2024 NBA Draft Selections

Wednesday, June 26
FIRST ROUND
1. Atlanta, Zaccharie Risacher, f, (France)
2. Washington, Alex Sarr, c, (France)
3. a-Houston, Reed Sheppard, g, Kentucky
4. San Antonio, Stephon Castle, g, UConn
5. Detroit, Ron Holland II, f, G-League Ignite
6. Charlotte, Tidjane Salaun, f, (France)
7. Portland, Donovan Clingan, c, UConn
8. b-Minnesota (from San Antonio via Toronto) Rob Dillingham, g, Kentucky
9. Memphis, Zach Edey, c, Purdue
10. Utah, Cody Williams, f, Colorado
11. Chicago, Matas Buzelis, f, G-League Ignite
12. c-Oklahoma City, Nikola Topic, g, (Serbia)
13. Sacramento, Devin Carter, g, Providence
14. d-Washington (from Portland via Golden State, Boston and Memphis) Carlton ‘Bub’ Carrington, g, Pittsburgh
15. Miami, Kel’el Ware, c, Indiana
16. Philadelphia, Jared McCain, g, Duke
17. Los Angeles Lakers, Dalton Knecht, f, Tennessee
18. Orlando, Trista da Silva, f, Colorado
19. e-Toronto, Ja’Kobe Walter, f, Baylor
20. Cleveland, Jaylon Tyson, f, California
21. f-New Orleans, Yves Missi, c, Baylor
22. Phoenix, DaRon Holmes II, c, Dayton
23. g-Milwaukee, AJ Johnson, g, Southern California Academy
24. h-Washington (from New York via Dallas) Kyshawn George, f, Miami
25. New York, Pacome Dadiet, f, (France)
26. i-Oklahoma City (from New York via Washington, LA Clippers, Dallas and Oklahoma City) Dillon Jones, f, Weber St.
27. Minnesota, Terrence Shannon Jr., f, Illinois
28. Phoenix, (from Denver) Ryan Dunn, f, Virginia
29. j-Utah, Isaiah Collier, g, Southern Cal
30. Boston, Baylor Scheierman, f, Creighton
Proposed Trades
a-Houston from Brooklyn.
b-San Antonio from Toronto.
c-Oklahoma City from Houston.
d-Portland from Golden State via Boston and Memphis.
e-Toronto from Indiana.
f-New Orleans from Milwaukee.
g-Milwaukee from New Orleans.
h-New York from Dallas.
i-Washington from LA Clippers via Dallas and Oklahoma City.
j-Utah from Oklahoma City via Toronto and Indiana.
