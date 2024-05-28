Wheeler returns to Rangers lineup for Game 4 against Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Blake Wheeler was back in the New York Rangers’ lineup for Game 4 of the Eastern…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Blake Wheeler was back in the New York Rangers’ lineup for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night, after missing more than three months with a broken right leg.

Wheeler got hurt in a game against Montreal on Feb. 15, and the Rangers knew it would take a deep playoff run to get the 37-year-old forward — in his 16th NHL campaign, still seeking his first Stanley Cup — back on the ice this season.

Filip Chytil was out of the Rangers’ lineup to make room for Wheeler.

The Panthers made a pair of changes to their forward lines for Game 4, with Kyle Okposo and Steven Lorentz going in, and Nick Cousins and Ryan Lomberg coming out.

