Women’s College World Series team-by-team breakdown

ALABAMA (38-18) Coach: Patrick Murphy (1,304-393 in 27 years overall; 1,276-373 in 26 years at Alabama). Last WCWS appearance: 2023.…

Listen now to WTOP News

ALABAMA (38-18)

Coach: Patrick Murphy (1,304-393 in 27 years overall; 1,276-373 in 26 years at Alabama).

Last WCWS appearance: 2023.

National titles: 1 (2012).

Road to Oklahoma City: Won Tuscaloosa Regional: beat USC Upstate 1-0, beat Southeastern 6-3 (9 inn.), beat Southeastern 12-2 (5 inn.). Won Knoxville Super Regional: lost to Tennessee 3-2, beat Tennessee 3-2 (14 inn.), beat Tennessee 4-1.

2024 record vs. WCWS teams: 1-2.

Top hitters: Kenleigh Cahalan (.305, 29 RBIs), Jenna Johnson (.268, 24 RBIs), Abby Duchscherer (.357, 30 RBIs), Kali Heivilin (.240, 28 RBIs).

Pitchers: Kayla Beaver (18-9, 1.58 ERA, 178 strikeouts in 186 1/3 innings), Jocelyn Briski (10-5, 2.17 ERA).

DUKE (52-7)

Coach: Marissa Young (265-104 in seven years).

Last WCWS appearance: None.

National titles: None.

Road to Oklahoma City: Won Durham Regional: beat Morgan State 6-1, beat South Carolina 8-0 (6 inn.), beat South Carolina 10-1. Won Columbia Super Regional: beat Missouri 6-3, lost to Missouri 3-1, beat Missouri 4-3 (9 inn.)

2024 record vs. WCWS teams: 0-1.

Top hitters: Claire Davidson (.439, 18 home runs, 67 RBIs, 62 runs, 19 doubles), D’Auna Jennings (.402, 52 runs), Aminah Vega (.381, 12 home runs, 52 RBIs).

Pitchers: Jala Wright (19-2, 1.28 ERA, 187 strikeouts in 153 1/3 innings); Cassidy Curd (13-3, 1.29 ERA, 156 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings), Lillie Walker (12-1, 1.70 ERA).

FLORIDA (51-13)

Coach: Tim Walton (1,100-300 in 22 years overall; 977-235 in 19 years at Florida).

Last WCWS appearance: 2022.

National titles: 2 (2014, 2015).

Road to Oklahoma City: Won Gainesville Regional: beat Florida Gulf Coast 6-0, beat South Alabama 9-1 (5 inn.), beat South Alabama 9-1 (5 inn.). Won Gainesville Super Regional: beat Baylor 4-2, lost to Baylor 5-2, beat Baylor 5-3.

2024 record vs. WCWS teams: 3-2.

Top hitters: Korbe Otis (.449, 9 home runs, 53 RBIs, 77 runs), Skylar Wallace (.421, 14 home runs, 67 RBIs, 87 runs, 36 stolen bases), Jocelyn Erickson (.383, 13 HR, 80 RBIs), Reagan Walsh (.373, 17 home runs, 63 RBIs), Kendra Falby (.372, 67 runs, 19 stolen bases).

Pitchers: Keagan Rothrock (30-7 2.43 ERA), Ava Brown (16-5, 3.35 ERA).

OKLAHOMA (54-6)

Coach: Patty Gasso (1,671-410-3 in 34 years overall; 1,510-351-2 in 30 years at Oklahoma).

Last WCWS appearance: 2023.

National titles: 7 (2000, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2021, 2022, 2023).

Road to Oklahoma City: Won Norman Regional: beat Cleveland State 9-0 (6 inn.), beat Oregon 6-3, beat Oregon 3-2. Won Norman Super Regional: beat Florida State 11-3 (5 inn.), beat Florida State 4-2.

2024 record vs. WCWS teams: 4-4.

Top hitters: Ella Parker (.419, 12 home runs, 57 RBIs, 58 runs, 17 stolen bases), Alyssa Brito (.406, 18 HR, 59 RBIs, 61 runs), Jayda Coleman (.394, 12 HR, 42 RBIs, 68 runs), Kasidi Pickering (.394, 10 home runs, 48 RBIs), Tiare Jennings (.372, 22 home runs, 63 RBIs, 51 runs).

Pitchers: Kelly Maxwell (20-2, 1.96 ERA), Nicole May (14-2, 2.29 ERA), Kierston Deal (12-1, 1.67 ERA).

