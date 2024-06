2024 Olympic Daily Schedule

Sunday, Aug. 11 Athletics Women’s Marathon, 2 a.m. Basketball Women’s Bronze Medal Game, 5:30 a.m. Women’s Gold Medal Game, 9:30…

Sunday, Aug. 11 Athletics

Women’s Marathon, 2 a.m.

Basketball

Women’s Bronze Medal Game, 5:30 a.m.

Women’s Gold Medal Game, 9:30 a.m.

Cycling Track

Women’s Omnium, Scratch Race 1/4, 5 a.m.

Women’s Sprint, Semifinals – Race 1, 5:22 a.m.

Men’s Keirin, Quarterfinals, 5:29 a.m.

Women’s Sprint, Semifinals – Race 2, 5:50 a.m.

Women’s Omnium, Tempo Race 2/4, 5:57 a.m.

Women’s Sprint, Semifinals – Decider, 6:18 a.m.

Women’s Sprint, Final for 5th-8th Places, 6:25 a.m.

Men’s Keirin, Semifinals, 6:29 a.m.

Women’s Sprint, Finals – Race 1, 6:45 a.m.

Women’s Omnium, Elimination Race 3/4, 6:53 a.m.

Women’s Sprint, Finals – Race 2, 7:15 a.m.

Men’s Keirin, Final for places 7-12, 7:23 a.m.

Men’s Keirin, Final for Gold, 7:32 a.m.

Women’s Sprint, Finals – Decider, 7:44 a.m.

Women’s Omnium, Points Race 4/4, 7:56 a.m.

Handball

Men’s Bronze Medal Match, 3 a.m.

Men’s Gold Medal Match, 7:30 a.m.

Modern Pentathlon

Women’s Final Riding Show Jumping, 5 a.m.

Women’s Final Fencing Bonus Round, 5:40 a.m.

Women’s Final Swimming 200m Freestyle, 6:10 a.m.

Women’s Final Laser Run, 6:40 a.m.

Volleyball

Women’s Gold Medal Match, 7 a.m.

Water Polo

Men’s Classification 5th-6th, 3 a.m.

Men’s Bronze Medal Match, 4:35 a.m.

Men’s Gold Medal Match, 8 a.m.

Weightlifting

Women’s +81kg, 5:30 a.m.

Wrestling

MFS 65kg Repechage, 5 a.m.

MFS 97kg Repechage, 5 a.m.

WFS 76kg Repechage, 5 a.m.

MFS 65kg Bronze Medal Match, 6 a.m.

MFS 65kg Final, 6:25 a.m.

MFS 97kg Bronze Medal Match, 6:35 a.m.

MFS 97kg Final, 7 a.m.

WFS 76kg Bronze Medal Match, 7:20 a.m.

WFS 76kg Final, 7:45 a.m.

