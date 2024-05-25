Soudal Open Scores

Saturday
At Rinkven International GC
Antwerp, Belgium
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 6,940; Par: 71
Third Round
|Nacho Elvira, Spain
|64-64-67—195
|Joe Dean, England
|68-65-66—199
|Ross Fisher, England
|66-63-70—199
|Romain Langasque, France
|64-67-68—199
|Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark
|64-68-67—199
|Andrew Wilson, England
|64-68-68—200
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain
|70-64-67—201
|Thomas Pieters, Belgium
|67-66-68—201
|Sam Bairstow, England
|74-65-63—202
|Laurie Canter, England
|69-67-66—202
|Aaron Cockerill, Canada
|66-66-70—202
|Luke Donald, England
|68-69-65—202
|Samuel Jones, New Zealand
|62-70-70—202
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France
|69-65-68—202
|Richard Mansell, England
|67-68-67—202
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy
|70-66-66—202
|Paul Waring, England
|68-66-68—202
|Calum Hill, Scotland
|70-68-65—203
|Matthew Jordan, England
|64-70-69—203
|Pablo Larrazabal, Spain
|70-67-66—203
|Matteo Manassero, Italy
|68-68-67—203
|Benjamin Rusch, Switzerland
|67-69-67—203
|Alex Fitzpatrick, England
|66-68-70—204
|Angel Hidalgo, Spain
|67-68-69—204
|Lukas Nemecz, Austria
|70-65-69—204
|James Nicholas, United States
|67-70-67—204
|Adrien Saddier, France
|68-69-67—204
|Connor Syme, Scotland
|65-71-68—204
|Matthew Baldwin, England
|66-67-72—205
|Todd Clements, England
|68-69-68—205
|Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal
|67-70-68—205
|Sebastian Friedrichsen, Denmark
|68-68-69—205
|Frederic Lacroix, France
|68-66-71—205
|James Morrison, England
|67-71-67—205
|Adrian Otaegui, Spain
|68-68-69—205
|Max Rottluff, Germany
|69-68-68—205
|Maximilian Kieffer, Germany
|70-69-67—206
|Jeong-Weon Ko, France
|68-70-68—206
|David Micheluzzi, Australia
|69-69-68—206
|Santiago Tarrio, Spain
|74-64-68—206
|Tom Vaillant, France
|68-67-71—206
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany
|66-69-71—206
|Gunner Wiebe, United States
|72-63-71—206
|Filippo Celli, Italy
|70-68-69—207
|Ugo Coussaud, France
|68-71-68—207
|Jason Scrivener, Australia
|72-66-69—207
|Jeff Winther, Denmark
|67-70-70—207
|Nick Bachem, Germany
|68-70-70—208
|Jamie Donaldson, Wales
|69-69-70—208
|Francesco Laporta, Italy
|68-71-69—208
|Zander Lombard, South Africa
|69-69-70—208
|Andrea Pavan, Italy
|69-69-70—208
|Lauri Ruuska, Finland
|71-65-72—208
|Shubhankar Sharma, India
|69-67-72—208
|Jordan L. Smith, England
|69-70-69—208
|Bernd Wiesberger, Austria
|69-68-71—208
|Manuel Elvira, Spain
|69-68-72—209
|Jordan Gumberg, United States
|70-67-72—209
|Edoardo Molinari, Italy
|70-67-72—209
|Eddie Pepperell, England
|71-67-71—209
|Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa
|68-71-70—209
|Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay
|72-67-70—209
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain
|71-68-71—210
|Nathan Cossement, Belgium
|71-68-71—210
|Louis De Jager, South Africa
|67-69-74—210
|Darren Fichardt, South Africa
|72-66-72—210
|Thriston Lawrence, South Africa
|67-72-71—210
|Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa
|68-71-71—210
|Conor Purcell, Ireland
|67-72-71—210
|Richie Ramsay, Scotland
|68-70-72—210
|Marcel Schneider, Germany
|69-70-71—210
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|68-71-71—210
|Jonas Blixt, Sweden
|66-70-76—212
|Brandon Stone, South Africa
|73-65-74—212
|Justin Harding, South Africa
|72-67-75—214
|Stephen Gallacher, Scotland
|69-70-76—215
