White Sox place Mike Clevinger on IL and bring up Jake Woodford from Triple-A

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have placed right-hander Mike Clevinger on the 15-day injured list and brought up…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have placed right-hander Mike Clevinger on the 15-day injured list and brought up right-hander Jake Woodford from Triple-A Charlotte.

Clevinger is dealing with right elbow inflammation. He was slated to start against Toronto on Tuesday night, and Woodford stepped into his spot into the rotation.

The last-place White Sox had lost six straight and 10 of 11 overall going into the matchup with the Blue Jays.

Clevinger re-signed with Chicago on April 4, finalizing a $3 million, one-year contract. He is 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA in four starts this season.

Manager Pedro Grifol said Clevinger had a cortisone injection in his elbow, and he didn’t think the condition would sideline him long-term.

The 33-year-old Clevinger went 9-9 with a 3.77 ERA in 24 starts for the White Sox last season.

Woodford is 1-3 with a 5.26 ERA in 10 starts with Charlotte this season. But he had a 2.40 ERA in five May starts with the Triple-A club.

Woodford is 10-7 with a 4.29 ERA in 80 major league games, all with St. Louis over the past four seasons. He had made 18 career starts, including eight last season.

The White Sox also designated left-hander Sammy Peralta for assignment. Peralta was claimed off waivers from Seattle on Sunday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

___

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.