MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -142 Tampa Bay +120 at BOSTON -158 Detroit +134 Minnesota…

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -142 Tampa Bay +120 at BOSTON -158 Detroit +134 Minnesota -110 at HOUSTON -106 at SEATTLE -166 LA Angels +140

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -154 Cincinnati +130 at PHILADELPHIA -190 St. Louis +160 Arizona -110 at N.Y METS -106 at LA DODGERS -330 Colorado +265

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -166 Pittsburgh +140 at CLEVELAND -210 Washington +176 Texas -134 at MIAMI +114 at ATLANTA -220 Oakland +184 at MILWAUKEE -178 Chicago White Sox +150 San Diego -134 at KANSAS CITY +114 N.Y Yankees -138 at SAN FRANCISCO +118

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DALLAS -134 Edmonton +112

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.