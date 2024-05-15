UFL Glance

All Times EDT
USFL CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Birmingham
|7
|0
|0
|1.000
|201
|115
|Michigan
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|159
|129
|Memphis
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|130
|218
|Houston
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|96
|153
XFL CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|St. Louis
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|199
|133
|San Antonio
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|142
|116
|DC
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|121
|172
|Arlington
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|164
|176
Sunday, May 12
Michigan 22, DC 9
San Antonio 15, Houston 12
Wednesday, May 15
No games scheduled.
Saturday, May 18
Memphis at Michigan, 4 p.m.
Houston at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 19
DC at St. Louis, 12 p.m.
Arlington at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 25
St. Louis at Arlington, 12 p.m.
Birmingham at San Antonio, 3 p.m.
Sunday, May 26
Michigan at Houston, 2:30 p.m.
DC at Memphis, 2:30 p.m.
