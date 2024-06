2024 Olympic Sport-By-Sport Schedule

Boxing July 27 Women’s 54kg – Prelims – Round of 32, 9:30 a.m. Women’s 60kg – Prelims – Round of…

Boxing July 27

Women’s 54kg – Prelims – Round of 32, 9:30 a.m.

Women’s 60kg – Prelims – Round of 32, 10:18 a.m.

Men’s 63.5kg – Prelims – Round of 32, 11:06 a.m.

Men’s 80kg – Prelims – Round of 32, 11:38 a.m.

Women’s 54kg – Prelims – Round of 32, 2 p.m.

Women’s 60kg – Prelims – Round of 32, 2:48 p.m.

Men’s 63.5kg – Prelims – Round of 32, 3:36 p.m.

Men’s 80kg – Prelims – Round of 32, 4:08 p.m.

July 28

Men’s 57kg – Prelims – Round of 32, 5 a.m.

Men’s 71kg – Prelims – Round of 32, 5:16 a.m.

Men’s 92kg – Prelims – Round of 32, 5:48 a.m.

Women’s 50kg – Prelims – Round of 32, 6:20 a.m.

Women’s 66kg – Prelims – Round of 32, 6:52 a.m.

Men’s 57kg – Prelims – Round of 32, 9:30 a.m.

Men’s 71kg – Prelims – Round of 32, 9:46 a.m.

Men’s 92kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 10:02 a.m.

Women’s 50kg – Prelims – Round of 32, 10:50 a.m.

Women’s 66kg – Prelims – Round of 32, 11:22 a.m.

Men’s 71kg – Prelims – Round of 32, 2 p.m.

Men’s 92kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 2:16 p.m.

Women’s 50kg – Prelims – Round of 32, 3:04 p.m.

Women’s 66kg – Prelims – Round of 32, 3:36 p.m.

July 29

Women’s 60kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 5 a.m.

Men’s 63.5kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 5:48 a.m.

Men’s 92kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 6:36 a.m.

Women’s 60kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 9:30 a.m.

Men’s 63.5kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 10:02 a.m.

Men’s +92kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 10:50 a.m.

Women’s 60kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 2 p.m.

Men’s 63.5kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 2:48 p.m.

Men’s +92kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 3:20 p.m.

July 30

Men’s 51kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 5 a.m.

Men’s 80kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 5:48 a.m.

Women’s 54kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 6:20 a.m.

Women’s 57kg – Prelims – Round of 32, 7:08 a.m.

Men’s 51kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 9:30 a.m.

Men’s 80kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 10:18 a.m.

Women’s 54kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 10:50 a.m.

Women’s 57kg – Prelims – Round of 32, 11:38 a.m.

Men’s 51kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 2 p.m.

Men’s 80kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 2:32 p.m.

Women’s 54kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 3:36 p.m.

Women’s 57kg – Prelims – Round of 32, 4:08 p.m.

July 31

Men’s 57kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 5 a.m.

Men’s 71kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 5:32 a.m.

Women’s 75kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 6:04 a.m.

Women’s 60kg – Quarterfinal, 7:08 a.m.

Men’s 57kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 9:30 a.m.

Men’s 71kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 10:18 a.m.

Women’s 75kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 11:06 a.m.

Women’s 60kg – Quarterfinal, 11:38 a.m.

Men’s 57kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 2 p.m.

Men’s 71kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 2:48 p.m.

Women’s 75kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 3:36 p.m.

Women’s 60kg – Quarterfinal, 4:08 p.m.

Aug. 1

Women’s 50kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 5 a.m.

Women’s 66kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 5:48 a.m.

Women’s 54kg – Quarterfinal, 6:36 a.m.

Men’s 63.5kg – Quarterfinal, 6:52 a.m.

Men’s 92kg – Quarterfinal, 7:08 a.m.

Women’s 50kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 9:30 a.m.

Women’s 66kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 10:18 a.m.

