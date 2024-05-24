Sky hand Liberty their first loss with 90-81 victory

NEW YORK (AP) — Marina Mabrey had 21 points, seven assists and six rebounds to help the Chicago Sky beat…

NEW YORK (AP) — Marina Mabrey had 21 points, seven assists and six rebounds to help the Chicago Sky beat the New York Liberty 90-81 on Thursday night.

Angel Reese added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Sky, who got a win for first-year head coach Teresa Weatherspoon in her return to New York. Weatherspoon starred as a player for the Liberty in the WNBA’s early days. She helped New York reach the finals in three of the league’s first four years.

She was greeted with a loud ovation when she was introduced pregame. The Liberty played a tribute to her at the end of the first quarter.

New York led 68-67 early in the fourth quarter before Mabrey and Reese spurred a 19-7 run to give Chicago an 86-75 lead. Reese then had a three-point play with 2:18 left that put the game away.

Sabrina Ionescu scored 19 points while Breanna Stewart added 18 points and 10 rebounds for New York, which was off to its best start since the 2007 season.

SUN 83, LYNX 82, OT

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner made two free throws with 7.4 seconds left in overtime and Connecticut ran their season-opening winning streak to four games, overcoming an early 13-point deficit to beat Minnesota.

Bonner finished with 20 points. Brionna Jones added 19 and Alyssa Thomas had 18 for Connecticut, the only undefeated team in the WNBA.

Napheesa Collier had 31 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota. Courtney Williams scored 19 points, Kayla McBride had 13 and Alanna Smith 10.

Rachel Banham pulled the Sun even at 79 with a 3-pointer from the left wing with 40 seconds to play. After Collier made 1 of 2 free throws for Minnesota, Thomas hit a runner in the lane to give Connecticut an 81-80 lead with 17 seconds left. Four seconds later, McBride answered with a jumper from the elbow.

After Collier fouled Bonner on a shot attempt, Bonner hit the deciding free throws with 7.4 seconds remaining. McBride then missed a potential winning shot, with Bonner grabbing the rebound to secure the victory.

MERCURY 83, MYSTICS 80

PHOENIX (AP) — Kahleah Copper and Diana Taurasi scored 20 points each and Phoenix beat Washington.

Natasha Cloud added 14 points and 10 assists and Sophie Cunningham scored 13 for the Mercury.

Ariel Atkins had 16 points to lead Washington, which has lost five consecutive games to open the season for this first time since the 2007 team started 0-8. Julie Vanloo scored 13 and Shakira Austin and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 11 points apiece.

After Austin hit two free throws that gave Washington a 46-45 lead with 8:32 remaining in the third quarter, Taurasi was fouled as she made a layup and hit the free throw before she hit a 3-pointer to spark a 15-0 Phoenix run.

Cloud found Natasha Mack for a short jumper, made 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and then set up a 3-pointer by Cunningham that capped the run and gave the Mercury a 60-46 lead.

Walker-Kimbrough hit a 3-pointer to end the Mystics’ scoring drought of five-plus minutes. It was Washington’s first field goal since Stefanie Dolson hit a 3-pointer 14 seconds into the second half.

Brittney Griner (foot) did not play for the Mercury.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.