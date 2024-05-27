Tyrese Haliburton to miss second straight game as Pacers try to stop Celtics from clinching series

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers have ruled out two-time All-Star Tyrese Haliburton for Game 4 on Monday night against…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers have ruled out two-time All-Star Tyrese Haliburton for Game 4 on Monday night against Boston because an injured left hamstring.

It’s the second straight game the All-NBA player will miss in the Eastern Conference finals.

The Celtics lead the best-of-seven series 3-0 and can clinch their second NBA Finals appearance with another win. If Indiana does extend the series, Game 5 would be played Wednesday night in Boston.

Haliburton, the league’s assists champion, has been the catalyst for the Pacers deepest postseason run in a decade. While the Pacers twice built 18-point leads against Boston without Haliburton in Game 3, the Celtics rallied to retake the lead in the game’s final minute and won 114-111 to end the Pacers’ perfect postseason mark at home.

Boston will again be without one-time All-Star center Kristaps Porzingis, who hasn’t played since April 29 because of a strained right hamstring. But starting guard Jrue Holiday, who overcame an illness Saturday night, and backup center Luke Kornet, who has a sprained left wrist, are both available.

