White drives in 4, Arizona hangs on to edge Washington 6-5 in Pac-12 tourney

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mason White drove in four run, including the go-ahead three-run home run, and top-seeded Arizona defeated ninth-seeded Washington 6-5 in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament on Wednesday night.

The Wildcats (34-20) assured their spot in the semifinals despite a Thursday game with sixth-seeded Cal. Washington (19-31-1) was eliminated. As Pac-12 champion, Arizona only had to win one game in its pool to advance.

White’s home run in the third gave Arizona a 4-2 lead. He contributed an RBI single in the sixth to make it 6-2.

Four different pitchers threw two innings for the Wildcats with the second, Tony Pluta (2-1) getting the win. Anthony Susac pitched the ninth and got his third save despite giving up two runs on three singles. The tying run was on first.

Washington took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a home run by AJ Guerrero. Carson Ohland had a run-scoring single in the sixth.

Garen Caulfield had a leadoff homer off Jared Engman in the second for Arizona. Engman (0-8) was done after White’s home run.

