2024 Olympic Sport-By-Sport Schedule

Badminton July 24

Men’s Group C, 9 a.m.

Men’s Group B, 9 a.m.

Men’s Group C, 11 a.m.

Men’s Group A, 11 a.m.

Men’s Group D, 1 p.m.

Men’s Group B, 1 p.m.

Men’s Group D, 3 p.m.

Men’s Group A, 3 p.m.

July 25

Women’s Group C, 11 a.m.

Women’s Group A, 11 a.m.

Women’s Group C, 1 p.m.

Women’s Group B, 1 p.m.

Women’s Group A, 3 p.m.

Women’s Group B, 3 p.m.

July 27

Men’s Group C, 9 a.m.

Men’s Group B, 9 a.m.

Men’s Group C, 11 a.m.

Men’s Group B, 11 a.m.

Men’s Group A, 1 p.m.

Men’s Group D, 1 p.m.

Men’s Group D, 3 p.m.

Men’s Group A, 3 p.m.

July 28

Women’s Group C, 11 a.m.

Women’s Group A, 11 a.m.

Women’s Group C, 1 p.m.

Women’s Group B, 1 p.m.

Women’s Group A, 3 p.m.

Women’s Group B, 3 p.m.

July 30

Men’s Group C, 9 a.m.

Men’s Group C, 9 a.m.

Men’s Group B, 11 a.m.

Men’s Group B, 11 a.m.

Men’s Group A, 1 p.m.

Men’s Group A, 1 p.m.

Men’s Group D, 3 p.m.

Men’s Group D, 3 p.m.

July 31

Women’s Group C, 11 a.m.

Women’s Group C, 11 a.m.

Women’s Group B, 1 p.m.

Women’s Group B, 1 p.m.

Women’s Group A, 3 p.m.

Women’s Group A, 3 p.m.

Aug. 2

Men’s Quarter-final, 9 a.m.

Men’s Quarter-final, 11 a.m.

Men’s Quarter-final, 1 p.m.

Men’s Quarter-final, 3 p.m.

Aug. 3

Women’s Quarter-final, 9 a.m.

Women’s Quarter-final, 11 a.m.

Women’s Quarter-final, 1 p.m.

Women’s Quarter-final, 3 p.m.

Aug. 5

Men’s Semi-final, 12 p.m.

Men’s Semi-final, 3 p.m.

Aug. 6

Women’s Semi-final, 12 p.m.

Women’s Semi-final, 3 p.m.

Aug. 8

Men’s Bronze Medal Match, 11 a.m.

Aug. 9

Women’s Bronze Medal Match, 9 a.m.

Men’s Gold Medal Match, 12 p.m.

Aug. 10

Women’s Gold Medal Match, 11 a.m.

Basketball July 27

Men’s Group Phase – Group A, Australia vs. Winner OQT ESP, 5 a.m.

Men’s Group Phase – Group B, Germany vs. Japan, 7:30 a.m.

Men’s Group Phase – Group B, France vs. Winner OQT LAT, 11:15 a.m.

Men’s Group Phase – Group A, Winner OQT GRE vs. Canada, 3 p.m.

July 28

Men’s Group Phase – Group C, South Sudan vs. Winner OQT PUR, 5 a.m.

Women’s Group Phase – Group A, Spain vs. China, 7:30 a.m.

Men’s Group Phase – Group C, Serbia vs. United States, 11:15 a.m.

Women’s Group Phase – Group A, Serbia vs. Puerto Rico, 3 p.m.

July 29

Women’s Group Phase – Group B, Nigeria vs. Australia, 5 a.m.

Women’s Group Phase – Group C, Germany vs. Belgium, 7:30 a.m.

Women’s Group Phase – Group B, Canada vs. France, 11:15 a.m.

Women’s Group Phase – Group C, United States vs. Japan, 3 p.m.

July 30

Men’s Group Phase – Group A, Winner OQT ESP vs. Winner OQT GRE, 5 a.m.

Men’s Group Phase – Group A, Canada vs. Australia, 7:30 a.m.

Men’s Group Phase – Group B, Japan vs. France, 11:15 a.m.

Men’s Group Phase – Group B, Winner OQT LAT vs. Germany, 3 p.m.

July 31

Women’s Group Phase – Group A, Puerto Rico vs. Spain, 5 a.m.

Women’s Group Phase – Group A, China vs. Serbia, 7:30 a.m.

Men’s Group Phase – Group C, Winner OQT PUR vs. Serbia, 11:15 a.m.

Men’s Group Phase – Group C, United States vs. South Sudan, 3 p.m.

Aug. 1

Women’s Group Phase – Group C, Japan vs. Germany, 5 a.m.

Women’s Group Phase – Group B, Australia vs. Canada, 7:30 a.m.

Women’s Group Phase – Group B, France vs. Nigeria, 11:15 a.m.

Women’s Group Phase – Group C, Belgium vs. United States, 3 p.m.

