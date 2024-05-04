Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Toney’s goal drought continues after Brentford draws 0-0 with Fulham in Premier League

The Associated Press

May 4, 2024, 12:36 PM

LONDON (AP) — Ivan Toney’s goal drought stretched to 10 matches as Brentford fought out a 0-0 draw with west London neighbor Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

The England striker found the net against Belgium in March but has not scored for Brentford since the middle of February and is now on his longest run without a club goal since playing for Peterborough in the lower leagues in 2019.

Not that there was much riding on a distinctly low-key derby between two teams safe from relegation and nowhere near a place in Europe. Fulham is in 12th and Brentford in 16th.

While Toney did not have a chance of a goal, Raul Jimenez should have won it for Fulham only to fire the team’s best chance over.

