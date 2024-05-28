Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 28, 2024, 11:56 PM

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -174 Boston +146
at TAMPA BAY -174 Oakland +146
Toronto -178 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +150
at MINNESOTA -122 Kansas City +104
N.Y Yankees -188 at LA ANGELS +158
Houston -116 at SEATTLE -102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -116 at CINCINNATI -102
Philadelphia -196 at SAN FRANCISCO +164
at SAN DIEGO -136 Miami +116
LA Dodgers -136 at N.Y METS +116
at ATLANTA -162 Washington +136
Chicago Cubs -134 at MILWAUKEE +114

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -146 Pittsburgh +124
at TEXAS -130 Arizona +110
Pittsburgh -142 at DETROIT +120
Cleveland -156 at COLORADO +132

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at EDMONTON -130 Dallas +108

