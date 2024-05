Division 4= Region 15= Lancaster Southeast 2= Beaver Eastern 5, Portsmouth Clay 3 Bainbridge Paint Valley 10, Latham Western 0…

Division 4=

Region 15=

Lancaster Southeast 2=

Beaver Eastern 5, Portsmouth Clay 3

Bainbridge Paint Valley 10, Latham Western 0

Corning Miller 1, Nelsonville-York 0, susp. May 13

Crown City S. Gallia 9, Stewart Federal Hocking 2

Portsmouth Notre Dame 10, New Boston Glenwood 0

Waterford 14, Portsmouth Sciotoville 0

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.