Aug. 2

Men’s Group Phase – Group B, Japan vs. Winner OQT LAT, 5 a.m.

Men’s Group Phase – Group A, Australia vs. Winner OQT GRE, 7:30 a.m.

Men’s Group Phase – Group A, Canada vs. Winner OQT ESP, 11:15 a.m.

Men’s Group Phase – Group B, France vs. Germany, 3 p.m.

Aug. 3

Women’s Group Phase – Group A, China vs. Puerto Rico, 5 a.m.

Women’s Group Phase – Group A, Serbia vs. Spain, 7:30 a.m.

Men’s Group Phase – Group C, Winner OQT PUR vs. United States, 11:15 a.m.

Men’s Group Phase – Group C, Serbia vs. South Sudan, 3 p.m.

Aug. 4

Women’s Group Phase – Group C, Japan vs. Belgium, 5 a.m.

Women’s Group Phase – Group B, Canada vs. Nigeria, 7:30 a.m.

Women’s Group Phase – Group C, Germany vs. United States, 11:15 a.m.

Women’s Group Phase – Group B, Australia vs. France, 3 p.m.

Aug. 6

Men’s Quarterfinal, 5 a.m.

Men’s Quarterfinal, 8:30 a.m.

Men’s Quarterfinal, 12 p.m.

Men’s Quarterfinal, 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 7

Women’s Quarterfinal, 5 a.m.

Women’s Quarterfinal, 8:30 a.m.

Women’s Quarterfinal, 12 p.m.

Women’s Quarterfinal, 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 8

Men’s Semifinal, 11:30 a.m.

Men’s Semifinal, 3 p.m.

Aug. 9

Women’s Semifinal, 11:30 a.m.

Women’s Semifinal, 3 p.m.

Aug. 10

Men’s Bronze Medal Game, 5 a.m.

Men’s Gold Medal Game, 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 11

Women’s Bronze Medal Game, 5:30 a.m.

Women’s Gold Medal Game, 9:30 a.m.

Beach Volleyball July 27

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 8 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 9 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 12 p.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 1 p.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 4 p.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 5 p.m.

July 28

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 3 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 4 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 5 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 6 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 9 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 10 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 11 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 2 p.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 3 p.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 4 p.m.

July 29

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 3 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 4 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 5 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 6 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 9 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 10 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 11 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 2 p.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 3 p.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 4 p.m.

July 30

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 3 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 4 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 5 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 6 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 9 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 10 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 11 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 2 p.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 3 p.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 4 p.m.

July 31

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 3 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 4 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 5 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 6 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 9 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 10 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 11 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 2 p.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 3 p.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 4 p.m.

Aug. 1

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 3 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 4 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 5 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 6 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 9 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 10 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 11 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 2 p.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 3 p.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 4 p.m.

Aug. 2

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 3 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 4 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 5 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 6 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 9 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 10 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 11 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 2 p.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 3 p.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 4 p.m.

Aug. 3

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 3 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 4 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 5 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 6 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 10 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 11 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s LL round match, 12 p.m.

Men’s or Women’s LL round match, 3 p.m.

Men’s or Women’s LL round match, 4 p.m.

Men’s or Women’s LL round match, 5 p.m.

Aug. 4

Men’s or Women’s Round of 16 Match, 3 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Round of 16 Match, 4 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Round of 16 Match, 7 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Round of 16 Match, 8 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Round of 16 Match, 11 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Round of 16 Match, 12 p.m.

Men’s or Women’s Round of 16 Match, 3 p.m.

Men’s or Women’s Round of 16 Match, 4 p.m.

Aug. 5

Men’s or Women’s Round of 16 Match, 3 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Round of 16 Match, 4 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Round of 16 Match, 7 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Round of 16 Match, 8 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Round of 16 Match, 11 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Round of 16 Match, 12 p.m.

Men’s or Women’s Round of 16 Match, 3 p.m.

Men’s or Women’s Round of 16 Match, 4 p.m.

Aug. 6

Men’s or Women’s Quarterfinal, 11 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Quarterfinal, 12 p.m.

Men’s or Women’s Quarterfinal, 3 p.m.

Men’s or Women’s Quarterfinal, 4 p.m.

Aug. 7

Men’s or Women’s Quarterfinal, 11 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Quarterfinal, 12 p.m.

Men’s or Women’s Quarterfinal, 3 p.m.

Men’s or Women’s Quarterfinal, 4 p.m.

Aug. 8

Men’s or Women’s Semifinal, 11 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Semifinal, 12 p.m.

Men’s or Women’s Semifinal, 3 p.m.

Men’s or Women’s Semifinal, 4 p.m.

Aug. 9

Women’s Bronze Medal Match, 3 p.m.

Women’s Gold Medal Match, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 10

Men’s Bronze Medal Match, 3 p.m.

Men’s Gold Medal Match, 4:30 p.m.

