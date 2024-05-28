MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -174 Boston +146 at TAMPA BAY -174 Oakland +146 Toronto…

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -174 Boston +146 at TAMPA BAY -174 Oakland +146 Toronto -178 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +150 at MINNESOTA -122 Kansas City +104 N.Y Yankees -188 at LA ANGELS +158 Houston -116 at SEATTLE -102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -116 at CINCINNATI -102 Philadelphia -196 at SAN FRANCISCO +164 at SAN DIEGO -136 Miami +116 LA Dodgers -136 at N.Y METS +116 at ATLANTA -162 Washington +136 Chicago Cubs -134 at MILWAUKEE +114

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -146 Pittsburgh +124 at TEXAS -130 Arizona +110 Pittsburgh -142 at DETROIT +120 Cleveland -156 at COLORADO +132

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at EDMONTON -130 Dallas +108

