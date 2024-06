2024 Olympic Daily Schedule

All Times EDT Subject to change Wednesday, July 24 Rugby Sevens Preliminary Phase, 9:30 a.m. Preliminary Phase, 10 a.m. Preliminary…

All Times EDT Subject to change Wednesday, July 24 Rugby Sevens

Preliminary Phase, 9:30 a.m.

Preliminary Phase, 10 a.m.

Preliminary Phase, 10:30 a.m.

Preliminary Phase, 11 a.m.

Preliminary Phase, 11:30 a.m.

Preliminary Phase, 12 p.m.

Preliminary Phase, 1 p.m.

Preliminary Phase, 1:30 p.m.

Preliminary Phase, 2 p.m.

Preliminary Phase, 2:30 p.m.

Preliminary Phase, 3 p.m.

Preliminary Phase, 3:30 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s Group B, Argentina vs. Morocco, 9 a.m.

Men’s Group C, Uzbekistan vs. Spain, 9 a.m.

Men’s Group A, Guinea vs. New Zealand, 11 a.m.

Men’s Group C, Egypt vs. Dominican Republic, 11 a.m.

Men’s Group B, Iraq vs. Ukraine, 1 p.m.

Men’s Group D, Japan vs. Paraguay, 1 p.m.

Men’s Group A, France vs. United States, 3 p.m.

Men’s Group D, Mali vs. Israel, 3 p.m.

