Striker Wissam Ben Yedder leaving Monaco after 5 seasons

MONACO (AP) — Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder will leave this summer when his contract expires, the club said on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Ben Yedder notched 16 goals and three assists in the French league this season to help Monaco finish second behind Paris Saint-Germain.

In five seasons at Monaco, the France international scored 118 goals in 201 appearances in all competitions to become the second all-time leading scorer for the club behind retired Argentine striker Delio Onnis (223).

“Everyone knows Wissam’s qualities as an exceptional striker with an incredible sense of the game and of scoring goals,” Monaco CEO Thiago Scuro told the club website. “What he has done on the pitch over the last five seasons will go down in the club’s history. We wish him all the best for the future.”

