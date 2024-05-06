White Sox recall Mike Clevinger from Triple-A Charlotte

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Mike Clevinger was recalled by the Chicago White Sox and allowed four runs and…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Mike Clevinger was recalled by the Chicago White Sox and allowed four runs and six hits over two-plus innings in his season debut on Monday night in an 8-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Clevinger walked four and had no strikeouts. He threw 31 of 54 pitches for strikes.

Clevinger got a late start to the season after finalizing a $3 million, one-year contract on April 4.

“I’m excited,” Clevinger said. “This was a long time coming. It’s really cool to get in here and feel energy in this clubhouse again.”

Not signing until April did allow Clevinger the opportunity to spend time with his ailing father, who passed away on March 20.

“It was a different off-season,” Clevinger said, “I think everything happens for a reason. I lost my father this offseason. If I was out in Arizona (for spring training), I wouldn’t be able to make it back for the day before. I got to drive back up to Jacksonville and see him.”

The 33-year-old made two starts for Triple-A Charlotte, allowing three runs and 10 hits, along with seven strikeouts over 7 1/3 innings.

The Rays loaded the bases with no outs in the second before scoring three times on Jonny DeLuca’s two-run opposite-field ground single to right and a run-scoring fielder’s choice grounder by Yandy Díaz.

Amed Rosario had a leadoff triple in the third and scored on Harold Ramírez’s RBI single as the Rays went ahead 4-2. Clevinger was replaced by Jared Shuster after walking José Caballero that put runners on first and second with no outs.

Shuster retired all three hitters he faced in the third.

“Command was a little off,” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. “I’ve seen his stuff obviously a lot crisper than where it was today. But you know what, it’s his first time out and we got to just build from there. Clev is going to be okay.”

Clevinger can earn an additional $3 million in bonuses for starts and innings: $100,000 per start from 11-25 and $100,000 for 55 innings and each additional five through 125.

Clevinger went 9-9 with a 3.77 ERA and two complete games in 24 starts with the White Sox last season, then became a free agent.

He is 60-39 with a 3.45 ERA in 128 starts and 24 relief appearances in eight seasons with Cleveland (2016-20), San Diego (2020-22) and Chicago (2023). He missed the 2021 season after Tommy John surgery.

Chicago also placed right-hander Dominic Leone on the 15-day injured list with lower back tightness.

