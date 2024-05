Sports on TV for Tuesday, May 21

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, May 21 BOWLING 7 p.m. CBSSN — PWBA: The USBC…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, May 21

BOWLING

7 p.m.

CBSSN — PWBA: The USBC Queens, Green Bay, Wis.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10:30 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: LSU vs. Georgia, Hoover, Ala.

11 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Miami vs. Louisville, Charlotte, N.C.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Indiana, Omaha, Neb.

1 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Stanford vs. Arizona St., Scottsdale, Ariz.

2 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: South Carolina vs. Alabama, Hoover, Ala.

3 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Florida St., Charlotte, N.C.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Nebraska, Omaha, Neb.

5:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Utah vs. Southern Cal, Scottsdale, Ariz.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Florida vs. Vanderbilt, Hoover, Ala.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Duke, Charlotte, N.C.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. vs. Illinois, Omaha, Neb.

9 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi vs. Mississippi St., Hoover, Ala.

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Washington vs. California, Scottsdale, Ariz.

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Championships: Team Match Play – Quarterfinals, Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, Carlsbad, Calif.

6 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Championships: Team Match Play – Semifinals, Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, Carlsbad, Calif.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. Great Britain, Group A, Prague, Czech Republic

10 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. U.S., Group B, Ostrava, Czech Republic

2 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. Switzerland, Group A, Prague, Czech Republic

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

TBS — Atlanta at Chicago Cubs

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Colorado at Oakland (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Indiana at Boston, Game 1

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference Final: Indiana at Boston, Game 1 (NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Championship: CS Saint-Laurent at Toronto FC, Quarterfinal – Leg 2

10:30 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Championship: Cavalry FC at Vancouver, Quarterfinal – Leg 2

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

