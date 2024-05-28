AP sports week in pictures

AP photographers will always capture the most important moments at the world’s biggest sporting events, but they also have an…

AP photographers will always capture the most important moments at the world’s biggest sporting events, but they also have an eye for the drama in little moments that might otherwise slip by unnoticed in the noise.

Last week was an eventful one with a host of finals in men’s and women’s soccer, Formula 1 racing in Monaco, the climax of the Giro d’Italia cycling in Rome, the ice hockey world championship in Prague, basketball finals, baseball, volleyball and more.

Thibault Camus captured the whole scene as Slovakian tennis player Rebecca Sramkova played a shot against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. during their French Open first-round match on Sunday, with spectators’ shadows creating a nice semi-vignette balanced on the right by the pleasing white lines of the court.

Less pleasing for Brady Tkachuk of the United States was a punch in the face he received from Michal Kempny of the Czech Republic during their quarterfinal at the ice hockey worlds. AP photographer Petr David Josek was there to capture the crunching impact.

Jose Breton captured Barcelona midfielder Ingrid Syrstad Engen’s joy as her team defeated Lyon in the Women’s Champions League final in Bilbao.

Steven Senne got a great shot of high-flying Boston Celtics forward Oshae Brissett celebrating after dunking against the Indiana Pacers during the NBA Eastern Conference finals.

Also last week, AP photographers captured the action as Manchester United defied the odds to upset city rival Manchester City in the FA Cup final in London, Atalanta ended Bayer Leverkusen’s record 51-game unbeaten run by winning the Europa League, Josef Newgarden won the Indianapolis 500 auto race, Iran played India during the Asian women’s volleyball Challenge Cup in Manila, Philippines, and Paris Saint-Germain players gave Kylian Mbappé a fond farewell after winning the French Cup final.

The gallery was curated by Milan-based Associated Press photographer Luca Bruno.

