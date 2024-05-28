MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -174 Boston +146 at TAMPA BAY -174 Oakland +146 Toronto…
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-174
|Boston
|+146
|at TAMPA BAY
|-174
|Oakland
|+146
|Toronto
|-178
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+150
|at MINNESOTA
|-122
|Kansas City
|+104
|N.Y Yankees
|-188
|at LA ANGELS
|+158
|Houston
|-116
|at SEATTLE
|-102
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-116
|at CINCINNATI
|-102
|Philadelphia
|-196
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+164
|at SAN DIEGO
|-136
|Miami
|+116
|LA Dodgers
|-136
|at N.Y METS
|+116
|at ATLANTA
|-162
|Washington
|+136
|Chicago Cubs
|-134
|at MILWAUKEE
|+114
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-146
|Pittsburgh
|+124
|at TEXAS
|-130
|Arizona
|+110
|Pittsburgh
|-142
|at DETROIT
|+120
|Cleveland
|-156
|at COLORADO
|+132
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at EDMONTON
|-130
|Dallas
|+108
