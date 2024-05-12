Sports on TV for Monday, May 13

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, May 13
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at California
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Slovakia, Group B, Ostrava, Czech Republic
2 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Czech Republic, Group A, Prague, Czech Republic
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at NY Mets
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Cleveland, Game 4
TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Cleveland, Game 4 (BetCast)
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Oklahoma City at Dallas, Game 4
TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Oklahoma City at Dallas, Game 4 (BetCast)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at NY Rangers, Game 5
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Colorado, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Aston Villa
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Round of 16; Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Round of 16; Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Quarterfinal; Italian Open-ATP Round of 16
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Quarterfinal; Italian Open-ATP Round of 16
