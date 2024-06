2024 Olympic Sport-By-Sport Schedule

Golf Aug. 1 Men’s Round 1, 3 a.m. Aug. 2 Men’s Round 2, 3 a.m. Aug. 3 Men’s Round 3,…

Golf Aug. 1

Men’s Round 1, 3 a.m.

Aug. 2

Men’s Round 2, 3 a.m.

Aug. 3

Men’s Round 3, 3 a.m.

Aug. 4

Men’s Round 4, 3 a.m.

Aug. 7

Women’s Round 1, 3 a.m.

Aug. 8

Women’s Round 2, 3 a.m.

Aug. 9

Women’s Round 3, 3 a.m.

Aug. 10

Women’s Round 4, 3 a.m.

Handball July 25

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Slovenia vs. Denmark, 3 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Netherlands vs. Angola, 5 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Spain vs. Brazil, 8 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Germany vs. Korea, 10 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Hungary vs. France, 1 p.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Norway vs. Sweden, 3 p.m.

July 27

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Spain vs. Slovenia, 3 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Hungary vs. Egypt, 5 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Croatia vs. Japan, 8 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Norway vs. Argentina, 10 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Germany vs. Sweden, 1 p.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Denmark vs. France, 3 p.m.

July 28

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Brazil vs. Hungary, 3 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Korea vs. Slovenia, 5 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Sweden vs. Germany, 8 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Denmark vs. Norway, 10 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Angola vs. Spain, 1 p.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, France vs. Netherlands, 3 p.m.

July 29

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Japan vs. Germany, 3 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Slovenia vs. Croatia, 5 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Egypt vs. Denmark, 8 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Sweden vs. Spain, 10 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, France vs. Norway, 1 p.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Argentina vs. Hungary, 3 p.m.

July 30

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Germany vs. Slovenia, 3 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Norway vs. Korea, 5 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Netherlands vs. Spain, 8 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Hungary vs. Angola, 10 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, France vs. Brazil, 1 p.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Sweden vs. Denmark, 3 p.m.

July 31

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Norway vs. Hungary, 3 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Croatia vs. Germany, 5 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Spain vs. Japan, 8 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Slovenia vs. Sweden, 10 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, France vs. Egypt, 1 p.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Denmark vs. Argentina, 3 p.m.

Aug. 1

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Netherlands vs. Brazil, 3 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Korea vs. Sweden, 5 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Spain vs. Hungary, 8 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Angola vs. France, 10 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Germany vs. Denmark, 1 p.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Slovenia vs. Norway, 3 p.m.

Aug. 2

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Hungary vs. Denmark, 3 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Argentina vs. France, 5 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Croatia vs. Sweden, 8 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Germany vs. Spain, 10 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Japan vs. Slovenia, 1 p.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Norway vs. Egypt, 3 p.m.

Aug. 3

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Hungary vs. Netherlands, 3 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Spain vs. France, 5 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Brazil vs. Angola, 8 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Slovenia vs. Sweden, 10 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Norway vs. Germany, 1 p.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Denmark vs. Korea, 3 p.m.

Aug. 4

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Sweden vs. Japan, 3 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Egypt vs. Argentina, 5 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Germany vs. Slovenia, 8 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Hungary vs. France, 10 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Denmark vs. Norway, 1 p.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Spain vs. Croatia, 3 p.m.

Aug. 6

Women’s Quarterfinal, 3:30 a.m.

Women’s Quarterfinal, 7:30 a.m.

Women’s Quarterfinal, 11:30 a.m.

Women’s Quarterfinal, 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 7

Men’s Quarterfinal, 3:30 a.m.

Men’s Quarterfinal, 7:30 a.m.

Men’s Quarterfinal, 11:30 a.m.

Men’s Quarterfinal, 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 8

Women’s Semifinal, 10:30 a.m.

Women’s Semifinal, 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 9

Men’s Semifinal, 10:30 a.m.

Men’s Semifinal, 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 10

Women’s Bronze Medal Match, 4 a.m.

Women’s Gold Medal Match, 9 a.m.

