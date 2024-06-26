2024 NBA Draft Selections

Wednesday, June 26 FIRST ROUND 1. Atlanta, Zaccharie Risacher, f, (France) 2. Washington, Alex Sarr, c, (France) 3. a-Houston, Reed…

Wednesday, June 26

FIRST ROUND

1. Atlanta, Zaccharie Risacher, f, (France)

2. Washington, Alex Sarr, c, (France)

3. a-Houston, Reed Sheppard, g, Kentucky

4. San Antonio, Stephon Castle, g, UConn

5. Detroit, Ron Holland II, f, G-League Ignite

6. Charlotte, Tidjane Salaun, f, (France)

7. Portland, Donovan Clingan, c, UConn

8. b-Minnesota (from San Antonio via Toronto) Rob Dillingham, g, Kentucky

9. Memphis, Zach Edey, c, Purdue

10. Utah, Cody Williams, f, Colorado

11. Chicago, Matas Buzelis, f, G-League Ignite

12. c-Oklahoma City, Nikola Topic, g, (Serbia)

13. Sacramento, Devin Carter, g, Providence

14. d-Washington (from Portland via Golden State, Boston and Memphis) Carlton ‘Bub’ Carrington, g, Pittsburgh

15. Miami, Kel’el Ware, c, Indiana

16. Philadelphia, Jared McCain, g, Duke

17. Los Angeles Lakers, Dalton Knecht, f, Tennessee

18. Orlando, Trista da Silva, f, Colorado

19. e-Toronto, Ja’Kobe Walter, f, Baylor

20. Cleveland, Jaylon Tyson, f, California

21. f-New Orleans, Yves Missi, c, Baylor

22. Phoenix, DaRon Holmes II, c, Dayton

23. g-Milwaukee, AJ Johnson, g, Southern California Academy

24. h-Washington (from New York via Dallas) Kyshawn George, f, Miami

25. New York, Pacome Dadiet, f, (France)

26. i-Oklahoma City (from New York via Washington, LA Clippers, Dallas and Oklahoma City) Dillon Jones, f, Weber St.

27. Minnesota, Terrence Shannon Jr., f, Illinois

28. Phoenix, (from Denver) Ryan Dunn, f, Virginia

29. j-Utah, Isaiah Collier, g, Southern Cal

30. Boston, Baylor Scheierman, f, Creighton

Proposed Trades

a-Houston from Brooklyn.

b-San Antonio from Toronto.

c-Oklahoma City from Houston.

d-Portland from Golden State via Boston and Memphis.

e-Toronto from Indiana.

f-New Orleans from Milwaukee.

g-Milwaukee from New Orleans.

h-New York from Dallas.

i-Washington from LA Clippers via Dallas and Oklahoma City.

j-Utah from Oklahoma City via Toronto and Indiana.

