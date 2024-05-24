Sports on TV for May 27 – June 2

Adv25
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, May 27
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ESPN2 — NCAA Baseball Selection Show
COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
GOLF — NCAA Championships
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Final, Philadelphia
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Indiana, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
TBA
TNT — Western Conference Final: Dallas at TBD, Game 3
TRUTV — Western Conference Final: Dallas at TBD, Game 3 (BetCast)
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Early Rounds, Paris
11 a.m.
NBC — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Early Round, Paris
Tuesday, May 28
COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
GOLF — NCAA Championships
6 p.m.
GOLF — NCAA Championships
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — LA Dodgers at NY Mets
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Finals: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 4
TRUTV — Western Conference Finals: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 4 (BetCast)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: NY Rangers at Florida, Game 4
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Phoenix at Connecticut
NBATV — Los Angeles at Indiana
Wednesday, May 29
COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
GOLF — NCAA Championships
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Indiana at Boston, Game 5 (If Necessary)
NHL HOCKEY
TBA
TNT — Western Conference Final: Dallas at TBD, Game 4
TRUTV — Western Conference Final: Dallas at TBD, Game 4 (BetCast)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Portland at Austin
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Minnesota at LAFC
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Phoenix at New York
8 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Minnesota
Thursday, May 30
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon
ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 1, Oklahoma City
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 2, Oklahoma City
7 p.m.
ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 3, Oklahoma City
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 4, Oklahoma City
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The European Open, First Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses, Winsen, Germany
2 p.m.
USA — U.S. Women’s Open: First Round, Lancaster Country Club, Lancaster, Pa.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, First Round, Hamilton Golf and Country Club, Hamilton, Ontario
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Finals: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 5 (If Necessary)
TRUTV — Western Conference Finals: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 5 (BetCast) (If Necessary)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Florida at NY Rangers, Game 5 (If Necessary)
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Seattle at Indiana
Friday, May 31
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
6 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
9 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 5, Oklahoma City
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 6, Oklahoma City
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The European Open, Second Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses, Winsen, Germany
2 p.m.
USA — U.S. Women’s Open: Second Round, Lancaster Country Club, Lancaster, Pa.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Second Round, Hamilton Golf and Country Club, Hamilton, Ontario
9 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, First Round, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa (Taped)
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Indiana, Game 6 (If Necessary)
NHL HOCKEY
TBA
TNT — Western Conference Final: TBD at Dallas, Game 5 (If Necessary)
TRUTV — Western Conference Final: TBD at Dallas, Game 5 (BetCast) (If Necessary)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Dolphins
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Regional Coverage: Washington at New York, Las Vegas at Atlanta OR Dallas at Connecticut
9:30 p.m.
ION — Phoenix at Minnesota
Saturday, June 1
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
1:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Toyota 200, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
3 p.m.
USA — IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship: From Detroit
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pacific Office Automation 147, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
Noon
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
3 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
6 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
9 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 7, Oklahoma City
7 p.m.
ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 8, Oklahoma City
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The European Open, Third Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses, Winsen, Germany
3 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Women’s Open: Third Round, Lancaster Country Club, Lancaster, Pa.
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, Hamilton Golf and Country Club, Hamilton, Ontario
5:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, Hamilton Golf and Country Club, Hamilton, Ontario
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Second Round, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa (Taped)
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The European Open, Final Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses, Winsen, Germany
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
ABC — PLL: Utah vs. Philadelphia, Albany, N.Y.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC 302 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Newark, N.J.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Philadelphia, Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs OR LA Angels at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Finals: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 6 (If Necessary)
TRUTV — Western Conference Finals: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 6 (BetCast) (If Necessary)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference Final: NY Rangers at Florida, Game 6 (If Necessary)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Dolphins
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: TBD, Final
9 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Columbus at Pachuca, Final
TENNIS
Noon
NBC — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Early Round, Paris
UFL FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Michigan at Birmingham
4 p.m.
FOX — San Antonio at St. Louis
WNBA BASKETBALL
Noon
ESPN — Chicago at Indiana
Sunday, June 2
12:30 p.m.
USA — NTT IndyCar Series: From Detroit
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Enjoy Illinois 300, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
3 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 9, Oklahoma City
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The European Open, Final Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses, Winsen, Germany
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, Hamilton Golf and Country Club, Hamilton, Ontario
2:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, Hamilton Golf and Country Club, Hamilton, Ontario
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Final Round, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa
3 p.m.
USA — U.S. Women’s Open: Final Round, Lancaster Country Club, Lancaster, Pa.
4:30 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Women’s Open: Final Round, Lancaster Country Club, Lancaster, Pa.
GYMNASTICS
3 p.m.
NBC — USGA: From Fort Worth, Texas
7 p.m.
NBC — USGA: From Fort Worth, Texas
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — St. Louis at Philadelphia
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Indiana at Boston, Game 7 (If Necessary)
NHL HOCKEY
TBA
TNT — Western Conference Final: Dallas at TBD, Game 6 (If Necessary)
TRUTV — Western Conference Final: Dallas at TBD, Game 6 (BetCast) (If Necessary)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
4:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Charlotte at Atlanta
TENNIS
Noon
NBC — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Early Round, Paris
UFL FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Arlington at D.C.
7 p.m.
FOX — Houston at Memphis
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Dallas at Minnesota
NBATV — Indiana at New York
