MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Baltimore
|-156
|at TAMPA BAY
|+132
|N.Y Yankees
|-130
|at KANSAS CITY
|+110
|at SEATTLE
|-230
|Chicago White Sox
|+190
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MINNESOTA
|-225
|Colorado
|+188
|Toronto
|-110
|at MILWAUKEE
|-106
|at SAN DIEGO
|-225
|Oakland
|+188
|Houston
|-118
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+100
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at FLORIDA
|-137
|Edmonton
|+114
