4 a.m.

Men’s & Women’s Team Round of 16, 9 a.m.

Men’s & Women’s Team Round of 16, 2 p.m.

Aug. 6

Men’s & Women’s Team Round of 16, 4 a.m.

Men’s & Women’s Team Quarterfinals, 9 a.m.

Men’s & Women’s Team Quarterfinals, 2 p.m.

Aug. 7

Men’s & Women’s Team Quarterfinals, 4 a.m.

Men’s & Women’s Team Quarterfinals, 9 a.m.

Men’s Team Semifinal, 2 p.m.

Aug. 8

Men’s Team Semifinal, 4 a.m.

Women’s Team Semifinal, 9 a.m.

Women’s Team Semifinal, 2 p.m.

Aug. 9

Men’s Team Bronze Medal Team Match, 4 a.m.

Men’s Team Gold Medal Team Match, 9 a.m.

Aug. 10

Women’s Team Bronze Medal Team Match, 4 a.m.

Women’s Team Gold Medal Team Match, 9 a.m.

Taekwondo Aug. 7

Women -49kg Round of 16, 3 a.m.

Men -58kg Round of 16, 3:10 a.m.

Women -49kg Quarterfinals, 8:30 a.m.

Men -58kg Quarterfinals, 8:40 a.m.

Women -49kg Semifinals, 10:11 a.m.

Men -58kg Semifinals, 10:24 a.m.

Women -49kg Repechage, 1:30 p.m.

Men -58kg Repechage, 1:40 p.m.

Women -49kg Bronze Medal Contests, 2:19 p.m.

Men -58kg Bronze Medal Contests, 2:35 p.m.

Women -49kg Bronze Medal Contests, 2:51 p.m.

Men -58kg Bronze Medal Contests, 3:07 p.m.

Women -49kg Gold Medal Contest, 3:23 p.m.

Men -58kg Gold Medal Contest, 3:39 p.m.

Aug. 8

Men -68kg Round of 16, 3 a.m.

Women -57kg Round of 16, 3:10 a.m.

Men -68kg Quarterfinals, 8:30 a.m.

Women -57kg Quarterfinals, 8:40 a.m.

Men -68kg Semifinals, 10:11 a.m.

Women -57kg Semifinals, 10:24 a.m.

Men -68kg Repechage, 1:30 p.m.

Women -57kg Repechage, 1:40 p.m.

Men -68kg Bronze Medal Contests, 2:19 p.m.

Women -57kg Bronze Medal Contests, 2:35 p.m.

Men -68kg Bronze Medal Contests, 2:51 p.m.

Women -57kg Bronze Medal Contests, 3:07 p.m.

Men -68kg Gold Medal Contest, 3:23 p.m.

Women -57kg Gold Medal Contest, 3:39 p.m.

Aug. 9

Women -67kg Round of 16, 3 a.m.

Men -80kg Round of 16, 3:10 a.m.

Women -67kg Quarterfinals, 8:30 a.m.

Men -80kg Quarterfinals, 8:40 a.m.

Women -67kg Semifinals, 10:11 a.m.

Men -80kg Semifinals, 10:24 a.m.

Women -67kg Repechage, 1:30 p.m.

Men -80kg Repechage, 1:40 p.m.

Women -67kg Bronze Medal Contests, 2:19 p.m.

Men -80kg Bronze Medal Contests, 2:35 p.m.

Women -67kg Bronze Medal Contests, 2:51 p.m.

Men -80kg Bronze Medal Contests, 3:07 p.m.

Women -67kg Gold Medal Contest, 3:23 p.m.

Men -80kg Gold Medal Contest, 3:39 p.m.

Aug. 10

Men +80kg Round of 16, 3 a.m.

Women +67kg Round of 16, 3:10 a.m.

Men +80kg Quarterfinals, 8:30 a.m.

Women +67kg Quarterfinals, 8:40 a.m.

Men +80kg Semifinals, 10:11 a.m.

Women +67kg Semifinals, 10:24 a.m.

Men +80kg Repechage, 1:30 p.m.

Women +67kg Repechage, 1:40 p.m.

Men +80kg Bronze Medal Contests, 2:19 p.m.

Women +67kg Bronze Medal Contests, 2:35 p.m.

Men +80kg Bronze Medal Contests, 2:51 p.m.

Women +67kg Bronze Medal Contests, 3:07 p.m.

Men +80kg Gold Medal Contest, 3:23 p.m.

Women +67kg Gold Medal Contest, 3:39 p.m.

Tennis July 27

MS First Rnd/WS First Rnd, 6 a.m.

MS & WS First Rnd/MD & WD First Rnd, 6 a.m.

MS & WS First Rnd/MD & WD First Rnd, 6 a.m.

MS & WS First Rnd/MD & WD First Rnd, 6 a.m.

