USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The Associated Press

May 27, 2024, 4:23 PM

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 Coaches baseball poll, with first-place votes received in parentheses, team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in the last poll.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Tennessee (29) 50-11 774 1
2. Kentucky (1) 40-14 724 2
3. Texas A&M 44-13 690 3
4. Arkansas 43-14 656 4
5. North Carolina 42-13 647 6
6. Clemson 41-14 595 5
7. Oregon St. 42-14 567 7
8. Florida St. 42-15 517 8
9. Georgia 39-15 474 9
10. Duke 39-18 416 15
11. Oklahoma 37-19 412 11
12. East Carolina 43-15 408 10
13. Virginia 41-15 371 13
14. Oklahoma St. 40-17 370 17
15. NC State 33-20 345 14
16. UC Santa Barbara 42-12 286 18
17. Wake Forest 38-20 298 19
18. UC Irvine 43-12 286 13
19. Mississippi St. 38-21 269 16
20. Arizona 36-21 255 21
21. Indiana St. 42-13 161 20
22. Dallas Baptist 44-13 115 25
23. Louisiana-Lafayette 40-18 99 22
24. Southern Miss. 41-18 79 NR
25. Nebraska 39-20 44 NR

Dropped Out: No. 23 Oregon (37-18); No. 24 Texas (35-22).

Others receiving votes: Vanderbilt (38-21)39; Oregon (37-18)33; Louisiana Tech (45-17) 22; Texas (35-22) 21; LSU (40-21) 17; San Diego (40-13) 15; West Virginia (33-22) 12; South Carolina (36-23) 11; UNC-Wilmington (31-19) 7; Alabama (33-22) 9; Lamar (44-15) 6; Coll. of Charleston (41-14) 5; College of Charleston (41-14) 5; Coastal Carolina (34-23) 1.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