Women’s 54kg – Quarterfinals, 11:06 a.m.

Men’s 63.5kg – Quarterfinal, 11:38 a.m.

Men’s 92kg – Quarterfinal, 11:54 a.m.

Women’s 50kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 2 p.m.

Women’s 66kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 2:32 p.m.

Women’s 54kg – Quarterfinal, 3:04 p.m.

Men’s 63.5kg – Quarterfinals, 3:20 p.m.

Men’s 92kg – Quarterfinals, 3:52 p.m.

Aug. 2

Women’s 57kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 9:30 a.m.

Men’s 51kg – Quarterfinals, 10:34 a.m.

Men’s 80kg – Quarterfinals, 11:06 a.m.

Men’s +92kg – Quarterfinals, 11:38 a.m.

Women’s 57kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 2 p.m.

Men’s 51kg – Quarterfinals, 3:04 p.m.

Men’s 80kg – Quarterfinals, 3:36 p.m.

Men’s +92kg – Quarterfinals, 4:08 p.m.

Aug. 3

Men’s 57kg – Quarterfinals, 9:30 a.m.

Men’s 71kg – Quarterfinals, 10:02 a.m.

Women’s 50kg – Quarterfinals, 10:34 a.m.

Women’s 66kg – Quarterfinals, 11:06 a.m.

Women’s 60kg – Semifinal, 11:38 a.m.

Men’s 57kg – Quarterfinals, 2 p.m.

Men’s 71kg – Quarterfinals, 2:32 p.m.

Women’s 50kg – Quarterfinals, 3:04 p.m.

Women’s 66kg – Quarterfinals, 3:36 p.m.

Women’s 60kg – Semifinal, 4:08 p.m.

Aug. 4

Women’s 57kg – Quarterfinals, 5 a.m.

Women’s 75kg – Quarterfinals, 5:32 a.m.

Women’s 54kg – Semifinal, 6:04 a.m.

Men’s 51kg – Semifinal, 6:20 a.m.

Men’s 63.5kg – Semifinal, 6:36 a.m.

Men’s 80kg – Semifinal, 6:52 a.m.

Men’s 92kg – Semifinal, 7:08 a.m.

Women’s 57kg – Quarterfinals, 9:30 a.m.

Women’s 75kg – Quarterfinals, 10:02 a.m.

Women’s 54kg – Semifinal, 10:34 a.m.

Men’s 51kg – Semifinal, 10:50 a.m.

Men’s 63.5kg – Semifinal, 11:06 a.m.

Men’s 80kg – Semifinal, 11:22 a.m.

Men’s 92kg – Semifinal, 11:38 a.m.

Aug. 6

Men’s 71kg – Semifinal, 3:30 p.m.

Men’s 71kg – Semifinal, 3:46 p.m.

Women’s 50kg – Semifinal, 4:02 p.m.

Women’s 50kg – Semifinal, 4:18 p.m.

Women’s 66kg – Semifinal, 4:34 p.m.

Women’s 66kg – Semifinal, 4:50 p.m.

Women’s 60kg – Final, 5:06 p.m.

Aug. 7

Women’s 57kg – Semifinal, 3:30 p.m.

Women’s 57kg – Semifinal, 3:46 p.m.

Men’s +92kg – Semifinal, 4:02 p.m.

Men’s +92kg – Semifinal, 4:18 p.m.

Men’s 63.5kg – Final, 4:34 p.m.

Men’s 80kg – Final, 4:51 p.m.

Aug. 8

Men’s 57kg – Semifinal, 3:30 p.m.

Men’s 57kg – Semifinal, 3:46 p.m.

Women’s 75kg – Semifinal, 4:02 p.m.

Women’s 75kg – Semifinal, 4:18 p.m.

Men’s 51kg – Final, 4:34 p.m.

Women’s 54kg – Final, 4:51 p.m.

Aug. 9

Men’s 71kg – Final, 3:30 p.m.

