The Associated Press

May 29, 2024, 11:56 PM

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MINNESOTA (209½) Dallas

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MINNESOTA -130 Kansas City +110
at TAMPA BAY -144 Oakland +122
Houston OFF at SEATTLE OFF
Detroit -112 at BOSTON -104
N.Y Yankees -180 at LA ANGELS +152

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago Cubs -118 at MILWAUKEE +100
Arizona -126 at N.Y METS +108
at ATLANTA -235 Washington +194

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Florida -120 at N.Y RANGERS +100

