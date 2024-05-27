USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 Coaches baseball poll, with first-place votes received in parentheses, team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in the last poll.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Tennessee (29)
|50-11
|774
|1
|2. Kentucky (1)
|40-14
|724
|2
|3. Texas A&M
|44-13
|690
|3
|4. Arkansas
|43-14
|656
|4
|5. North Carolina
|42-13
|647
|6
|6. Clemson
|41-14
|595
|5
|7. Oregon St.
|42-14
|567
|7
|8. Florida St.
|42-15
|517
|8
|9. Georgia
|39-15
|474
|9
|10. Duke
|39-18
|416
|15
|11. Oklahoma
|37-19
|412
|11
|12. East Carolina
|43-15
|408
|10
|13. Virginia
|41-15
|371
|13
|14. Oklahoma St.
|40-17
|370
|17
|15. NC State
|33-20
|345
|14
|16. UC Santa Barbara
|42-12
|286
|18
|17. Wake Forest
|38-20
|298
|19
|18. UC Irvine
|43-12
|286
|13
|19. Mississippi St.
|38-21
|269
|16
|20. Arizona
|36-21
|255
|21
|21. Indiana St.
|42-13
|161
|20
|22. Dallas Baptist
|44-13
|115
|25
|23. Louisiana-Lafayette
|40-18
|99
|22
|24. Southern Miss.
|41-18
|79
|NR
|25. Nebraska
|39-20
|44
|NR
Dropped Out: No. 23 Oregon (37-18); No. 24 Texas (35-22).
Others receiving votes: Vanderbilt (38-21)39; Oregon (37-18)33; Louisiana Tech (45-17) 22; Texas (35-22) 21; LSU (40-21) 17; San Diego (40-13) 15; West Virginia (33-22) 12; South Carolina (36-23) 11; UNC-Wilmington (31-19) 7; Alabama (33-22) 9; Lamar (44-15) 6; Coll. of Charleston (41-14) 5; College of Charleston (41-14) 5; Coastal Carolina (34-23) 1.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.