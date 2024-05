Sports on TV for Thursday, May 30

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, May 30 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, May 30

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Port Adelaide

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Western at Collingwood

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: Alabama vs. UCLA, Game 1, Oklahoma City

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: Duke vs. Oklahoma, Game 2, Oklahoma City

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: Stanford vs. Texas, Game 3, Oklahoma City

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: Oklahoma St. vs. Florida, Game 4, Oklahoma City

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The European Open, First Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses, Winsen, Germany

2 p.m.

USA — U.S. Women’s Open: First Round, Lancaster Country Club, Lancaster, Pa.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, First Round, Hamilton Golf and Country Club, Hamilton, Ontario

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee OR Oakland at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at Atlanta OR Arizona at NY Mets

11:30 p.m.

MLBN — NY Yankees at LA Angels (9:35 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Finals: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 5

TRUTV — Western Conference Finals: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 5 (BetCast)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Florida at NY Rangers, Game 5

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Early Rounds, Paris

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Early Rounds, Paris

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Early Rounds, Paris

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Early Rounds, Paris

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Seattle at Indiana

