Soudal Open Scores

The Associated Press

May 25, 2024, 11:52 AM

Saturday

At Rinkven International GC

Antwerp, Belgium

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,940; Par: 71

Third Round

Nacho Elvira, Spain 64-64-67—195
Joe Dean, England 68-65-66—199
Ross Fisher, England 66-63-70—199
Romain Langasque, France 64-67-68—199
Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 64-68-67—199
Andrew Wilson, England 64-68-68—200
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 70-64-67—201
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 67-66-68—201
Sam Bairstow, England 74-65-63—202
Laurie Canter, England 69-67-66—202
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 66-66-70—202
Luke Donald, England 68-69-65—202
Samuel Jones, New Zealand 62-70-70—202
Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 69-65-68—202
Richard Mansell, England 67-68-67—202
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 70-66-66—202
Paul Waring, England 68-66-68—202
Calum Hill, Scotland 70-68-65—203
Matthew Jordan, England 64-70-69—203
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 70-67-66—203
Matteo Manassero, Italy 68-68-67—203
Benjamin Rusch, Switzerland 67-69-67—203
Alex Fitzpatrick, England 66-68-70—204
Angel Hidalgo, Spain 67-68-69—204
Lukas Nemecz, Austria 70-65-69—204
James Nicholas, United States 67-70-67—204
Adrien Saddier, France 68-69-67—204
Connor Syme, Scotland 65-71-68—204
Matthew Baldwin, England 66-67-72—205
Todd Clements, England 68-69-68—205
Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 67-70-68—205
Sebastian Friedrichsen, Denmark 68-68-69—205
Frederic Lacroix, France 68-66-71—205
James Morrison, England 67-71-67—205
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 68-68-69—205
Max Rottluff, Germany 69-68-68—205
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 70-69-67—206
Jeong-Weon Ko, France 68-70-68—206
David Micheluzzi, Australia 69-69-68—206
Santiago Tarrio, Spain 74-64-68—206
Tom Vaillant, France 68-67-71—206
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany 66-69-71—206
Gunner Wiebe, United States 72-63-71—206
Filippo Celli, Italy 70-68-69—207
Ugo Coussaud, France 68-71-68—207
Jason Scrivener, Australia 72-66-69—207
Jeff Winther, Denmark 67-70-70—207
Nick Bachem, Germany 68-70-70—208
Jamie Donaldson, Wales 69-69-70—208
Francesco Laporta, Italy 68-71-69—208
Zander Lombard, South Africa 69-69-70—208
Andrea Pavan, Italy 69-69-70—208
Lauri Ruuska, Finland 71-65-72—208
Shubhankar Sharma, India 69-67-72—208
Jordan L. Smith, England 69-70-69—208
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 69-68-71—208
Manuel Elvira, Spain 69-68-72—209
Jordan Gumberg, United States 70-67-72—209
Edoardo Molinari, Italy 70-67-72—209
Eddie Pepperell, England 71-67-71—209
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 68-71-70—209
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 72-67-70—209
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 71-68-71—210
Nathan Cossement, Belgium 71-68-71—210
Louis De Jager, South Africa 67-69-74—210
Darren Fichardt, South Africa 72-66-72—210
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 67-72-71—210
Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa 68-71-71—210
Conor Purcell, Ireland 67-72-71—210
Richie Ramsay, Scotland 68-70-72—210
Marcel Schneider, Germany 69-70-71—210
Johannes Veerman, United States 68-71-71—210
Jonas Blixt, Sweden 66-70-76—212
Brandon Stone, South Africa 73-65-74—212
Justin Harding, South Africa 72-67-75—214
Stephen Gallacher, Scotland 69-70-76—215

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