Aug. 11

Men’s Bronze Medal Match, 3 a.m.

Men’s Gold Medal Match, 7:30 a.m.

Hockey July 27

Men’s Pool A, Great Britain vs. Spain, 4 a.m.

Men’s Pool B, Belgium vs. Ireland, 4:30 a.m.

Men’s Pool A, Netherlands vs. South Africa, 6:45 a.m.

Men’s Pool B, Australia vs. Argentina, 7:15 a.m.

Men’s Pool A, Germany vs. France, 11 a.m.

Men’s Pool B, India vs. New Zealand, 11:30 a.m.

Women’s Pool B, Argentina vs. United States, 1:45 p.m.

Women’s Pool A, Netherlands vs. France, 2:15 p.m.

July 28

Women’s Pool A, Belgium vs. China, 4 a.m.

Women’s Pool A, Germany vs. Japan, 4:30 a.m.

Women’s Pool B, Australia vs. South Africa, 6:45 a.m.

Women’s Pool B, Great Britain vs. Spain, 7:15 a.m.

Men’s Pool A, Germany vs. Spain, 11 a.m.

Men’s Pool B, Belgium vs. New Zealand, 11:30 a.m.

Men’s Pool A, Netherlands vs. France, 1:45 p.m.

Men’s Pool A, South Africa vs. Great Britain, 2:15 p.m.

July 29

Men’s Pool B, Ireland vs. Australia, 4 a.m.

Women’s Pool A, Japan vs. China, 4:30 a.m.

Men’s Pool B, India vs. Argentina, 6:45 a.m.

Women’s Pool B, Spain vs. United States, 7:15 a.m.

Women’s Pool B, Great Britain vs. Australia, 11 a.m.

Women’s Pool B, South Africa vs. Argentina, 11:30 a.m.

Women’s Pool A, Germany vs. Netherlands, 1:45 p.m.

Women’s Pool A, France vs. Belgium, 2:15 p.m.

July 30

Men’s Pool A, Spain vs. France, 4 a.m.

Men’s Pool A, South Africa vs. Germany, 4:30 a.m.

Men’s Pool A, Great Britain vs. Netherlands, 6:45 a.m.

Men’s Pool B, Ireland vs. India, 7:15 a.m.

Men’s Pool B, Argentina vs. New Zealand, 11 a.m.

Men’s Pool B, Australia vs. Belgium, 1:45 p.m.

July 31

Women’s Pool B, Argentina vs. Spain, 4 a.m.

Women’s Pool B, South Africa vs. Great Britain, 4:30 a.m.

Women’s Pool A, France vs. Germany, 6:45 a.m.

Women’s Pool B, Australia vs. United States, 7:15 a.m.

Women’s Pool A, Belgium vs. Japan, 11 a.m.

Men’s Pool A, Germany vs. Netherlands, 11:30 a.m.

Men’s Pool A, Spain vs. South Africa, 1:45 p.m.

Women’s Pool A, Netherlands vs. China, 2:15 p.m.

Aug. 1

Men’s Pool B, India vs. Belgium, 4 a.m.

Men’s Pool B, New Zealand vs. Australia, 4:30 a.m.

Men’s Pool A, France vs. Great Britain, 6:45 a.m.

Men’s Pool B, Argentina vs. Ireland, 7:15 a.m.

Women’s Pool B, United States vs. Great Britain, 11 a.m.

Women’s Pool B, Spain vs. South Africa, 11:30 a.m.

Women’s Pool A, Japan vs. France, 1:45 p.m.

Women’s Pool B, Argentina vs. Australia, 2:15 p.m.

Aug. 2

Women’s Pool A, China vs. Germany, 4 a.m.

Men’s Pool A, Netherlands vs. Spain, 4:30 a.m.

Women’s Pool A, Belgium vs. Netherlands, 6:45 a.m.

Men’s Pool B, Australia vs. India, 7:15 a.m.

Men’s Pool B, New Zealand vs. Ireland, 11 a.m.

Men’s Pool B, Belgium vs. Argentina, 11:30 a.m.

