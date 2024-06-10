Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 10, 2024, 12:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Baltimore -156 at TAMPA BAY +132
N.Y Yankees -130 at KANSAS CITY +110
at SEATTLE -230 Chicago White Sox +190

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MINNESOTA -225 Colorado +188
Toronto -110 at MILWAUKEE -106
at SAN DIEGO -225 Oakland +188
Houston -118 at SAN FRANCISCO +100

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at FLORIDA -137 Edmonton +114

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up