Women’s 50kg – Final, 3:47 p.m.

Men’s 92kg – Final, 4:34 p.m.

Women’s 66kg – Final, 4:51 p.m.

Aug. 10

Women’s 57kg – Final, 3:30 p.m.

Men’s 57kg – Final, 3:47 p.m.

Women’s 75kg – Final, 4:34 p.m.

Men’s +92kg – Final, 4:51 p.m.

Breaking Aug. 9

B-Girls Round Robin, 10 a.m.

B-Girls Quarterfinal 1, 2 p.m.

B-Girls Quarterfinal 2, 2:07 p.m.

B-Girls Quarterfinal 3, 2:14 p.m.

B-Girls Quarterfinal 4, 2:21 p.m.

B-Girls Semifinal 1, 2:45 p.m.

B-Girls Semifinal 2, 2:52 p.m.

B-Girls Bronze Medal Battle, 3:14 p.m.

B-Girls Gold Medal Battle, 3:23 p.m.

Aug. 10

B-Boys Round Robin, 10 a.m.

B-Boys Quarterfinal 1, 2 p.m.

B-Boys Quarterfinal 2, 2:07 p.m.

B-Boys Quarterfinal 3, 2:14 p.m.

B-Boys Quarterfinal 4, 2:21 p.m.

B-Boys Semifinal 1, 2:45 p.m.

B-Boys Semifinal 2, 2:52 p.m.

B-Boys Bronze Medal Battle, 3:14 p.m.

B-Boys Gold Medal Battle, 3:23 p.m.

Canoe Slalom July 27

Men’s Canoe Single Heats 1st Run, 9 a.m.

Women’s Kayak Single Heats 1st Run, 9:50 a.m.

Men’s Canoe Single Heats 2nd Run, 11:10 a.m.

Women’s Kayak Single Heats 2nd Run, 12 p.m.

July 28

Women’s Kayak Single Semifinal, 9:30 a.m.

Women’s Kayak Single Final, 11:45 a.m.

July 29

Men’s Canoe Single Semifinal, 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Canoe Single Final, 11:20 a.m.

July 30

Women’s Canoe Single Heats 1st Run, 9 a.m.

Men’s Kayak Single Heats 1st Run, 10 a.m.

Women’s Canoe Single Heats 2nd Run, 11:10 a.m.

Men’s Kayak Single Heats 2nd Run, 12:10 p.m.

July 31

Women’s Canoe Single Semifinal, 9:30 a.m.

Women’s Canoe Single Final, 11:25 a.m.

Aug. 1

Men’s Kayak Single Semifinal, 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Kayak Single Final, 11:30 a.m.

Aug. 2

Women’s Kayak Cross Time Trial, 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Kayak Cross Time Trial, 10:40 a.m.

Aug. 3

Women’s Kayak Cross Round 1, 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Kayak Cross Round 1, 10:40 a.m.

Women’s Kayak Cross Repechage, 12:05 p.m.

Men’s Kayak Cross Repechage, 12:45 p.m.

Aug. 4

Men’s Kayak Cross Heats, 9:30 a.m.

Women’s Kayak Cross Heats, 10:45 a.m.

Aug. 5

Women’s Kayak Cross Quarterfinal, 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Kayak Cross Quarterfinal, 9:52 a.m.

Women’s Kayak Cross Semifinal, 10:15 a.m.

Men’s Kayak Cross Semifinal, 10:28 a.m.

Women’s Kayak Cross Small Final, 10:43 a.m.

Men’s Kayak Cross Small Final, 10:48 a.m.

Women’s Kayak Cross Final, 10:55 a.m.

Men’s Kayak Cross Final, 11 a.m.

Canoe Sprint Aug. 6

Men’s Kayak Four 500m Heats, 3:30 a.m.

Women’s Kayak Four 500m Heats, 4 a.m.

Men’s Canoe Double 500m Heats, 4:30 a.m.

Women’s Canoe Double 500m Heats, 5 a.m.

