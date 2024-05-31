Sundean’s pinch-hit RBI single in the ninth lifts UCF to 8-7 victory over Alabama in NCAA Tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Pinch-hitter Andrew Sundean’s two-out, RBI single in the ninth inning broke a 7-all tie and sent…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Pinch-hitter Andrew Sundean’s two-out, RBI single in the ninth inning broke a 7-all tie and sent second-seeded UCF to an 8-7 victory over No. 3 seed Alabama in the Tallahassee Regional at the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

Jack Zyska led the inning off with a walk and was moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Danny Neri. After Alabama reliever Alton Davis II got the second out on a fly ball, Sundean sent a single to left to bring home Zyska with the winning run.

Alabama (33-24) got a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth. But UCF reliever Kris Sosnoski got William Hamiter on a groundout to end the game.

It was a back-and-forth game with Snell giving Alabama a 3-2 lead with a three-run homer in the first. UCF rallied with for a 6-5 lead in the fifth on RBI doubles by Matt Cedarburg and Zyska.

Alabama tied the game a final time, 7-7, on Hodo’s RBI single in the eighth.

UCF (36-19) will take on No. 1 seed and home-standing Florida State on Saturday. The Seminoles opened the NCAA’s with a 7-2 victory over Stetson earlier Friday.

Alabama plays Stetson to avoid elimination.

Sosnoski (1-0) pitched the final two innings for the victory. Davis (4-2) took the loss for Alabama.