OKLAHOMA STATE (49-10)

Coach: Kenny Gajewski (365-147 in nine years).

Last WCWS appearance: 2023.

National titles: None.

Road to Oklahoma City: Won Stillwater Regional: beat Northern Colorado 6-0, beat Kentucky 6-2, beat Michigan 4-1. Won Stillwater Super Regional: beat Arizona 8-0 (5 inn.), beat Arizona 10-4.

2024 record vs. WCWS teams: 6-2.

Top hitters: Caroline Wang (.380, 17 HR, 51 RBIs), Karli Godwin (.344, 15 home runs, 51 RBIs), Claire Timm (.329, 10 home runs, 30 RBIs), Jilyen Poullard (.317, 11 home runs, 35 RBIs).

Pitchers: Lexi Kilfoyl (26-3, 1.06 ERA), Ivy Rosenberry (13-4, 1.94 ERA).

STANFORD (48-15)

Coach: Jessica Allister (536-236 overall in 14 years; 246-129 in seven years at Stanford).

Last WCWS appearance: 2023.

National titles: None.

Road to Oklahoma City: Won Stanford Regional: beat Saint Mary’s 8-6, beat Mississippi State 2-1, lost to Cal State Fullerton 8-1, beat Cal State Fullerton 4-2. Won Stanford Super Regional: lost to LSU 11-1, beat LSU 3-0, beat LSU 8-0 (6 inn.).

2024 record vs. WCWS teams: 1-4.

Top hitters: Emily Jones (.337, 15 stolen bases, 10 doubles, 32 runs), River Mahler (.313, 29 runs), Taryn Kern (.286, 7 home runs, 31 RBIs, 43 runs), Aly Kaneshiro (,270, 11 home runs, 41 RBIs, 33 runs), Ava Gall (.268, 10 home runs, 34 RBIs).

Pitchers: NiJaree Canady (22-5, 0.65 ERA, 310 strikeouts in 204 2/3 innings), Regan Krause (20-7, 2.94 ERA).

TEXAS (52-8)

Coach: Mike White (692-189-3 overall in 15 years overall; 257-79-2 in six years at Texas).

Last WCWS appearance: 2022.

National titles: None.

Road to Oklahoma City: Won Austin Regional: beat Siena 5-0, beat Northwestern 14-2 (5 inn.), beat Northwestern 7-0. Won Austin Super Regional: lost to Texas A&M 6-5; beat Texas A&M 9-8; beat Texas A&M 6-5.

2024 record vs. WCWS teams: 6-5.

Top hitters: Reese Atwood (.435, 23 home runs, 90 RBIs, 42 runs), Mia Scott (.410, 10 home runs, 52 RBIs, 66 runs), Bella Dayton (.398, 42 runs, 14 stolen bases), Viviana Martinez (.396, 51 RBIs, 18 doubles), Kayden Henry (.381, 9 home runs, 33 RBIs, 26 stolen bases, 51 runs), Katie Stewart (.372, 12 home runs, 53 RBIs, 47 runs).

Pitchers: Teagan Kavan (18-2, 2.20 ERA), Mac Morgan (15-1, 1.99 ERA), Citlaly Gutierrez (11-2, 1.79 ERA).

UCLA (42-10)

Coach: Kelly Inouye-Perez (817-207-1 in 18 years).

Last WCWS appearance: 2022.

National titles: 12 NCAA (1982, 1984, 1985, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1992, 1999, 2003, 2004, 2010, 2019). 1 AIAW (1978).

Road to Oklahoma City: Won the Los Angeles Regional: beat Grand Canyon 9-0 (5 inn.), beat Virginia Tech 7-6, beat Grand Canyon 9-1 (5 inn.). Won Los Angeles Super Regional: beat Georgia 8-0 (6 inn.), beat Georgia 6-1.

2024 record vs. WCWS teams: 3-4.

Top hitters: Maya Brady (.431, 17 home runs, 68 RBIs, 58 runs), Sharlize Palacios (.387, 20 home runs, 57 RBIs), Megan Grant (.342, 7 home runs, 40 RBIs), Jedelyn Allchin (321, 32 RBIs, 40 runs), Jordan Woolery (.318, 9 home runs, 33 RBIs).

Pitchers: Kaitlyn Terry (21-1, 3.04 ERA), Taylor Tinsley (17-8, 2.53 ERA).

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.