Men’s Kayak Double 500m Heats, 5:30 a.m.

Women’s Kayak Double 500m Heats, 6:10 a.m.

Men’s Kayak Four 500m Quarterfinals, 7:10 a.m.

Women’s Canoe Double 500m Quarterfinals, 7:20 a.m.

Men’s Canoe Double 500m Quarterfinals, 7:50 a.m.

Women’s Kayak Double 500m Quarterfinals, 8:10 a.m.

Men’s Kayak Double 500m Quarterfinals, 8:30 a.m.

Aug. 7

Women’s Kayak Single 500m Heats, 3:30 a.m.

Men’s Kayak Single 1000m Heats, 4:40 a.m.

Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Heats, 5:40 a.m.

Women’s Kayak Single 500m Quarterfinals, 7:30 a.m.

Men’s Kayak Single 1000m Quarterfinals, 8:10 a.m.

Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Quarterfinals, 8:40 a.m.

Aug. 8

Women’s Canoe Single 200m Heats, 4:30 a.m.

Men’s Canoe Double 500m Semifinal 1, 5:20 a.m.

Men’s Canoe Double 500m Semifinal 2, 5:30 a.m.

Women’s Kayak Four 500m Semifinal 1, 5:40 a.m.

Men’s Kayak Four 500m Semifinal 1, 5:50 a.m.

Men’s Kayak Four 500m Semifinal 2, 6 a.m.

Women’s Canoe Single 200m Quarterfinals, 6:40 a.m.

Men’s Canoe Double 500m Final B, 7:20 a.m.

Men’s Canoe Double 500m Final A, 7:30 a.m.

Women’s Kayak Four 500m Final A, 7:40 a.m.

Men’s Kayak Four 500m Final A, 7:50 a.m.

Aug. 9

Women’s Canoe Double 500m Semifinal 1, 4:30 a.m.

Women’s Canoe Double 500m Semifinal 2, 4:40 a.m.

Women’s Kayak Double 500m Semifinal 1, 4:50 a.m.

Women’s Kayak Double 500m Semifinal 2, 5 a.m.

Men’s Kayak Double 500m Semifinal 1, 5:10 a.m.

Men’s Kayak Double 500m Semifinal 2, 5:20 a.m.

Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Semifinal 1, 5:30 a.m.

Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Semifinal 2, 5:40 a.m.

Women’s Canoe Double 500m Final B, 6:40 a.m.

Women’s Canoe Double 500m Final A, 6:50 a.m.

Women’s Kayak Double 500m Final B, 7 a.m.

Women’s Kayak Double 500m Final A, 7:10 a.m.

Men’s Kayak Double 500m Final B, 7:20 a.m.

Men’s Kayak Double 500m Final A, 7:30 a.m.

Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Final B, 7:40 a.m.

Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Final A, 7:50 a.m.

Aug. 10

Women’s Kayak Single 500m Semifinal 1, 4:30 a.m.

Women’s Kayak Single 500m Semifinal 2, 4:40 a.m.

Women’s Kayak Single 500m Semifinal 3, 4:50 a.m.

Women’s Kayak Single 500m Semifinal 4, 5 a.m.

Men’s Kayak Single 1000m Semifinal 1, 5:10 a.m.

Men’s Kayak Single 1000m Semifinal 2, 5:20 a.m.

Women’s Canoe Single 200m Semifinal 1, 5:40 a.m.

Women’s Canoe Single 200m Semifinal 2, 5:50 a.m.

Women’s Kayak Single 500m Final C, 6:40 a.m.

Women’s Kayak Single 500m Final B, 6:50 a.m.

Women’s Kayak Single 500m Final A, 7 a.m.

Men’s Kayak Single 1000m Final B, 7:10 a.m.

Men’s Kayak Single 1000m Final A, 7:20 a.m.

Women’s Canoe Single 200m Final B, 7:40 a.m.

Women’s Canoe Single 200m Final A, 7:50 a.m.