MS First Rnd/WS First Rnd, 1 p.m.

July 28

MS First Rnd/WS First Rnd, 6 a.m.

MS & WS First Rnd/MD & WD First Rnd, 6 a.m.

MS & WS First Rnd/MD & WD First Rnd, 6 a.m.

MS & WS First Rnd/MD & WD First Rnd, 1 p.m.

MS First Rnd/WS First Rnd, 1 p.m.

July 29

MS Second Rnd/WS Second Rnd, 6 a.m.

MS & WS 2nd Rnd/MD & WD 2nd Rnd/XD 1st R, 6 a.m.

MS & WS 2nd Rnd/MD & WD 2nd Rnd/XD 1st R, 6 a.m.

MS & WS 2nd Rnd/MD & WD 2nd Rnd/XD 1st R, 6 a.m.

MS Second Rnd/WS Second Rnd, 1 p.m.

July 30

MS Second Rnd/WS Third Rnd, 6 a.m.

MS R2/WS R3/MD R3/WD R2/XD R1, 6 a.m.

MS R2/WS R3/MD R3/WD R2/XD R2, 6 a.m.

MS R2/WS R3/MD R3/WD R2/XD R3, 6 a.m.

MS Second Rnd/WS Third Rnd, 1 p.m.

July 31

MS Third Rnd/WS Quarterfinals, 6 a.m.

MS Third Rnd/WS QF/MD SF/WD QF/XD QF, 6 a.m.

MS Third Rnd/MD SF/WD QF/XD QF, 6 a.m.

MS Third Rnd/WD QF/XD QF, 6 a.m.

MS Third Rnd/WS Quarterfinals, 1 p.m.

Aug. 1

MS Quarterfinals/WS Semifinals, 6 a.m.

MS QF/WD Semifinals/XD Semifinals, 6 a.m.

WD Semifinals/XD Semifinals, 6 a.m.

MS Quarterfinals/WS Semifinals, 1 p.m.

Aug. 2

Men’s Singles Semi-final, 6 a.m.

Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match, 6 a.m.

Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match, 6 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match, 6 a.m.

Men’s Singles Semi-final, 1 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match, 1 p.m.

Aug. 3

Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match, 3 a.m.

Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match, 3 a.m.

Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match, 3 a.m.

Aug. 4

Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match, 3 a.m.

Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match, 3 a.m.

Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match, 3 a.m.

Trampoline Gymnastics Aug. 2

Women’s Qualification, 6 a.m.

Women’s Final, 7:50 a.m.

Men’s Qualification, 12 p.m.

Men’s Final, 1:45 p.m.

Triathalon July 30

Men’s Individual, 2 a.m.

July 31

Women’s Individual, 2 a.m.

Aug. 5

Mixed Relay, 2 a.m.

Volleyball July 27

Men’s Preliminary Phase, 3 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Phase, 7 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Phase, 11 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Phase, 3 p.m.

July 28

Women’s Preliminary Phase, 3 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Phase, 7 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Phase, 11 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Phase, 3 p.m.

July 29

Women’s Preliminary Phase, 3 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Phase, 7 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Phase, 11 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Phase, 3 p.m.

July 30

Men’s Preliminary Phase, 3 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Phase, 7 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Phase, 11 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Phase, 3 p.m.

July 31

Men’s Preliminary Phase, 3 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Phase, 7 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Phase, 11 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Phase, 3 p.m.

Aug. 1

Women’s Preliminary Phase, 3 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Phase, 7 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Phase, 11 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Phase, 3 p.m.

Aug. 2

Men’s Preliminary Phase, 3 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Phase, 7 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Phase, 11 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Phase, 3 p.m.

Aug. 3

Women’s Preliminary Phase, 3 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Phase, 7 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Phase, 11 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Phase, 3 p.m.

Aug. 4

Women’s Preliminary Phase, 3 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Phase, 7 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Phase, 11 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Phase, 3 p.m.

Aug. 5

Men’s Quarterfinals, 3 a.m.

Men’s Quarterfinals, 7 a.m.

Men’s Quarterfinals, 11 a.m.

Men’s Quarterfinals, 3 p.m.

Aug. 6

Women’s Quarterfinals, 3 a.m.

Women’s Quarterfinals, 7 a.m.

Women’s Quarterfinals, 11 a.m.

Women’s Quarterfinals, 3 p.m.

Aug. 7

Men’s Semifinals, 10 a.m.

Men’s Semifinals, 2 p.m.

Aug. 8

Women’s Semifinals, 10 a.m.

Women’s Semifinals, 2 p.m.

Aug. 9

Men’s Bronze Medal Match, 10 a.m.

Aug. 10

Men’s Gold Medal Match, 7 a.m.

Women’s Bronze Medal Match, 11:15 a.m.

Aug. 11

Women’s Gold Medal Match, 7 a.m.

