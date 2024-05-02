White Sox outright reliever Deivi García to Triple-A Charlotte

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox outrighted reliever Deivi García to Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday. The 24-year-old right-hander is…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox outrighted reliever Deivi García to Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.

The 24-year-old right-hander is 1-2 with a 7.07 ERA and one save in 14 appearances. He is 4-7 with a 5.02 ERA and two saves over four seasons with the New York Yankees and White Sox.

García had to clear waivers before being sent to the minors.

The White Sox were a major league-worst 6-25 after a 10-5 loss to Minnesota on Wednesday. They were off Thursday before opening a weekend series at St. Louis. ___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.