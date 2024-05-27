USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 Coaches baseball poll, with first-place votes received in parentheses, team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total…

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 Coaches baseball poll, with first-place votes received in parentheses, team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in the last poll.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Tennessee (29) 50-11 774 1 2. Kentucky (1) 40-14 724 2 3. Texas A&M 44-13 690 3 4. Arkansas 43-14 656 4 5. North Carolina 42-13 647 6 6. Clemson 41-14 595 5 7. Oregon St. 42-14 567 7 8. Florida St. 42-15 517 8 9. Georgia 39-15 474 9 10. Duke 39-18 416 15 11. Oklahoma 37-19 412 11 12. East Carolina 43-15 408 10 13. Virginia 41-15 371 13 14. Oklahoma St. 40-17 370 17 15. NC State 33-20 345 14 16. UC Santa Barbara 42-12 286 18 17. Wake Forest 38-20 298 19 18. UC Irvine 43-12 286 13 19. Mississippi St. 38-21 269 16 20. Arizona 36-21 255 21 21. Indiana St. 42-13 161 20 22. Dallas Baptist 44-13 115 25 23. Louisiana-Lafayette 40-18 99 22 24. Southern Miss. 41-18 79 NR 25. Nebraska 39-20 44 NR

Dropped Out: No. 23 Oregon (37-18); No. 24 Texas (35-22).

Others receiving votes: Vanderbilt (38-21)39; Oregon (37-18)33; Louisiana Tech (45-17) 22; Texas (35-22) 21; LSU (40-21) 17; San Diego (40-13) 15; West Virginia (33-22) 12; South Carolina (36-23) 11; UNC-Wilmington (31-19) 7; Alabama (33-22) 9; Lamar (44-15) 6; Coll. of Charleston (41-14) 5; College of Charleston (41-14) 5; Coastal Carolina (34-23) 1.

