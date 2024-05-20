Marlins host the Brewers to open 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (27-19, first in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (15-33, fifth in the NL East) Miami; Monday, 6:40…

Milwaukee Brewers (27-19, first in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (15-33, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Joe Ross (2-4, 4.61 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Marlins: Ryan Weathers (2-4, 3.81 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -133, Marlins +112; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins open a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

Miami is 8-18 in home games and 15-33 overall. The Marlins have a 6-24 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Milwaukee has a 27-19 record overall and a 15-10 record in road games. The Brewers have gone 17-4 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan De La Cruz has nine doubles, nine home runs and 25 RBI while hitting .260 for the Marlins. Josh Bell is 13-for-39 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Brice Turang has 12 doubles, two home runs and 17 RBI for the Brewers. Joey Ortiz is 12-for-35 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .248 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by five runs

Brewers: 6-4, .279 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (neck), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Xavier Edwards: 60-Day IL (foot), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (hamstring), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Wiemer: 10-Day IL (knee), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.