Men’s Pool A, France vs. South Africa, 1:45 p.m.

Men’s Pool A, Great Britain vs. Germany, 2:15 p.m.

Aug. 3

Women’s Pool B, Great Britain vs. Argentina, 4 a.m.

Women’s Pool A, Netherlands vs. Japan, 4:30 a.m.

Women’s Pool B, Australia vs. Spain, 6:45 a.m.

Women’s Pool B, United States vs. South Africa, 7:15 a.m.

Women’s Pool A, China vs. France, 11 a.m.

Women’s Pool A, Germany vs. Belgium, 1:45 p.m.

Aug. 4

Men’s Quarter-final, 4 a.m.

Men’s Quarter-final, 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Quarter-final, 11:30 a.m.

Men’s Quarter-final, 2 p.m.

Aug. 5

Women’s Quarter-final, 4 a.m.

Women’s Quarter-final, 6:30 a.m.

Women’s Quarter-final, 11:30 a.m.

Women’s Quarter-final, 2 p.m.

Aug. 6

Men’s Semi-final, 8 a.m.

Men’s Semi-final, 1 p.m.

Aug. 7

Women’s Semi-final, 8 a.m.

Women’s Semi-final, 1 p.m.

Aug. 8

Men’s Bronze Medal Match, 8 a.m.

Men’s Gold Medal Match, 1 p.m.

Aug. 9

Women’s Bronze Medal Match, 8 a.m.

Women’s Gold Medal Match, 2 p.m.

Judo July 27

Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 64, 4 a.m.

Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 64, 4 a.m.

Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32, 4:28 a.m.

Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 32, 4:28 a.m.

Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 16, 6:20 a.m.

Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 16, 6:20 a.m.

Women -48 kg Quarterfinals, 7:16 a.m.

Men -60 kg Quarterfinals, 7:16 a.m.

Women -48 kg Repechage, 10 a.m.

Women -48 kg Semifinals, 10:17 a.m.

Men -60 kg Repechage, 10:34 a.m.

Men -60 kg Semifinals, 10:51 a.m.

Women -48 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A, 11:18 a.m.

Women -48 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B, 11:28 a.m.

Women -48 kg Final, 11:38 a.m.

Men -60 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A, 11:49 a.m.

Men -60 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B, 11:59 a.m.

Men -60 kg Final, 12:09 p.m.

July 28

Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 64, 4 a.m.

Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64, 4 a.m.

Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32, 4:28 a.m.

Women -52 kg Quarterfinals, 4:28 a.m.

Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16, 6:20 a.m.

Men -66 kg Quarterfinals, 7:16 a.m.

Men -66 kg Repechage, 10 a.m.

Men -66 kg Semifinals, 10:17 a.m.

Women -52 kg Repechage, 10:34 a.m.

Women -52 kg Semifinals, 10:51 a.m.

Men -66 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A, 11:18 a.m.

Men -66 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B, 11:28 a.m.

Men -66 kg Final, 11:38 a.m.

Women -52 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A, 11:49 a.m.

Women -52 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B, 11:59 a.m.

Women -52 kg Final, 12:09 p.m.

July 29

Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64, 4 a.m.

Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64, 4 a.m.

Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 32, 4:28 a.m.

Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32, 4:28 a.m.

Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 16, 6:20 a.m.

Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 16, 6:20 a.m.

Women -57 kg Quarterfinals, 7:16 a.m.

Men -73 kg Quarterfinals, 7:16 a.m.

Women -57 kg Repechage, 10 a.m.

Women -57 kg Semifinals, 10:17 a.m.

Men -73 kg Repechage, 10:34 a.m.

Men -73 kg Semifinals, 10:51 a.m.

Women -57 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A, 11:18 a.m.

Women -57 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B, 11:28 a.m.

Women -57 kg Final, 11:38 a.m.

Men -73 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A, 11:49 a.m.

Men -73 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B, 11:59 a.m.

Men -73 kg Final, 12:09 p.m.

July 30

Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64, 4 a.m.

Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64, 4 a.m.

Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 32, 4:28 a.m.

Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32, 4:28 a.m.

Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 16, 6:20 a.m.

Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 16, 6:20 a.m.

Men -81 kg Quarterfinals, 7:16 a.m.

Women -63 kg Quarterfinals, 7:16 a.m.

Men -81 kg Repechage, 10 a.m.

Men -81 kg Semifinals, 10:17 a.m.

Women -63 kg Repechage, 10:34 a.m.

Women -63 kg Semifinals, 10:51 a.m.

Men -81 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A, 11:18 a.m.

Men -81 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B, 11:28 a.m.

Men -81 kg Final, 11:38 a.m.

Women -63 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A, 11:49 a.m.

Women -63 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B, 11:59 a.m.

Women -63 kg Final, 12:09 p.m.

July 31

Women -70 kg Elimination Round of 64, 4 a.m.

Men -90 kg Elimination Round of 64, 4 a.m.

Women -70 kg Elimination Round of 32, 4:28 a.m.

Men -90 kg Elimination Round of 32, 4:28 a.m.

Women -70 kg Elimination Round of 16, 6:20 a.m.

Men -90 kg Elimination Round of 16, 6:20 a.m.

Women -70 kg Quarterfinals, 7:16 a.m.

Men -90 kg Quarterfinals, 7:16 a.m.

Women -70 kg Repechage, 10 a.m.

Women -70 kg Semifinals, 10:17 a.m.

Men -90 kg Repechage, 10:34 a.m.

Men -90 kg Semifinals, 10:51 a.m.

Women -70 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A, 11:18 a.m.

Women -70 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B, 11:28 a.m.

Women -70 kg Final, 11:38 a.m.

Men -90 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A, 11:49 a.m.

Men -90 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B, 11:59 a.m.

Men -90 kg Final, 12:09 p.m.

Aug. 1

Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 64, 4 a.m.

Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 64, 4 a.m.

Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 32, 4:28 a.m.

Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 32, 4:28 a.m.

Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 16, 6:20 a.m.

Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 16, 6:20 a.m.

Men -100 kg Quarterfinals, 7:16 a.m.

Women -78 kg Quarterfinals, 7:16 a.m.

Men -100 kg Repechage, 10 a.m.

Men -100 kg Semifinals, 10:17 a.m.

Women -78 kg Repechage, 10:34 a.m.

Women -78 kg Semifinals, 10:51 a.m.

Men -100 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A, 11:18 a.m.

Men -100 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B, 11:28 a.m.

Men -100 kg Final, 11:38 a.m.

Women -78 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A, 11:49 a.m.

Women -78 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B, 11:59 a.m.

Women -78 kg Final, 12:09 p.m.

Aug. 2

Women +78 kg Elimination Round of 64, 4 a.m.

Men +100 kg Elimination Round of 64, 4 a.m.

Women +78 kg Elimination Round of 32, 4:28 a.m.

Men +100 kg Elimination Round of 32, 4:28 a.m.

Women +78 kg Elimination Round of 16, 6:20 a.m.

Men +100 kg Elimination Round of 16, 6:20 a.m.

Women +78 kg Quarterfinals, 7:16 a.m.

Men +100 kg Quarterfinals, 7:16 a.m.

Women +78 kg Repechage, 10 a.m.

Women +78 kg Semifinals, 10:17 a.m.

Men +100 kg Repechage, 10:34 a.m.

Men +100 kg Semifinals, 10:51 a.m.

Women +78 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A, 11:18 a.m.

Women +78 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B, 11:28 a.m.

Women +78 kg Final, 11:38 a.m.

Men +100 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A, 11:49 a.m.

Men +100 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B, 11:59 a.m.

Men +100 kg Final, 12:09 p.m.

Aug. 3

Mixed Team Preliminary Rounds, 2 a.m.

Mixed Team Elimination Round of 16, 2 a.m.

Mixed Team Quarterfinals, 3:40 a.m.

Mixed Team Repechage, 4:40 a.m.

Mixed Team Semifinals, 5:15 a.m.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal A, 10 a.m.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal B, 10:40 a.m.

Mixed Team Final, 11:20 a.m.

