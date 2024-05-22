Sports on TV for May 27 – June 2

Adv25 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, May 27 COLLEGE BASEBALL Noon ESPN2 — NCAA Baseball…

Adv25

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, May 27

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Baseball Selection Show

COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Championships

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Final, Philadelphia

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Indiana, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

TBA

TNT — Western Conference Final: Dallas at TBD, Game 3

TRUTV — Western Conference Final: Dallas at TBD, Game 3 (BetCast)

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Early Rounds, Paris

11 a.m.

NBC — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Early Round, Paris

_____

Tuesday, May 28

COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Championships

6 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Championships

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — LA Dodgers at NY Mets

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Finals: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 4

TRUTV — Western Conference Finals: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 4 (BetCast)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: NY Rangers at Florida, Game 4

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Phoenix at Connecticut

NBATV — Los Angeles at Indiana

_____

Wednesday, May 29

COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Championships

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Indiana at Boston, Game 5 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

TBA

TNT — Western Conference Final: Dallas at TBD, Game 4

TRUTV — Western Conference Final: Dallas at TBD, Game 4 (BetCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Portland at Austin

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Minnesota at LAFC

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Phoenix at New York

8 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Minnesota

_____

Thursday, May 30

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 1, Oklahoma City

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 2, Oklahoma City

7 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 3, Oklahoma City

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 4, Oklahoma City

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The European Open, First Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses, Winsen, Germany

2 p.m.

USA — U.S. Women’s Open: First Round, Lancaster Country Club, Lancaster, Pa.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, First Round, Hamilton Golf and Country Club, Hamilton, Ontario

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Finals: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TRUTV — Western Conference Finals: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 5 (BetCast) (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Florida at NY Rangers, Game 5 (If Necessary)

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Seattle at Indiana

_____

Friday, May 31

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 5, Oklahoma City

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 6, Oklahoma City

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The European Open, Second Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses, Winsen, Germany

2 p.m.

USA — U.S. Women’s Open: Second Round, Lancaster Country Club, Lancaster, Pa.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Second Round, Hamilton Golf and Country Club, Hamilton, Ontario

9 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, First Round, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Indiana, Game 6 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

TBA

TNT — Western Conference Final: TBD at Dallas, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TRUTV — Western Conference Final: TBD at Dallas, Game 5 (BetCast) (If Necessary)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Dolphins

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Regional Coverage: Washington at New York, Las Vegas at Atlanta OR Dallas at Connecticut

9:30 p.m.

ION — Phoenix at Minnesota

_____

Saturday, June 1

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

1:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Toyota 200, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

3 p.m.

USA — IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship: From Detroit

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pacific Office Automation 147, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

9 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 7, Oklahoma City

7 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 8, Oklahoma City

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The European Open, Third Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses, Winsen, Germany

3 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Women’s Open: Third Round, Lancaster Country Club, Lancaster, Pa.

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, Hamilton Golf and Country Club, Hamilton, Ontario

5:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, Hamilton Golf and Country Club, Hamilton, Ontario

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Second Round, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa (Taped)

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The European Open, Final Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses, Winsen, Germany

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Utah vs. Philadelphia, Albany, N.Y.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC 302 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Newark, N.J.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Philadelphia, Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs OR LA Angels at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Finals: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 6 (If Necessary)

TRUTV — Western Conference Finals: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 6 (BetCast) (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference Final: NY Rangers at Florida, Game 6 (If Necessary)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Dolphins

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: TBD, Final

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Columbus at Pachuca, Final

TENNIS

Noon

NBC — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Early Round, Paris

UFL FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Michigan at Birmingham

4 p.m.

FOX — San Antonio at St. Louis

WNBA BASKETBALL

Noon

ESPN — Chicago at Indiana

_____

Sunday, June 2

12:30 p.m.

USA — NTT IndyCar Series: From Detroit

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Enjoy Illinois 300, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

3 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 9, Oklahoma City

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The European Open, Final Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses, Winsen, Germany

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, Hamilton Golf and Country Club, Hamilton, Ontario

2:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, Hamilton Golf and Country Club, Hamilton, Ontario

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Final Round, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa

3 p.m.

USA — U.S. Women’s Open: Final Round, Lancaster Country Club, Lancaster, Pa.

4:30 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Women’s Open: Final Round, Lancaster Country Club, Lancaster, Pa.

GYMNASTICS

3 p.m.

NBC — USGA: From Fort Worth, Texas

7 p.m.

NBC — USGA: From Fort Worth, Texas

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. Louis at Philadelphia

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Indiana at Boston, Game 7 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

TBA

TNT — Western Conference Final: Dallas at TBD, Game 6 (If Necessary)

TRUTV — Western Conference Final: Dallas at TBD, Game 6 (BetCast) (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Charlotte at Atlanta

TENNIS

Noon

NBC — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Early Round, Paris

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Arlington at D.C.

7 p.m.

FOX — Houston at Memphis

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Dallas at Minnesota

NBATV — Indiana at New York

_____

