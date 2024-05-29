NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MINNESOTA 4½ (209½) Dallas MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at…

Listen now to WTOP News

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MINNESOTA 4½ (209½) Dallas

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MINNESOTA -130 Kansas City +110 at TAMPA BAY -144 Oakland +122 Houston OFF at SEATTLE OFF Detroit -112 at BOSTON -104 N.Y Yankees -180 at LA ANGELS +152

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago Cubs -118 at MILWAUKEE +100 Arizona -126 at N.Y METS +108 at ATLANTA -235 Washington +194

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Florida -120 at N.Y RANGERS +100

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.