Sports on TV for Friday, May 24

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, May 24

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

11:30 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Carlton

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Geelong

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

6 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

11 a.m.

NBATV — Cape Town Tigers vs. Al Ahly Ly, Kigali, Rwanda

2 p.m.

NBATV — FUS de Rabat vs. Al Ahly, Kigali, Rwanda

CANADIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

8 p.m.

NHLN — Memorial Cup: Moose Jaw vs. Saginaw, Saginaw, Mich.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Florida St. vs. Virginia, Charlotte, N.C.

12:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Hoover, Ala.

3 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Louisville vs Clemson, Charlotte, N.C.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Omaha, Neb.

4 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Hoover, Ala.

5:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Scottsdale, Ariz.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Wake Forest vs. North Carolina, Charlotte, N.C.

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Hoover, Ala.

8 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Omaha, Neb.

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Scottsdale, Ariz.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Florida vs. Northwestern, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Syracuse vs. Boston College, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Baylor at Florida, Super Regional

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Duke at Missouri, Super Regional

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Alabama at Tennessee, Super Regional

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M at Texas, Super Regional

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Arizona at Oklahoma St., Super Regional

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: LSU at Stanford, Super Regional

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Second Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Schilde, Belgium

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Second Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

7:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Milwaukee at Boston

7:40 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Baltimore at Chicago White Sox

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR Texas at Minnesota

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Finals: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 2

TRUTV — Western Conference Finals: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 2 (BetCast)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Florida at NY Rangers, Game 2

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:55 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Manly-Warringah

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at York United FC

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

ION — Indiana at Los Angeles

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.