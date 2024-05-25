Soudal Open Scores

Saturday At Rinkven International GC Antwerp, Belgium Purse: $2 million Yardage: 6,940; Par: 71 Third Round Nacho Elvira, Spain 64-64-67—195…

Saturday

At Rinkven International GC

Antwerp, Belgium

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,940; Par: 71

Third Round

Nacho Elvira, Spain 64-64-67—195 Joe Dean, England 68-65-66—199 Ross Fisher, England 66-63-70—199 Romain Langasque, France 64-67-68—199 Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 64-68-67—199 Andrew Wilson, England 64-68-68—200 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 70-64-67—201 Thomas Pieters, Belgium 67-66-68—201 Sam Bairstow, England 74-65-63—202 Laurie Canter, England 69-67-66—202 Aaron Cockerill, Canada 66-66-70—202 Luke Donald, England 68-69-65—202 Samuel Jones, New Zealand 62-70-70—202 Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 69-65-68—202 Richard Mansell, England 67-68-67—202 Guido Migliozzi, Italy 70-66-66—202 Paul Waring, England 68-66-68—202 Calum Hill, Scotland 70-68-65—203 Matthew Jordan, England 64-70-69—203 Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 70-67-66—203 Matteo Manassero, Italy 68-68-67—203 Benjamin Rusch, Switzerland 67-69-67—203 Alex Fitzpatrick, England 66-68-70—204 Angel Hidalgo, Spain 67-68-69—204 Lukas Nemecz, Austria 70-65-69—204 James Nicholas, United States 67-70-67—204 Adrien Saddier, France 68-69-67—204 Connor Syme, Scotland 65-71-68—204 Matthew Baldwin, England 66-67-72—205 Todd Clements, England 68-69-68—205 Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 67-70-68—205 Sebastian Friedrichsen, Denmark 68-68-69—205 Frederic Lacroix, France 68-66-71—205 James Morrison, England 67-71-67—205 Adrian Otaegui, Spain 68-68-69—205 Max Rottluff, Germany 69-68-68—205 Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 70-69-67—206 Jeong-Weon Ko, France 68-70-68—206 David Micheluzzi, Australia 69-69-68—206 Santiago Tarrio, Spain 74-64-68—206 Tom Vaillant, France 68-67-71—206 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany 66-69-71—206 Gunner Wiebe, United States 72-63-71—206 Filippo Celli, Italy 70-68-69—207 Ugo Coussaud, France 68-71-68—207 Jason Scrivener, Australia 72-66-69—207 Jeff Winther, Denmark 67-70-70—207 Nick Bachem, Germany 68-70-70—208 Jamie Donaldson, Wales 69-69-70—208 Francesco Laporta, Italy 68-71-69—208 Zander Lombard, South Africa 69-69-70—208 Andrea Pavan, Italy 69-69-70—208 Lauri Ruuska, Finland 71-65-72—208 Shubhankar Sharma, India 69-67-72—208 Jordan L. Smith, England 69-70-69—208 Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 69-68-71—208 Manuel Elvira, Spain 69-68-72—209 Jordan Gumberg, United States 70-67-72—209 Edoardo Molinari, Italy 70-67-72—209 Eddie Pepperell, England 71-67-71—209 Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 68-71-70—209 Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 72-67-70—209 Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 71-68-71—210 Nathan Cossement, Belgium 71-68-71—210 Louis De Jager, South Africa 67-69-74—210 Darren Fichardt, South Africa 72-66-72—210 Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 67-72-71—210 Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa 68-71-71—210 Conor Purcell, Ireland 67-72-71—210 Richie Ramsay, Scotland 68-70-72—210 Marcel Schneider, Germany 69-70-71—210 Johannes Veerman, United States 68-71-71—210 Jonas Blixt, Sweden 66-70-76—212 Brandon Stone, South Africa 73-65-74—212 Justin Harding, South Africa 72-67-75—214 Stephen Gallacher, Scotland 69-70-76—215

