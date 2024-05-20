Sun keep Fever winless

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyasha Harris scored 13 of Connecticut’s final 18 points Monday night, including two free throws with 10.9…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyasha Harris scored 13 of Connecticut’s final 18 points Monday night, including two free throws with 10.9 seconds left, and the Sun kept the Indiana Fever and rookie Caitlin Clark winless through four games with an 88-84 victory Monday night.

Harris finished with 16 points and three 3-pointers for the Sun’s second win in a week over the Fever and Clark, who returned in the second half after missing the final 5 1/2 minutes of the first half with an apparent left ankle injury.

She was injured running into a pick and rolling her ankle. After play was stopped with Clark still down, she grimaced as she hopped up and limped into the tunnel next to the team’s bench. She returned after warming up with her teammates to start the second half and finished with 17 points.

Alyssa Thomas had 24 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists — barely missing her second triple-double against Indiana this season. DeWanna Bonner added 22 points and DiJonai Carrington had 13.

Clark opened the fourth quarter with three straight assists and a 3-pointer from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse logo to give Indiana a 70-68 lead.

LIBERTY 74, STORM 63

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 20 points and New York beat Seattle improving to 4-0 for the first time in 17 years.

Breanna Stewart added 16 points and 11 rebounds for New York, which last won its first four games to start a season in 2007. The Liberty, who are coming off an appearance in the WNBA Finals last season, won their first five contests that year before struggling to a 16-18 mark.

Jewell Loyd led Seattle (1-3) with 13 points and nine rebounds.

New York led 50-40 midway through the second quarter before scoring the next seven points, including five by Ionescu, to extend the advantage to 17. The Storm trailed by 15 going into the fourth quarter before scoring the first six points to get within nine, but that’s as close as they could come.

