Timo Werner to stay on loan at Tottenham for the whole of next season

The Associated Press

May 28, 2024, 3:39 PM

LONDON (AP) — Germany forward Timo Werner will stay on loan at Tottenham from Leipzig for the whole of next season.

Spurs announced the deal on Tuesday and said the team has an option to sign Werner on a permanent basis.

The 28-year-old Werner spent the second half of the recently completed season on loan at Tottenham, being a regular starter and scoring two goals in 13 appearances in the Premier League.

A hamstring injury forced him out of Tottenham’s final few games as the team finished in fifth place to qualify for the Europa League.

Werner, who played at Chelsea from 2020-22, wasn’t included in Germany’s squad for the European Championship.

