Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 30, 2024, 11:56 PM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -142 Tampa Bay +120
at BOSTON -158 Detroit +134
Minnesota -110 at HOUSTON -106
at SEATTLE -166 LA Angels +140

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -154 Cincinnati +130
at PHILADELPHIA -190 St. Louis +160
Arizona -110 at N.Y METS -106
at LA DODGERS -330 Colorado +265

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -166 Pittsburgh +140
at CLEVELAND -210 Washington +176
Texas -134 at MIAMI +114
at ATLANTA -220 Oakland +184
at MILWAUKEE -178 Chicago White Sox +150
San Diego -134 at KANSAS CITY +114
N.Y Yankees -138 at SAN FRANCISCO +118

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DALLAS -134 Edmonton +112

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

