Tigers starter Olson leaves game against Royals after being struck by line drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Detroit Tigers starter Reese Olson left Monday’s game against the Kansas City Royals in the third inning with a right hip contusion after being struck by a line drive.

Olson was stunned by Michael Massey’s sharp liner. The right-hander stood with his hands at his hips while catcher Jake Rogers retrieved the ball.

After a few warmup pitches in front of Tigers training staff, manager A.J. Hinch removed Olson from the game with Detroit trailing 2-0. He threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing the two runs and five hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

Massey homered in the second inning for the first long ball given up this season by Olson after 48 1/3 innings, snapping the majors’ longest homerless streak.

