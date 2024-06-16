Hunter Goodman has 2 homers, 4 hits and 5 RBIs in Rockies’ 16-4 rout of Pirates

DENVER (AP) — Hunter Goodman had two homers and five RBIs in his first four-hit game, Ryan McMahon doubled twice…

DENVER (AP) — Hunter Goodman had two homers and five RBIs in his first four-hit game, Ryan McMahon doubled twice and stole home, and the Colorado Rockies scored their most runs in two years in a 16-4 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night.

Goodman made his second big league start at catcher and put the Rockies ahead with a 440-foot solo homer in the third inning against rookie Jared Jones (4-6). He doubled in a run in a three-run fourth, singled and scored in the sixth, hit a 429-foot, two-run homer in the seventh off Justin Bruihl and had an an RBI groundout in a six-run eighth that included Michael Toglia’s grand slam against Dennis Santana.

“We’ve been working on some stuff in the cage over the last few weeks,” said Goodman, who had 70 homers in the minor leagues the last two seasons, “trying to work on consistency with my move in the box and working on staying under control and being a little shorter to the ball. It helped tonight, for sure.”

Colorado had six doubles, a triple and three home runs in its highest-scoring game since a 16-5 win over St. Louis on Aug. 9, 2022.

“Outstanding both ways,” Colorado manager Bud Black said of Goodman. “He’s learning about big league pitching. There’s power in there. Tonight is a sign of something he can do.”

Andrew McCutchen and Nick Gonzales homered for the Pirates, who had won their previous five games at Coors Field. McCutchen joined Jeff Kent and Giancarlo Stanton as the only visiting players to homer in five straight games at the mile-high ballpark.

Pittsburgh gave up its most runs since a 16-0 loss against the New York Yankees on July 6, 2022.

“We have to flush it,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. “We just didn’t play well.”

McMahon doubled in the fifth and capped a two-run inning with a delayed steal of home, breaking for the plate after a 1-2 pitch to Nolan Jones when catcher Yasmani Grandal lobbed the ball back to Jones after glancing at McMahon. It was McMahon’s first stolen base of the year, the 25th of his eight-year career, and the Rockies’ first steal of home since Dexter Fowler on July 21, 2011.

McMahon said he “stepped back” after Grandal looked over, “because I knew that would get him off me. As soon as he wasn’t looking any more, I took off.”

“He just timed up the throw and made a good baseball play,” Shelton said.

Ty Blach (3-4) gave up two runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

“Hunter worked really hard to be on the game plan and know what he was trying to do,” said Blach, who threw only 29 pitches in the first three innings. “Obviously what he did with the bat tonight was really incredible.”

Jones (4-6) allowed six runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: C Henry Davis (concussion protocol) was placed on the 7-day injured list. He left Friday’s game in the seventh inning after taking a foul ball off his mask in the sixth. … C Jason Delay was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. … SS Oneil Cruz (sore ankle) participated in pregame activities, but was held out of the lineup for a second straight game. … LHP Ryan Borucki (triceps) threw 28 pitches in a bullpen session. … LHP Marco Gonzalez (forearm strain) threw a bullpen session Saturday.

Rockies: 1B/OF Kris Bryant (rib, oblique strain) was diagnosed with a strained oblique after an MRI. “We all thought it was just a bruised rib,” Bryant said. “It all makes sense now, what I’m feeling. It’s frustrating.” Bryant was injured when he ran into the fence while catching a foul fly ball against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 5. “I probably stretched it pretty good just getting caught in the fence,” Bryant said. He has been given no timetable to return. “They told me obliques are a little different,” he said. “They told me you have to see how it goes as you go.” … CF Brenton Doyle (left patellar tendinitis) was a late scratch. … OF Jake Cave had three hits in his return to the lineup after being scratched Friday when he was struck by a line drive in batting practice.

UP NEXT

RHP Dakota Hudson (2-8, 4.87 ERA) is to start for the Rockies in Sunday’s finale of the three-game series. The Pirates hadn’t yet announced a starter.

