MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -142 Tampa Bay +120 at BOSTON -158 Detroit +134 Minnesota…
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-142
|Tampa Bay
|+120
|at BOSTON
|-158
|Detroit
|+134
|Minnesota
|-110
|at HOUSTON
|-106
|at SEATTLE
|-166
|LA Angels
|+140
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-154
|Cincinnati
|+130
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-190
|St. Louis
|+160
|Arizona
|-110
|at N.Y METS
|-106
|at LA DODGERS
|-330
|Colorado
|+265
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-166
|Pittsburgh
|+140
|at CLEVELAND
|-210
|Washington
|+176
|Texas
|-134
|at MIAMI
|+114
|at ATLANTA
|-220
|Oakland
|+184
|at MILWAUKEE
|-178
|Chicago White Sox
|+150
|San Diego
|-134
|at KANSAS CITY
|+114
|N.Y Yankees
|-138
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+118
National Hockey League (NHL)
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DALLAS
|-134
|Edmonton
|+112
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.